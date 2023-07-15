SITUATION VACANT
CL23036573
G.A.D. Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Commerce, Mathematics, Science. Salary Rs. 30000 per month (negotiable). Also Required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: [email protected] Contact: 8699968788, 8699535504.
