SITUATION VACANT (MANAGER EXECUTIVE)
CL23124029
Graduates required: Customer Service Representative cum Dispatcher with strong skills of Computer and Communication at Patiala, Punjab branch of A North American based Logistics Company. Email biodata to [email protected] by 10th of April 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an Interview. For any query Contact: +91-97796-10500.
SITUATION VACANT
CL23122704
Applications are invited for various positions in the research project "Samarth" at the University of Delhi, Sponsored by the Ministry of Education. Please visit https://www.du.ac.in for details.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue
Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...
China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh
Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...
INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’
Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...