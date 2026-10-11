A Mills & Boon romance in a Gujarati setting

Vidya Gunavanthe’S ‘Killing Me Softly...With Her Dance’ is an unapologetically romantic novel that draws on the familiar features of the love story genre while placing them within the intimate, sometimes chaotic world of a large Gujarati joint family. The novel remains true to the tradition of romantic fiction, as the author acknowledges the influence of Mills & Boon stories on her literary sensibility that she grew up reading besides other genres/writers.

At the heart of the novel are Priti Oza and Deep Joshi, two strong personalities whose relationship begins in anything but affection. Their exchanges are sharp, competitive and frequently amusing, with years of irritation lying beneath their arguments. Their contrasting temperaments provide the novel with much of its energy. Rather than presenting its central characters as uncomplicated romantic types, the novel gives them individual convictions and emotional baggage, allowing their interactions to become a meeting of differing ideas as much as personalities.

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The warmth and intrusiveness of the joint family are captured with evident familiarity, while details of Gujarati social life give the narrative a distinctly Indian texture.

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The writing is straightforward and accessible, favouring dialogue and emotional immediacy over elaborate literary flourishes. The author knows the genre she is writing in and embraces its emotional directness rather than disguising it.

With ‘Killing Me Softly…’, her 10th book, Gunavanthe brings to fiction an experience that extends well beyond fiction writing. A Masters in psychology, she has worked across advertising, publishing, editing and e-learning, besides contributing stories and features to various leading publications. Beyond print, the Films Division made the feature film ‘Tune of Tandav’ based on one of her stories.

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Ultimately, the novel is best approached as a warm, spirited romantic read, one that combines family life, generational tensions, humour and attraction while remaining firmly rooted in the appeal of popular fiction.