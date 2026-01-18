ARCHIVE & MEMORY: Punjab’s request for audio-visual archives is not misplaced but no such recordings were ever made

A letter sent last week by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to the British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh reopened a question that sits at the uneasy intersection of political memory and historical record. The letter sought access to what it described as “original audio/video recordings and archival documentation” of the trial of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, reportedly held by authorities in Scotland, a claim for which no archival trail exists.

The request reflects the enduring emotional and political significance of Bhagat Singh in Punjab and across India. But a review of British archival catalogues makes clear that the specific claim at the heart of the letter — the existence of audio or video recordings of the trial — does not align with the historical record.

Put simply, no such recordings were ever made.

The Bhagat Singh trial took place at a time when sound recording in British courts was not practised, and when film cameras were neither permitted nor technically suited to routine courtroom documentation. Even in Britain itself, systematic audio recording of legal proceedings came decades later. In colonial India, the very idea would have been inconceivable.

What survives instead is a substantial written archive, spread across British holdings in London, documenting the trial and its political context in considerable detail. These records are extensive, but they are textual, not audiovisual.

[At the British Library, these records are found primarily in the India Office Records, including Home Department (Political) files (IOR/L/PJ/6) and associated intelligence reporting from 1929-31 relating to the Lahore Conspiracy Case. At The National Archives in Kew, parallel material appears in Home Office and Dominions Office files (including HO and DO series) dealing with revolutionary violence, policing, and the defence of imperial authority. No catalogue in either institution lists courtroom sound recordings or film material for this period.]

The principal holdings are well mapped and long familiar to historians. The India Office Records at the British Library include Home Department (Political) and Intelligence Bureau material from 1929-31 tracking revolutionary networks, official assessments of Bhagat Singh’s activities, internal correspondence on the Lahore Conspiracy Case, and detailed summaries of trial proceedings.

At The National Archives in Kew, related Home Office and Dominions Office files record how the case and the executions were discussed in London, including fears of mass protest, challenges to imperial authority and international reaction to the use of capital punishment. These materials have been open to researchers for decades and form the evidentiary core of existing scholarship.

What is striking about these holdings is their bureaucratic saturation. The colonial state recorded every stage of the process: surveillance reports, legal advice, crowd assessments, and exchanges between Lahore, Delhi and London. The absence of audiovisual material is therefore not accidental. It reflects a system in which power was exercised and defended through paper rather than preserved through public record.

Read together, these files also make clear the historical conditions under which the trial was conducted — conditions shaped by earlier colonial violence and by sustained official fear of political mobilisation. Bhagat Singh was executed on March 23, 1931, less than 12 years after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 1919, when British troops fired on an unarmed crowd in Amritsar. That event shattered any credible claim that British rule in India rested on impartial law. Its aftershocks shaped colonial decision-making throughout the following decade.

Bhagat Singh’s actions were also rooted in more recent violence. In October 1928, Lala Lajpat Rai was beaten by police during protests against the Simon Commission. He died of his injuries on November 17, 1928. The assassination of police officer JP Saunders in December that year was explicitly intended as retaliation for Lajpat Rai’s death, an act framed by Bhagat Singh and his associates as political badla (retaliation) rather than random violence.

The legal process that followed was not an ordinary criminal trial. As protests spread, hunger strikes drew public support, and the accused became symbols of resistance, the colonial government intervened directly. In May 1930, the Viceroy overrode the ordinary courts by an emergency ordinance, transferring the proceedings to a Special Tribunal.

The tribunal sat without a jury, sharply limited rights of appeal, and was designed to deliver convictions quickly. This was not law proceeding independently. It was law reshaped to protect authority. Due process was narrowed deliberately, because the colonial state feared losing control of events.

This use of emergency law was not confined to India. Overriding ordinary courts was a recurring instrument of British rule whenever imperial authority was threatened. In Ireland during the War of Independence (1919-21), civilian courts were repeatedly sidelined through martial law, military tribunals and special powers regulations.

Suspects were tried without juries, detained without charge, and executed following proceedings designed for speed rather than scrutiny. Similar legal shortcuts later appeared in other British-controlled territories — Palestine, Malaya, Kenya — where emergency regulations displaced ordinary law in the name of security. Bhagat Singh’s trial belongs to this wider pattern of control.

The archive captures this fear with clarity. Officials worried about demonstrations, about international embarrassment, and about the political power of martyrdom. Capital punishment was defended internally not as an abstract legal necessity, but as a means of deterrence.

There are no catalogue references indicating that courtroom recordings were ever created and later destroyed, concealed or moved to Scotland or elsewhere in the United Kingdom. Nor do Scottish legal or museum archives list holdings that correspond to a colonial Indian trial of 1930. The absence reflects historical practice, not missing evidence.

Why, then, do claims of hidden recordings or suppressed material persist?

Part of the answer lies in how the modern imagination approaches the past. In a digital age, history is increasingly expected to survive as sound and image. When such material is absent, absence itself is often treated as evidence of concealment rather than as a feature of how power once documented itself. The archive is asked to supply emotional closure it was never designed to provide.

This habit of reading absence as suppression has surfaced repeatedly in debates about the colonial past, including Partition. Records from the weeks before the Radcliffe Boundary Award was made public show how unsettled outcomes remained.

So unresolved was the fate of key districts that Pakistan’s first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, warned British officials that Pakistan might withdraw from the Commonwealth if Gurdaspur were allotted to India. The warning, preserved in official correspondence, captures a moment of political fluidity that later memory flattened into inevitability.

Alongside the official record, remembrance has preserved details that could never appear in a file. Accounts of Bhagat Singh’s final months recall a stray dog that attached itself to him during his time on Lodge Road in Lahore, following him with a constancy later treated as symbolic. Some recollections attribute to Bhagat Singh a dry remark that the animal must be the reincarnation of a saintly soul, deliberately choosing to remain at his side. Whether said in jest or reflection, the line has endured because it does cultural work. It asserts humanity in a system designed to deny it. The British colonial archive is exhaustive in some respects and silent in others. It preserves summaries, minutes and correspondence, but not voices, gestures or atmospheres. Courts were documented through clerks’ notes and official digests, not microphones or cameras. To expect otherwise is to project contemporary practices backwards onto a very different administrative world.

None of this means that Punjab’s interest in the archives is misplaced. Serious scholarly and public engagement with the written record would be valuable. But such efforts are strongest when they begin from evidence rather than assumption.

The handling of Bhagat Singh’s execution followed the same logic that shaped his trial. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged on the evening of March 23, 1931, earlier than publicly announced and without notice. The bodies were not returned to their families.

No mother was permitted to perform the rites that mark death in Indian life. No matha tekna, the final touching of the forehead, was allowed; no farewell prayer accompanied the body to the pyre. What should have been a moment governed by ritual was treated as a security risk, handled with improper haste and secrecy.

The executions were advanced and information restricted to prevent gatherings that might turn into demonstrations. Cremation was carried out near the Sutlej at Hussainiwala, far from major towns. Official correspondence makes plain why: funerals were feared as political events.

What followed survives outside the files. According to later accounts, the cremation was incomplete. After officials left, local youths returned to the site and recovered fragments of bone from the remains before they were dispersed in the river.

There is no official record of this act, no acknowledgement that it occurred. What endures instead is repetition — the story passed down through families and commemorations — not as documentary proof, but as refusal. A refusal to allow the body, like the record, to disappear without trace. Here, absence did not erase meaning; it produced it. Where the state denied ceremony, memory supplied it. The silence of the archive became the space in which commemoration took root.

Bhagat Singh does not need imagined recordings to remain a figure of sacrifice and courage. The written record left by the empire he defied — and the remembered acts and places that filled its silences — are sufficient to explain why his trial and death continue to matter nearly a century later.

That unease about memory does not end with trials and archives. In the decades after Independence, India largely refrained from formally demanding the return of artefacts held in British museums. This was not ignorance but restraint. Under Lal Bahadur Shastri, silence became a form of diplomacy.

Engagement was cautious, often limited to loans or cultural exchanges, while the larger question of ownership was left untouched. What lingers is not whether India knew what it had lost, but why the habit of not asking — and the fear behind it — endured.

Popular history has often been generous to the British empire. The archive, read carefully, is less so — and in the case of Bhagat Singh, it tells a far harsher story.

— Shyam Bhatia is the London correspondent of The Tribune