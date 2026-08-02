Heritage at risk: HC orders have revived hopes about repairs of Shimla’s historical IIAS

A friend had some unusual wooden decorations on a wall. One day, I asked him what those were. “These are bits of pews from the chapel on the old Viceregal Estate. One winter, a chowkidar had broken them up and was using them as firewood. These are the rescue pieces,” he replied.

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As the years have gone on, much more needs rescue. Following a public interest litigation, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken a strong view regarding the condition of the former Viceregal Lodge in Shimla — which now houses the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS). On July 18, the High Court directed the Union Government, Central Public Works Department (CPWD), IIAS, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit comprehensive affidavits regarding structural restoration and an inventory of artefacts. A ‘Grade 1’ building, this is considered to be among the finest in the broadly defined genre of ‘British colonial’.

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The British Viceroy, Lord Dufferin (1884-88), who ‘added’ Upper Burma to British India, also added this building to a growing roll call of colonial magnificence. Expectedly, the interior has remarkable woodwork largely done in Burma teak. The overall plan of the Lodge was suggested by Dufferin, who repeatedly examined and modified the drawings and visited the site practically every day. As someone remarked: “It was almost as if he had nothing else to do.”

The building resembles a Scottish baronial castle with an asymmetric facade, elaborate roofline and crow-stepped gables. The construction is of light blue-grey stone masonry with tiled pitch roofings. The main block has three storeys and the kitchen wing has five. A tower rises above the rest of the structure. A ‘public entry wing’ was added in 1927.

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Apart from its grand architecture, the building is full of history. Several important discussions and decisions that led to both freedom and the partition of India were held in this building. In 1906, Lord Minto played a key role in the creation of the All India Muslim League when he met the ‘Simla Deputation’ and accepted their demand for a separate electorate — which later became law through the Morley-Minto Reforms of 1909.

In 1945, the Viceroy, Lord Wavell, called for what was termed ‘The Simla Conference’. This was designed “…to ease the present political situation and to advance India towards her goal of full self-government”. The Conference was held at the Lodge where a wide spectrum of Indian political leadership was present: Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Maulana Azad, C Rajagopalachari, Master Tara Singh and Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The Conference ended in failure. In March 1946, the Cabinet Mission was sent from Britain to negotiate and work out the modalities by which power could finally be transferred to the Indians. A tripartite conference between the Congress, the Muslim League and the British took place at Viceregal Lodge.

After Independence, the Estate passed into the hands of the President of India and was renamed ‘Rashtrapati Niwas’. This was occupied by the President — if at all — for only a few days in a year. Then, Prof S Radhakrishnan, the remarkable philosopher-statesman, took up this august office. Under his and Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision, on October 6, 1964, the Indian Institute of Advanced Study Society was registered and a year later, the Institute was formally inaugurated by Dr Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Niwas.

The primary objective of the IIAS is ‘to provide an environment suitable for academic research’ in humanities, and in the social and natural sciences. Here, scholars work independently on research projects.

One of my early visits was when we were still in our teens. The person who took us around had his own take on the place. The storm-water drains were interpreted as tunnels for Viceroys on the run. A well-embellished story being more important than fact, the meat hooks in the kitchen were explained away as pegs where freedom fighters were strung till all traces of sedition vanished. Then, in the mid-1990s, one became closely associated with the Institute and saw, heard and learnt many things at close quarters.

I had been asked by the Director, Prof Mrinal Miri, to assist in setting up a small museum using only what was available with the Institute. The budget was close to negligible. This was also the time that the Supreme Court had passed orders that the IIAS would remain on the premises and this ended all speculation of the building being repurposed. From stores and other parts of the building, we collected some extraordinary pictures and photographs. The room allocated for the purpose had been cruelly treated. Burma teak panelling had been covered with shiny polish, and doors smothered with thick varnish. The Carrara marble around the fireplace had been painted over. One can go on and on.

This was also when one realised the amount of things that had simply gone missing, sent elsewhere or had been sold: furniture, arms, and even rickshaws that had the Viceregal cypher. At that time, a team from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) was in residence and they prepared a comprehensive proposal for the restoration of the building. While one gained from their expertise, the team was able to draw in specialists known for their competence and knowledge. They included one of the world’s foremost conservation architects, Sir Bernard Feilden, who had surveyed the kitchens and other parts of the building in December 1995.

Distinguished historian Prof Chetan Singh was the Director of the Institute between 2013 and 2016. He says: “The repair and upkeep of the main building of the Institute is the joint responsibility of three different organisations (IIAS, ASI and CPWD) that answer to three Central ministries. This complicates matters. It is critical to have effective coordination between these organisations and work supportively on a single approved plan, with common priorities and agreed upon timelines of implementation. If the working between these organisations had been more efficient, this situation could have been averted.”

Behind a veneer of seeming solidity, the building itself is vulnerable. Some of this goes back to the time when it was built. It was completed in just over three years as Lord Dufferin wanted to live there before his four-year term ended. Subsequent neglect and incompatible repair and maintenance have exacerbated existing problems. Some 10 years back, several truckloads of debris were cleared from just the drains and gutters.

Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi took over as the Director of the Institute in August 2025. He is a distinguished historian who has specialised in modern Indian history and the Indian National Movement. As the Institute prepares to file its affidavit before the High Court, he says: “I have written over half a dozen letters to the CPWD regarding the building and have taken this up repeatedly with them. Funds have been allocated by the Ministry. Specifications have been drawn up, yet time and again the work gets snagged. Work on the main building is urgently required and this matter has been pending since 2020.”

Basic issues emerge. Some, as mentioned, are organisational matters. The other critical question is of structural expertise. It is contended that the expertise of the ASI is in monuments and not in living historical structures and spaces. The building is in constant use. It is an academic institution where scholars work. At the same time, the building also has scores of visitors who come from all parts of the world. Trying to settle gaping wounds with tiny band-aids cannot continue indefinitely.

The time is over when money and expertise were absent for restorations like this one. Both are available. It just needs to be done.

— The writer is an author based in Shimla

Ins and outs

—The core structure of the building is a mix of iron frames and load-bearing walls, with wooden cladding in the interior and stone for the exterior.

— This was the first building with electric lighting in Shimla.

— At the time of Independence, around a thousand persons were on the staff of Viceregal Lodge; a dozen were there to just shoo monkeys off the grounds.

— In 2010, a magnificent ‘ashtadhatu’ bell presented to the Viceroy, Lord Curzon, by Nepal’s ruling house was stolen and has not been recovered.