A shelter that’s launching dreams

On November 26, 2008, as gunfire and explosions tore through Mumbai, Ruksana Abdul Khan, barely two years old, was living on the streets with her family, between Cama and Albless Hospital and VT railway station. In the days that followed, Ruksana and her siblings found shelter, counselling and educational support at St Columba Church. What began as a search for safety would mark the beginning of a different journey.

Years later, Ruksana returns to the same church, no longer as a child seeking help. Now a student at Wilson College, she sits alongside younger children, helping them with their lessons. Her younger brother, too, continues to benefit from the initiative. The girl who once found shelter is now helping others find their footing in the same space.

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Ruksana is one of many children whose lives have been touched by the Scots’ Kirk — Homeless Street Children Project. For children experiencing poverty, life on the streets or disrupted schooling, the project offers more than academic assistance. It helps them regain confidence, continue their education and imagine futures beyond their circumstances.

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Perhaps more telling is how the children themselves help sustain the initiative. There are no elaborate efforts to draw attention to it. Often, one child tells another about a place where they can study, share a meal, get homework help and spend time with friends. The next day, another child turns up.

For Gurjeet, a Sikh boy, the introduction came through a Muslim friend. He arrived with his sister, and their father, who works at a gurdwara, drops them off each afternoon after school. Here, children from different religious and social backgrounds sit together, united by the everyday concerns of schoolwork, friendship and growing up.

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For some families, the connection lasts well beyond childhood. Sapna, who now works with the church, says her family’s association with the institution spans generations. Her husband and mother-in-law studied there, and her daughters, Mansi and Shreya, are growing up with the same connection.

“The project has transformed our lives. I am hopeful and sure that my daughters will go on to do something good with their lives,” she says.

That hope is what Sanjay Waghmare, Church and Project Manager, looks for as he watches children grow more confident in their studies. “When a child begins to talk about what he or she wants to become, that is when we know that hope and confidence is beginning to replace uncertainty,” he says.

Children have access to a library, computer laboratory, study spaces, stationery, scholarships and individual coaching. Volunteers from St Xavier’s College, HR College of Commerce and Economics, Sydenham College, KC College and Jai Hind College help with lessons beyond school hours.

They are provided with uniforms, bags, stationery, nutritious meals, help in studies and medical assistance, Sports and creative activities cultivate interests beyond academics.

For children facing difficult circumstances, progress often comes in small steps: better attendance, a lesson understood, the confidence to ask a question, or the willingness to share their aspirations.

Waghmare believes circumstances should never be mistaken for capability. “A child can be poor in resources but rich in intelligence, ambition and dreams. What is often missing is opportunity,” he says.

At St Columba, kindness travels quietly — from a child sharing the name of a place that helped them to another finding support, and from someone once guided to a student now guiding others. In this growing circle of care, the project’s impact extends beyond the children it reaches, passing from one life to another.