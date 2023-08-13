Situation Vacant

MARKETING
CL23045260
Experienced and professional sales person with excellent selling skills required for a growing and dynamic immigration company. Field job. Target Market Punjab. Salary negotiable plus incentives. Contact Jhajj Immigration 7838687301, 6284991801
