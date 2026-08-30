During Operation Safed Sagar, wives provided anchor to IAF pilots flying in Kargil

The skies over the icy heights of Kargil reverberated with the roar of Mirage 2000s, MiGs, helicopters and transport planes during Operation Safed Sagar in the summer of 1999 as “those magnificent men in their flying machines” delivered a decisive blow to Pakistan. But to say the battle was fought only in the frozen hills would be telling a half-truth.

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Far away from the frontlines — in the quiet, tree-lined cantonments across the northern region — another war was fought on an entirely different plane. Balancing the heavy silence between distant phone calls, packing kits, food and utilities on an hour’s notice were women who kept daily life tethered to sanity while their husbands flew in intensely hostile terrain.

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Dream take-off

To marry into the armed forces is to step into a life of vibrant warmth, deep camaraderie, and an unwritten understanding of sacrifice. For young wives arriving from civilian backgrounds, the transition is often an eye-opening whirlwind.

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“Coming from a business family, it was a complete change for me,” says Kamal Preet Dhanoa, whose husband, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd), was the Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron in Bathinda during the Kargil conflict. “But the love and camaraderie was all so infectious that soon it was like a family where everyone looked out for one another. Over the years, you realise that stepping into the role of a CO’s wife is like being a parent to the squadron pilots and their families. Even if a youngster comes to you at midnight asking for food, you don’t refuse; you do it happily. A squadron where the bachelors don’t bounce in is a clear signal that something is amiss.”

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For Alka Ahuja, wife of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, also from a civilian background, the warm welcome she received as a young bride in Sirsa remains etched in memory. For newlywed Anju Dua, the thunderous initiation at her husband Wing Commander Pankaj Dua’s transport aircraft squadron, Paratroopers Training School transport aircraft squadron, in Jorhat had left her floored.

Coming from an Air Force background, it was a much smoother transition for Renuka Barara Chhabra, wife of Air Commodore Sandeep Chhabra (retd), who was the Commanding Officer of the Mirage squadron, the Battle Axes, in 1999. Still, there was a lot about being a fighter pilot’s wife that she was unaware of.

Beneath the midnight snacks, warmth, and laughter lies a quiet, unwritten code handed down across generations: never fight or disturb your husband when he is flying or on duty, and never ask probing questions about operations.

As Kamal notes, “I’ve always followed the rule of not calling my husband when he was on duty or flying, which I think every pilot’s wife learns very early. This unwritten rule is what makes one strong and able to face all challenges as they come.”

There’s an old saying in the Air Force that ‘if you feel being a fighter pilot is tough, try being a fighter pilot’s wife’. Every morning departure is accompanied by a silent prayer. “The take-off noise. The sound of an aircraft in the air. The landing — everyone’s eyes turning up together. These were signs of life,” recalls Renuka. “The moment the skies got silent over an airbase, we knew something untoward could have happened, or had. We held each other’s hands.”

Dark clouds of war

May 1999. The peaceful rhythm at airbases across North India was shattered almost overnight. Husbands were summoned on sudden detachments with little to no explanation.

Apra Narain, whose husband Squadron Leader Puneet Narain was among the first pilots from the 17 Squadron deployed to Srinagar, remembers pulling out heavy trunks to pack winter clothes without knowing where he was going, or when he would return. “All I was told by the CO was that it was going to be for an indefinite period,” she says, recalling the quick mental calculations she made on whether it was safe for her in the second trimester of her pregnancy to be pulling heavy objects.

Alka remembers that her husband stayed home just for a day after returning from Bareilly. “Ajay had taken over as the Flight Commander on May 18 and the very same day they were asked to move to Srinagar. He called me from work asking me to pack his bags. May 22 was his birthday, and I thought he would be back by then.”

In Gwalior, Wing Commander Chhabra came home with tickets for his visiting parents to return early as he had to “go out”. For Renuka, that was a subtle hint that something much bigger was going on, but she knew not to prod and question.

At the transport base in Agra, as Squadron Leader Dua scrambled for operational duty after his leave was cancelled, he just had time to give the mantra of “No news is good news” to wife Anju, asking her not to worry about his safety until a Flag Car came to their doorstep.

At the 129 Helicopter Unit in Hindon, the movement order caught Air Vice Marshal Pawan Mohey (retd), then a Squadron Leader, off-guard as he was trying to settle into a new posting. With their household goods still unpacked, Anuradha and the kids were quickly sent to her parental home.

Caught in a turbulent time

“Phones were not very common and we had very little communication coming from the forward bases. There were official restrictions too on what and how much we could talk,” says Kamal. On May 27, the dread that every Air Force wife carries silently became a stark reality when news broke of MiG-27 and MiG-21 pilots ejecting over enemy territory.

At Bathinda, the suspense was agonising for Apra, who knew that her husband and Sqn Ldr Ahuja were the active pilots from the MiG-21 squadron flying there. It was only hours later that her husband’s cryptic “I’m fine” call allayed her fears, but left her facing a heartbreaking test of courage as it meant that Alka’s husband Ajay was the one who had ejected. Without offical confirmation, Apra could not tell her.

“I went to meet her that evening and both of us sat together for a long time talking about different things,” recalls Apra. “Seeing my condition, Alka was comforting me that nothing would happen to my husband, while I had to pretend not knowing the worst news about her... It was the most painful time in my life.”

Ground support

The worst fears came true as Sqn Ldr Ahuja was brutally killed by Pakistani troops. The station reeled. Yet, in the face of profound tragedy, the squadron ladies did not break. They wrapped Alka and her five-year-old son, Ankur, in an unbroken wall of care.

“Being the CO’s wife during that time was quite challenging,” remembers Kamal. “There was my husband and the squadron pilots in the thick of action, and back home, normal life had to be managed. It was commendable the way all the ladies came in to support the grieving family. Everyone, right from a 24-year-old with a toddler in her arms to one in the family way, was there to lend a hand and support.”

When asked where that strength came from, Kamal pauses: “I don’t know. It’s very difficult to explain... I think God gives you the strength. It is simply rising to the occasion.”

Alka Ahuja bore the unimaginable loss with extraordinary fortitude, finding her anchor in her young son. “He was watching everything quietly, seeing his Dadda’s photograph everywhere and one day, he just asked me, ‘Mumma, ab Dadda kabhi nahi aayenge?’ I had to be strong for him.”

What remains undimmed for Alka from that fateful summer of 1999 is “the memory of dear Ajay, his ever-smiling face that always encouraged me and my son. He continues to be the greatest person in our lives”.

Tough navigation

In Gwalior, Renuka Chhabra kept the spirits of young, anxious wives high. Bound by strict instructions not to let fear leak into the brief phone calls, they leaned on each other. “We had to keep everyone occupied, entertained. We went for movies, had potluck dinners and the dangers of war were not discussed,” she remembers. “The children made cards for their uncles and fathers. The meals we cooked together were sent on any aircraft headed to the front.”

However, away from the security of the airbase, Anuradha Mohey endured agonising days of uncertainty when news came that a chopper had been shot down in the valley — the very formation her husband was flying in. Cut off from Army phone lines while staying at her parents’ house in Chandigarh, she waited in terror until an evening call from her husband brought relief.

In Jodhpur, Farah Khan managed young twin boys while her husband Sqn Ldr Tariq Jamil Ahmed Khan’s squadron was moved to Jaisalmer for operational support. Infrequent phone calls were her anchor. “We were frightened, but as Air Force wives, we never allowed ourselves to lose courage,” she reflects. Farah, who lost her husband in a MiG-21 accident in 2002, learned in Kargil what she would need later: “Those days taught me that courage is not the absence of fear; it is learning to live with that fear and still keep going.”

In Agra, Anju coped with the dread of war while her husband, who was posted at the Paratropper Training School, was called back from leave to move to Srinagar. With a young son sick with jaundice and herself halfway through the BEd examinations, Anju held tenaciously to the five simple words her husband left her with: “No news is good news”. Staying in the safe cocoon of the Air Force station was what made her sail through.

For young wives like Simrat Mattu, married to Flight Lieutenant Tejinder Singh Mattu from the 17 Squadron, the war was a sudden exposure to a stark reality, one completely different from the glamour projected in movies like ‘Top Gun’. “I will not pretend that there was no fear; it was all so new and different for me.” Yet the squadron community enveloped her. “The unit was pretty safe. Everyone was there, all around, for anything,” says Simrat, who was 24 at the time and had a small baby.

Safe landing, hard lessons

When word came that Tiger Hill had been reclaimed and the conflict was drawing to a close, an overwhelming wave of relief swept through the stations. “We gathered at our place that evening, with smiles of hope and relief,” Renuka remembers.

Twenty-seven years later, any mention of Kargil evokes a complex mix of pride and sorrow. Ask them to define Kargil wives in one word and “resilient” is the unanimous choice.

The war left lasting lessons. Apra recalls learning the importance of completing all paperwork and understanding the nuances of the AFWWA (Air Force Wives Welfare Association) schemes. She then made it a point to pass on this knowledge to every military spouse over the years.

Anuradha recalls how her husband had handed her a letter he had written before going into action — listing bank accounts, luggage, and car details. “Even in the face of extreme danger, he had the well-being of his family in mind,” she shares. “I think that kind of thing can never be understood by people who never give a thought to the personnel who are there on the border.”

Operation Safed Sagar was executed by brave men in cockpit seats, but the victory was anchored on the ground by the women who kept the families whole, wiped each other’s tears, and stood like an unshakeable wall behind the frontlines. As Renuka softly reflects: “There’s always a price to be paid for security and peace. The respect every soldier deserves isn’t optional; it’s a mandate. Every salute that comes from the heart is a reminder to all of us that we are worth it.”

They are pilots’ wives — a rank unto themselves and a force to be reckoned with. “If you hear a fighter jet’s roar, a chopper’s drone or a transport carrier’s hum, remember that behind that sound, there is a woman who knows not to call when he is flying, who prays after every take-off and who, whenever there is a crisis, provides him the strength to focus on his mission,” says Farah.

That is the power of the family standing firmly behind the man behind the machine.