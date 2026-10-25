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Home / Spectrum / Approved Rs 590 Crores: Where fiction emulates real life

Approved Rs 590 Crores: Where fiction emulates real life

Book review: Approved Rs 590 Crores by Anshuman Bhardwaj

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:57 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Approved Rs 590 Crores by Anshuman Bhardwaj. Pages 146. Rs 499
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Largely based on the IDFC First Bank-AU Small Finance Bank scam worth Rs 657 crore, in which money was siphoned off from the accounts of the Haryana Government and the Chandigarh Administration, the book ‘Approved Rs 590 Crores’ is a financial thriller.

Chandigarh becomes Chandigaon, Panchkula is Panchkarne, and IDFC First Bank is mentioned as IDHG Bank. The alleged mastermind of the bank scam, Ribhav Rishi, is named as Rishab Shiri, and another key accused is called Vicky Vadhla.

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Similar-sounding names make you feel that you are reading a real story.

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‘Employed at IDHG Bank’ and observing the wrongdoings from the sidelines, Anshuman Bhardwaj narrates a story that reads more like a screenplay. Spanning across 17 chapters, the narrative has fewer conversations between the characters; instead, the narrator observes more, setting up scenes in the reader’s mind.

The thriller is Bhardwaj’s first book. With 18 years of experience in the banking sector, the author’s narration lends authenticity to the uncovering of a financial scandal. The depiction of systemic vulnerabilities, bureaucratic corridors, and human behaviour that shape financial scandals is quite realistic.

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As Bhardwaj claims, “This is not just fiction; it is a reflection of realities I have witnessed firsthand.”

The story opens with a WhatsApp call to the narrator, Anshuman. In the meeting that follows, the person the narrator addresses as “Sir” tries to lure him into committing a fraud by requesting unsigned fixed-deposit documents. He refuses. The book ends with a phone call about whether the bank deposits are safe after the scandal erupts.

In between, the book explains how the scam works: siphoning off government funds, and eventually the arrest of the key accused. It raises a pertinent question: “Could transactions of this scale, precision, and repetition be planned and executed without the involvement of those in the upper echelons of the organisation; those who carry the biggest delegation matrices?”

The money moves from bank accounts to shell firms to jewellers to real estate. “It was a supply chain. Bankers moved money. Jewellers cleaned it. Builders buried it,” writes the author.

While the story is engaging, the book could have been shorter and crispier.

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