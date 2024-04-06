SITUATION VACANT

CL23122302

Wanted 2 Clerks, 2 Nurses and 2 Pharmacists. Salary 15,000 to 24,000. Email: [email protected]

CL24001181

Wanted experienced Maths / Biology tutor for senior classes and a marketing executive for a reputed institute in Mohali. Send your resume on 9815972884

#Mohali