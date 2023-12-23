SITUATION VACANT
CL23087139
2 Nurse(s), 2 Driver(s) Guards required by Canadian employer, to work in Mohali. Working involve travelling free food, accommodation and Medical provided. Monthly salary Rs. 15000 per month. Send resume by Email: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Terrorist killed as major infiltration bid is foiled along IB in Jammu
The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP
Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...
Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion
Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie