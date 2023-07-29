SITUATION VACANT

CL23041485

Imperia, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran Requires IELTS Institute Manager. Salary Rs. 50000 per month (Negotiable). Eligibility: Graduation with minimum 7 bands in IELTS/ PTE or Masters in English with excellent communication skills. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free Accommodation Available. Contact: 86999-68788, Email: jobs.imperia2@ gmail.com

