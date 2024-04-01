SITUATION VACANT (MANAGER EXECUTIVE)

Graduates required: Customer Service Representative cum Dispatcher with strong skills of Computer and Communication at Patiala, Punjab branch of A North American based Logistics Company. Email biodata to [email protected] by 10th of April 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an Interview. For any query Contact: +91-97796-10500.

SITUATION VACANT

Applications are invited for various positions in the research project "Samarth" at the University of Delhi, Sponsored by the Ministry of Education. Please visit https://www.du.ac.in for details.

