Beyond the summit

The first time I stood on Mount Everest’s summit, I stood in my grandfather’s footsteps — and in those of countless Sherpas whose courage, knowledge and labour have shaped Himalayan mountaineering.

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My grandfather, Tenzing Norgay, reached the summit with Sir Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953, changing mountaineering history. I have been fortunate to follow him there three times. Each ascent tested me differently, but each confirmed the same truth: Everest has never been climbed by two men alone.

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The world celebrates those who reach the top. It must also recognise the Sherpa guides, route-fixers, high-altitude workers and mountain communities whose expertise makes such achievements possible — and whose risks are too often treated as background.

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For me, Everest is not simply a mountain to be conquered. It is part of my family history, my Sherpa heritage and identity. It represents courage, sacrifice, perseverance and a profound connection between people and the mountains they call home.

That is why the film ‘Tenzing’ (available on Apple TV) matters. By bringing my grandfather’s story to a new generation, it offers more than a portrait of a legendary ascent. It invites us to reconsider whose stories have shaped Everest and whose contributions have been overlooked. As his grandson, and as someone who has followed him to the summit three times, I believe this story deserves to be told in full.

Fulfilling a dream

When news reached the world in June 1953 that Everest had finally been climbed, the achievement captured millions of imaginations. On May 29, Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary stood together on the highest point on Earth, fulfilling a dream that had driven generations of explorers.

My grandfather was not simply Hillary’s companion. He was an accomplished mountaineer with extensive high-altitude experience. He had joined numerous Himalayan expeditions and, in 1952, had come remarkably close to Everest’s summit with the Swiss climber Raymond Lambert.

He understood the mountain through experience, instinct and years of living and working in the Himalayas. His strength lay not only in physical endurance, but also in judgement, resilience and an intimate knowledge of the mountain environment.

The achievement belonged equally to Tenzing and Hillary, and their partnership remains one of mountaineering’s defining stories. Yet Everest was long described primarily through the eyes of Western explorers. Tenzing and the wider Sherpa community did not always receive the recognition they deserved.

That is one reason I welcome ‘Tenzing’. By placing my grandfather at the centre of the story, the film’s director, Jennifer Peedom, remarkably presents Everest through the life of a man whose ambitions and achievements were inseparable from the mountains and people of the Himalayas.

Following in footsteps

Growing up with Tenzing Norgay’s legacy is both a privilege and a responsibility.

His achievement is a source of immense pride for our family, but following in his footsteps does not mean simply repeating what he accomplished. His legacy is also one of determination, humility, courage and faith in what people can achieve together.

When I first climbed Everest, reaching the summit felt deeply personal. Standing amid the vastness of the Himalayas, I felt connected to my grandfather in a way that is difficult to describe. My second and third ascents deepened that connection. Each expedition reminded me that the mountain demands respect. It does not care about ambition, reputation or family history. It tests everyone equally, and success depends on preparation, judgement and an acute awareness of risk.

I also gained a sharper appreciation of what my grandfather and fellow climbers achieved in 1953, when equipment, weather forecasting and communications were far more limited than they are today.

Just as important, I became more aware of the people whose work remains largely unseen: those who prepare routes, carry supplies, establish camps and manage changing conditions when the mountain turns unforgiving. As a Sherpa and a mountaineer, I know their expertise is central to every successful expedition.

Lending the Strength

For generations, Sherpas have lived in the high valleys of the Himalayas, developing an intimate knowledge of altitude, terrain, weather and mountain travel. That experience has made them indispensable to Himalayan exploration and mountaineering.

Their work extends far beyond carrying loads. Sherpa climbers and high-altitude workers establish routes, fix ropes, transport oxygen and food, prepare camps and support expeditions across some of the most dangerous terrain on Earth.

On Everest, they navigate the constantly shifting Khumbu Icefall, where crevasses, unstable ice and towering seracs demand exceptional skill and judgement.

The work requires technical expertise, physical endurance and sound decision-making under immense pressure. My grandfather’s achievement in 1953 emerged from this wider tradition of Himalayan knowledge. The expedition depended on a large team, not only the two men who reached the summit. It is important not to romanticise this work. Behind the courage and skill are families, livelihoods and real human risks. Sherpa guides and high-altitude workers continue to shoulder significant dangers.

Their expertise deserves fair compensation, proper safety measures, meaningful recognition and respect. The world must move beyond celebrating Sherpas only when they help someone reach the summit. Their achievements, ambitions and individual stories deserve recognition in their own right.

More than a mountain

For my grandfather, as for many Sherpas, Everest was never simply a geographical challenge. Known as Chomolungma in Tibetan tradition, the mountain holds profound spiritual and cultural significance. It is part of a landscape that has shaped our lives, beliefs and understanding of the natural world.

The language of conquering Everest can suggest that mountains exist merely to be overcome. That description misses something essential. Mountains challenge, humble and inspire us, but they also demand respect. For the communities who live among them, they are home. My three ascents have taught me that reaching the summit is only one part of the journey. The deeper lesson lies in understanding our relationship with the mountain and the people who share its environment.

The Himalayas have given me extraordinary opportunities, from mountaineering to guiding people through some of the world’s most remarkable landscapes. They have also taught me that trust and responsibility matter as much as ambition. On the mountain, every decision can affect someone else’s life.

Legacy beyond Everest

My grandfather’s legacy reaches far beyond the summit he shared with Hillary. His achievement brought international attention to the Sherpa people and showed that Himalayan mountaineers were not merely participants in other people’s adventures. They were highly skilled climbers with their own ambitions, expertise and extraordinary stories.

His life also reminds us that recognition should create opportunities for others. A legacy is not simply inherited; it must be carried forward.

For me, that responsibility extends beyond mountaineering. Through my work with my wife, Bandi Nima Tenzing, and the Nepal Green Tara Foundation, I have spent many years supporting remote communities in Nepal, helping children access education, providing scholarships and assisting families facing poverty and hardship.

We have also supported communities affected by the earthquake, the Covid-19 pandemic and other disasters.

These experiences have reinforced a conviction: success is measured not only by how high we climb, but by how many people we help rise with us. My grandfather’s journey opened a door for future generations of Sherpas. I hope our work can open doors for children and young people in remote mountain communities, giving them the education, opportunities and confidence to pursue their own dreams.

Back into the frame

The film ‘Tenzing’ offers an opportunity to revisit one of mountaineering’s defining moments. By bringing my grandfather’s life to the forefront, it looks beyond the familiar summit photograph to the human story behind it.

For me, seeing his story reach a global audience is deeply personal. It allows people to meet the man behind the legend: his determination, experience, ambitions and the world that shaped him.

It also creates space to recognise the Sherpa community and the generations of Himalayan people whose knowledge and labour have sustained mountaineering for decades. No film can capture every dimension of Everest’s complex history. But it can begin a conversation, challenge old assumptions and prompt audiences to ask whose stories have been told — and whose contributions have been overlooked. I hope the film inspires young Sherpas to take pride in their heritage and encourages audiences to understand that Everest’s history belongs to more than the few names most often remembered.

The larger meaning

When I reflect on my three ascents of Everest, I feel immense gratitude: for following in my grandfather’s footsteps, for experiencing the power of the Himalayas and for learning from the people who make these journeys possible.

But I have never regarded standing on the summit as the final measure of achievement. The mountain teaches us to remember those who helped us get there, respect the environment that sustains us and consider what we can contribute once we return home.

Tenzing Norgay will forever be remembered as one of history’s great mountaineers. His achievement with Edmund Hillary in 1953 was a landmark for the world. For me, however, his greatest legacy is not simply the summit he reached, but the inspiration he continues to provide. Mountains are not only places where we test our limits; they are places where we discover our responsibilities to one another. Everest may be the highest point on Earth, but its story is much bigger than the summit.

The summit is where the climb ends. The legacy is what we carry with us when we come down.

— The writer is a three-time Everest summiteer