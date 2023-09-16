SITUATION VACANT
CL23057890
G.A.D. Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science. Salary Rs.30000 per month (Negotiable). Also Required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: [email protected] Contact: 8699968788, 8699535504.
