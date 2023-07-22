SITUATION VACANT
CL23038296
G.A.D. Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Commerce, Mathematics, Science. Salary Rs. 30000 per month (Negotiable). Also Required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free Accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: [email protected] Contact: 86999-68788, 86995-35504.
CL23039034
Imperia, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran requires IELTS Institute Manager. Salary Rs.50000 per month (negotiable). Eligibility: Graduation with minimum 7 bands in IELTS/ PTE or Masters in English with excellent communication skills. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788, email: [email protected]
