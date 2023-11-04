SITUATION VACANT
CL23070977
Canadian employer need full-time Secretary in India. In addition to starting salary of Rs 25,000 per month, accommodation, car, food and medical provided. Good education, pleasing personality and fluency in English must. Travel for managing advocates and property in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Delhi required. Contact employer directly via Email: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive midnight earthquake in Nepal, 128 dead, 140 injured
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home
Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...