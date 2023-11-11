SITUATION VACANT
CL23070977
Canadian employer need full-time Secretary in India. In addition to starting salary of Rs 25,000 per month, accommodation, car, food and medical provided. Good education, pleasing personality and fluency in English must. Travel for managing advocates and property in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Delhi required. Contact employer directly via Email: [email protected]
