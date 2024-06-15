SITUATION VACANT
CL24024006
Required Site Engineers / Architects/ Draftsmen / Interior Designers with minimum one year experience ,Proficient in Autocad, making 3D models, Sketchups and other Softwares. Contact Ar. Sudha Ojha 98145-12037 Email: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS