How Romila Thapar sees it

Professor Emerita of Ancient History at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, Prof Romila Thapar has been critical of what she calls a communal interpretation of Indian history — ‘extremely selective in choosing facts and deliberately partisan in interpretation’. Born in Lucknow in 1931, her memoir, ‘Just Being’, captures not just her personal journey, but that of our times. In 2005, she declined the Padma Bhushan, saying, ‘I only accept awards from academic institutions or those associated with my professional work.’ Excerpts from an interaction with The Tribune Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra and eminent historian Prof Salil Misra…

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Jyoti Malhotra: In this long arc of history to which you have been witness, prior to Independence and subsequently, how do you connect this history with the present?

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Prof Romila Thapar: Well, I think it is partly tied to the major issues of our times and I would mention some of them, not all of them, but some of the more obvious ones. The issue of democracy… I remember 1947 and the excitement. It was my last year of school and the excitement about the coming of independence was… we are going to have a democratic nation and the heavy hand of colonialism will be removed. That was the excitement. Now I sometimes sit back and ask myself, ‘Have we got a democratic nation today?’

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Jyoti Malhotra: Have we?

Romila Thapar: I think not. I think that we have been trying to get a democratic nation since Independence. Sometimes we go forward, for example, in the Nehruvian era. We were moving towards that with adult franchise and with a very remarkable way of holding debates in Parliament and open discussion, free expression and so on. This was curtailed in the Emergency.

There were attempts to revive it in the post-Emergency situation and it does not really get revived fully and today there is a kind of hesitation about bringing in democratic functioning in our institutions. And one is wondering why there is a hesitation? If democracy was so important in the national movement, why today should people in the name of nationalism deny democratic institutions? Why don’t all citizens have equal rights? That doesn’t exist. There should be equal status of all religions where no religion is living in fear of another. That doesn’t exist. What is it that went wrong?

And then you go back to looking at nationalism. Has nationalism been sidetracked or betrayed in some way? And then you think about what is the dominant nationalism in today’s India? It identifies with the theories of Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra. Is this nationalism or is this majoritarianism trying to be nationalism? So, there are a lot of contradictions in what is happening today. Contradictions against what was held as almost sacred in the national movement. These contradictions need to be discussed more fully.

JM: So, is this a failing of the national movement? Do you think that we are not democratic enough?

RT: No, it’s a failing of the Indian citizen. Not asserting and demanding a democratic system. Not asserting enough opposition to attempts that have been conducive to non-democratic ideas.

JM: What are we afraid of?

RT: I guess the whole system as it exists. We weren’t like this in first period after Independence. Was this because we had overthrown colonialism and we were very proud of the fact that we had done something dramatic, and freed ourselves? Today, there is so much fear about what you say, where you say it, why you say it, who you say it to, that one begins to wonder as to what are the fundamental rights that we talk about in the Constitution.

The Constitution gives us fundamental rights as citizens. Are we asserting those rights, or is it that these rights are being slowly eased out?

JM: But how do you as a professor of ancient Indian history connect this with what’s happening today?

RT: Well, the question is, why is it happening and is it a problem that arose in the present or does it have links with the past? There are certain politics and political parties that use a rather fanciful past to explain the present. That is partly responsible.

I think what is very majorly responsible is the kind of education that we have given to our two generations or three generations since Independence, where the emphasis has not been on education that teaches one to think independently, that allows one to think independently, whether you are a child in school or whether you are a teenager or whether you are in college, encouraging them to ask questions of the people who are surrounding you, who are teaching you, and whom you look up to, to ask questions of them and enquire as to where is our society going? What is happening to us? These are very fundamental questions. People are now in a stage where they are not very sure of what will happen if they ask these questions.

Prof Salil Misra: Professor Thapar, let’s begin the story from the 1960s because that’s when you returned and you made your intervention as a professional historian. Your ‘Ancient India’ textbook, which is about the earlier period, and your research on Ashoka, all that gets published. So, when you made your intervention, what was the state of Indian history and what do you think has been the nature of your intervention, your contribution to the way in which Indian history, in general, and history of ancient India, in particular, was being looked at? So how did you make a difference to that?

RT: I wish I could answer the latter part of your question. I really don’t know what the difference is except that I was part of a group of historians who recognised that the study of history was changing, and it’s not me alone who made a difference, it is the whole group that made a difference. For example, when we started the Centre for Historical Studies in JNU, that is really where the difference becomes very strong. Prior to that, I was trained in London University, the School of Oriental and African Studies. I took the traditional ancient Indian history course.

Admittedly, we were lucky because we had very good scholars teaching us and since in those days Indian studies was at a low ebb, I was often the sole student or one of two students of people like Professors Basham and Allchin, who were the top scholars of that time in this study. It was not like today where you have 90 students in a class and then you say I am very lucky, I have a small class.

The point is that education is a very sensitive area. You have to ask yourself what is it that you are trying to do at different levels. When I came back to India in the 1960s, I had some ideas and some of them were new ideas which I had developed through discussions with historians in London. I had made it a point of meeting as many historians as I could and as many ancient historians — ancient Greece and ancient Rome — and so on because I was very struck by the fact that we should have had more comparative history involving ancient China, Mesopotamia and so on. We did introduce it later as a compulsory course in JNU.

When I came back, I looked around and realised that there really was not enough of the new history that was being discussed in other parts of the world. And what was this new history?

There were two characteristics that we thought were crucial in the new way of studying history. One was the use of a historical method of analysis. History was not just a narrative about the past, well told, elegantly told and therefore of great interest to people who read the narrative. Historical study had gone on to say, we have a narrative of the past. It tells us what happened. But why did this happen? How did it happen? These were new questions that were being asked and these were questions that were coming into what we began to think of as the historical method.

Now, in JNU, we analysed this idea of having a method of writing history very much more than we even recognised in our time in those days. What was this method?

First of all, sources. You use as many sources as you can in a particular subject and the old idea of using just textual sources, which is what a lot of history was based on, was added to by the coming of archaeology, and the sources became objects, artefacts. And you asked the same questions, who and what and how did these artefacts play a role in society?

So one was that you expanded your sources and, of course, today the expansion is just enormous because, for example, if you look at something like, something simple, like Max Mueller talking about the Aryan theory of race, it was entirely based on the Vedic texts. Everybody was very proficient in reading the Vedic texts.

That proficiency is still required, but in addition to the Vedic texts, you now have a whole area of archaeology, which is produced through excavation, artefacts, which force you to ask questions like, you know, why these artefacts?

JM: So it forces you to ask what Max Mueller said.

RT: And it forces you to ask what Max Mueller said. And then you have something like linguistics that looks at language and opens it up and then you start saying, but you know, the readings of the 19th century of our texts can be opened up further if you use linguistic analysis.

And the latest thing, of course, which is bothering all of us historians is the coming of genetics. Do we talk about migration? Do we talk about populations? Do we talk about who were the Aryans? Or do we break the entity up into its constituent units?

JM: Meaning?

RT: Meaning that, you know, was it a single group of people, a single community? Were there various communities that came from places? What is the evidence for suggesting this? And then the sources, with this opening up of the sources to further investigations, helping with that.

The second step was to make sure that every bit of evidence that you use is proven evidence. This is something that comes from earlier on. The writings of the Renaissance and the Reformation and so on had an influence on historical thinking the world over. So, a distinction is made between myth and history. And this is one of the problems that we have today, that groups like the Hindutva and communally-orientated historians do not make that distinction between mythology and history.

JM: Between the Mahabharata and the Ramayana and the history books.

RT: Within the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, what is possibly historical, what is mythological. And this is an important issue, it has to be.

JM: And a historian would be able to judge?

RT: A historian is able to assess the viability of the evidence on which a statement is based. And that is a big difference from simply saying, it says so in the Mahabharata, the Ramayana, therefore we take it.

It is that questioning that I was talking about earlier. You question your evidence until you can say, I have proof that this actually happened. The proof may be not just from the text, it may be from archaeology, it may be from linguistics, maybe even from genetics now.

JM: And yet, we are such a deeply devout people.

RT: Are we?

JM: Aren’t we?

RT: It is a question. I mean, many people are deeply devout, but what do they use that devotion for? Do they use it to build a Ram temple? And then we find that some of those who were watching over it were pilfering funds from the donations that came in. Is that a sign of devotion? I used to think that we were perhaps more devout than others or at least more given to devout behaviour. But when incidents like this happen, and one sees the way in which religion is used, then I begin to wonder whether what is devotional, or what is tied into politics and economics. It is a debatable question.

JM: So, the Babri Masjid was demolished, and the Ram Mandir has been built. There is the same argument now unfolding in Banaras, in Varanasi, with the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the masjid built by Aurangzeb next door, similarly in Mathura. And we’ve seen in Madhya Pradesh (the Bhojshala), and now the Supreme Court has sort of said, okay, you can pray — two days to the Hindu community and one day to the Muslim community. It’s a contested space between two communities.

RT: It’s contested and the question that I would like to ask is, whether the contestation is necessary which leads to a solution that requires sharing a place of worship by allotting specific days to each religion? If you’re really devout, it doesn’t matter in the least as to who your next door neighbour is worshipping as long as you worship the God that you believe in. That is being devout, that is devotion.

You believe in a God, you worship that God, you’re not harming anyone else in the process of your worship. If you’re harming someone else, then your devotion is a little doubtful. Now, this is a tricky question, that addresses the devoutness of any community, whether it’s Hindus, Muslims, Christians, anywhere in the world.

JM: In Turkey, for example, in Istanbul, you have the Hagia Sophia, the Christian temple, which then turns into…

SM: …into a museum and now back to a mosque, Hagia Sophia.

JM: Now, the Hagia Sophia has had several incarnations. So you could argue that, if I were to play devil’s advocate, I could argue that you could do the same with the Ram temple and the...

RT: Not if you destroyed the building before. Right. This is a very major question, that now that you’ve destroyed the Babri Masjid and built a temple in the vicinity.

JM: But you could do that with the Bhojshala, you know, theoretically.

RT: The thing is that do you reduce devotion and religion to the mathematics of dividing up the number of days X community will worship and Y community will worship at a particular sacred place? Or do you say it’s open? Anybody can come and worship. Why should you make it specific to this community and that community?

JM: Well, the Muslims aren’t going to come and worship at Kashi Vishwanath.

RT: Well, they worship in their own places. I think one of the problems is making religion and worship into a public debate. Religion is a very personal matter. Who you believe in, who you revere is a private matter. Once it becomes public, then politics and the norms of a society begin to control it. Then there’s no holding back. So, from what’s happening today to what may happen 20 years hence, one hesitates to predict what might happen.

JM: Do you agree, Professor? Do you think that this whole debate between the public space and the private space, where religion is concerned, do you think that?

SM: Absolutely. This was played out in a very big way during the course of the national movement, where even people like Gandhi began arguing in the 1940s that religion is your personal matter, what you do at home, and it should not have anything to do with public policy, public spaces, government policies there.

So, I think these debates were played up and these distinctions were highlighted during the course of the national movement by people as religious as Mahatma Gandhi and also to some extent, Maulana Azad.

SM: Can I bring you back to history, the historical, the kind of interventions that you made in the 1960s; they, of course, showed up in the kind of experiments that you made in JNU, that I will come to later. But I thought some decades later, they also showed up in your own researches and publications. I’m referring particularly to your books on Somnath and Shakuntala.

RT: Somnath really started with a bit of a puzzle in my mind. We were producing a festschrift for a colleague who was retiring, who was very interested in sacred spaces and had done a lot of work on South Indian temples.

Everybody has their favourite space, their sacred place or a monument that they have worked on: the river, the mountain, whatever it may be. I had nothing and so I thought and thought and I finally said to myself, why don’t I just explore the history of a site that has been important to both religion and its politics. I picked Somnath. And I must say that in the course of this research, I came up against surprise after surprise, which made the research absolutely gripping. I was rushing around consulting all the experts and the multiple texts that bear on this history.

Alright, so what was it that bothered me? First of all, why did Mahmud of Ghazni raid Somnath? It was a rich temple and he was looking for wealth. Did he destroy the temple? Probably not the entire temple but possibly parts of it. At some stage it was again attacked and a dome was built over a part of it. Later, the temple was taken apart. Possibly the bits and pieces of it lying around were collected and set aside when a new temple was built. This was after Mahmud’s raid.

If a new temple was built on the site after his raid, was the raid all that traumatic? It’s a question one normally would ask. Anyway, then I started looking at the Persian sources and to my great surprise, practically every source had a different reason for why the temple was raided and what happened. Somebody said a temple was built to house one of the goddesses of pre-Islamic times, Manath.

SM: Manath, so therefore Somnath… so, it’s the unfinished task of those times. So there was a pre-Islamic deity by the name of Manath and so it was an unfinished Islamic task… that demolition of Somnath.

RT: So there was this story about Manath and she came to be linked to Somnath, and that kind of equation was being made. Some people said no, she has a temple in western India. That was one version. Then there was this lovely story about how the temple had a huge magnet in the centre, and the Shivalingam was made of metal, so it was raised off the ground because of the magnetic pull and it was suspended. A suspended lingam was an awesome sight.

There were stories such as these that were being told and the texts were referred to. I thought to myself, how strange, why would they have all these different stories? If Mahmud was raiding a particular place for its wealth, there would normally be one simple story that explains what the place was, and how it got its wealth. Al-Biruni has the most sensible explanation that this site was sacred to the Shaivites and there was a lingam that devotees came to worship.

One puzzle, historically very interesting, is that sources in Sanskrit do not mention any traumatic raid. Somnath is one temple that is merely listed among the temples that were raided.

Because of the periodisation of Indian history by the British into Hindu-Muslim-British, Hindu ended at 1000 or at the most 1200 AD, followed by the medieval Muslim period which ended with the coming of the British in the 18th century. So when the Hindu period by this reckoning came to an end, historians began to switch from consulting Sanskrit sources to consulting mainly Persian sources. So both texts and inscriptions in Sanskrit tended to be ignored. Yet there was much of historical interest to be garnered from Sanskrit sources, which of course continued to be written even when the court language changed to Persian.

JM: The British historians did that?

RT: The British historians and, to an extent, even some of our early Indian historians. But there were some very interesting things in the Sanskrit sources, especially from the Jain tradition, which has a long story about a Raja who has a Jain minister, who is very bright and intelligent and so on, who then persuades this king to build a temple at this site and the Jain sources in Sanskrit go into great detail about the site. It was chosen because it was a sacred site.

The temple there had decayed because of neglect by the officers and by the sea spray damaging it. It was environmental decay. No mention is made of Mahmud of Ghazni or his raid. A new temple was built by the persuasion of the Jain minister.

There is also a very interesting collection of Sanskrit inscriptions, some only in Sanskrit, some bilingual. One Sanskrit inscription records a Bohra, who is usually a person of Arab descent, who defended Somnath against an attack on Gujarat by a Sultan.

This is a Muslim defending a Hindu temple.

JM: Before Ghazni comes or after Ghazni?

RT: After Ghazni. There is an absolutely fascinating bilingual inscription in Sanskrit and Persian of a ship’s captain who comes to Somnath, bringing cargo to be traded, taking back cargo to be traded. This was a huge trade by then.

Again, this is a couple of hundred years later. He states that he has applied to the all-Hindu council looking after Somnath and the city and has requested from them a small plot of land to build a little mosque, because all his sailors who come from Persia have nowhere to pray. And he hopes that the council will agree, etc. The inscription is in Sanskrit and in Persian.

JM: So both Sanskrit and Persian.

RT: It is a bilingual inscription. And you begin to say, so what is happening to Somnath here? And then there are other inscriptions which give the impression that despite the raid of Mahmud of Ghazni, Somnath was a flourishing trading centre, with a lot of cargo going out from Gujarat to the Persian Gulf and cargo coming back in. And one begins to then say, so what happened to the destruction of the temple and the raid of Mahmud, which does not seem to have had too major an impact, judging by these inscriptions?

Subsequently, in the early 19th century, there is a debate in the House of Commons where the subject of Mahmud’s raid is raised. The British colonial position was that there was a raid on the temple by Mahmud. Therefore, it was required to ensure that the Hindus are not continually attacked.

The British authorities claimed that they had conquered Ghazni and brought back from Ghazni the gates of the Somnath temple. So there was great excitement — the Hindu temple, the gates were preserved and brought back by the British and so on, only to discover later on that these gates belong to an Egyptian temple and not to the Somnath temple.

Anyway, the point is that this whole history then developed into a kind of mythology almost of what happened in Somnath with all these variant interpretations. Now, as a historian, therefore, I was extremely intrigued. One major lesson we are all taught is if possible not to depend entirely on a single language source. Search for sources in various languages.

If the historians at the beginning of this century or last century had investigated the Sanskrit sources referring to Somnath, the picture would have been different and the questions raised would also have been diverse.

JM: So, what is the moral of the story?

RT: The moral of the story is that the historian must consult every feasible source; must make sure that all his evidence is based on proven evidence and it does not incorporate mythology; and when the causal statement is made, to explain the event and consider how it determines the generalisation of history, it must be based on logic and rationality. It is not something imagined.

JM: So then, did Mahmud of Ghazni destroy the Somnath temple?

RT: Well, it is something that needs to be investigated because there was a temple standing there over a part of which a later Sultan built a dome. But of course it may have been a later temple. It is not so much a question of was the temple destroyed but rather what was the nature of the damage done to the temple. How should this be seen in the context of the events that followed?

Inscriptional evidence suggests that this location was actively and profitably involved in commerce.

The temple, according to the Jain texts, just went into decline because the ministers paid no attention and nobody looked after it. And we know that that happens when monuments are not properly maintained.

Gujarat was a very rich territory, given all the trade. It is amazing how rich Gujarat was and how it became rich.

JM: And continues to be.

SM: So, the methodological takeaway from this research was that if you look at Persio-Arabic sources, Sanskrit sources, Jain texts and also debates, let us say, in the House of Commons, you get four very different versions of four different stories and then you have to kind of…

RT: You have to then go into logically and rationally explaining what those versions might have meant and how today we look at the juxtaposition of these versions and how we construct that history.

JM: And Shakuntala?

RT: Yes, Shakuntala, was a similar kind of thing. I was struck when I was teaching at JNU that many of our major texts have variant versions. I started off with the Ramayana and was amazed because, you know, there is a Buddhist version, the Dasaratha Jataka in the Buddhist texts, which has a very different version of the Ramayana story. Rama and Sita and all the characters are there, but the story itself goes a different way. Rama and Sita are brother and sister.

The story stops simply with Rama in exile in the forest. When Bharat comes to him and invites him to return and rule, Dasharatha having passed away, Rama refuses to return and insists that he must complete his term of fourteen years in exile. The story ends there.

Then there is the Jaina tradition, which in some ways questions the Valmiki Ramayana. It is much more rational and Ravana does not have 10 heads and is not the horrible demon that he is made out to be in the Valmiki Ramayana.

In the Jain text, he seems to genuinely love Sita and wants to bring her to his palace. Therefore he kidnaps her. There’s a softness in the description of Ravana, which is really quite remarkable. And so it goes on, with text after text telling the story in a different way. There are regional versions and even versions that come from those tribal cultures that have had some contact with others.

The Southeast Asian versions from Bali tell a slightly different story. So I began to think that really what I had to do as a historian is to find the core of the story. And why are there all these regional variations, which, by the way, have now been discarded officially, authoritatively. There is only one version and that is of the Valmiki Ramayana. But inevitably, if a story has different versions, one has to ask why? It’s not a historian’s question, it’s a common sense question.

Why are there differences and how are they different? What is the difference telling us? So, that’s the thesis I started off with. And then I came to the story of Shakuntala. This was an interest that developed partly because various students of mine had ticked me off and said, you know, in your social history you don’t give enough attention to how women are projected and why.

Why aren’t you a feminist? And I said, but why should I have to be a feminist? My life is the life of a feminist. The way I write, the way I think and so on is very much a free way of doing things. So why do I need to be a feminist?

So when Kali for Women, the publisher publishing books on women’s issues, was celebrating its 10th anniversary, they asked me if I would give a lecture. So, I chose the theme of Shakuntala and I chose the variations. I have been intrigued by this. Everybody knows the Kalidas version. Few people know that the story was earlier told in the Mahabharata. The Shakuntala of the Mahabharata is very outspoken. She goes to the court and takes her son along and says to the king, this is your son. Make him the heir. And the king is taken aback and doesn’t know what to do and so on.

This is the Mahabharata Shakuntala. This is earlier than Kalidas, much earlier. I was arguing that it comes from a society in which women had a certain status and authority. Unlike the Kalidas version which comes from a society in which women tend to be mollycoddled, treated softly, encouraged to be quiet.

So the Shakuntala of the Mahabharata confronts him and they have a shouting match and they really abuse each other. And finally she says, alright, I am leaving my son here, I am going. And a celestial voice announces to the king, this is your son, Dushyant, she is telling the truth, she is the mother, you are the father, this is your son. And I thought to myself, isn’t it interesting that it takes a celestial voice to convince this man that this is his son. So that is the Mahabharata version in which the woman has gumption and says, I will teach you, you can’t get away. Then we come to the Kalidas version, where it is all so romantic.

The king goes into the forest to hunt. Don’t kill my deer, says Shakuntala. He sees her and falls in love with her. They go through a Gandharva marriage, which is a perfectly acceptable legal marriage. The king returns to his capital. She is pregnant and so her foster father says she should go to the king’s home where the child should be delivered. And she goes… The interesting thing for me was the conversation that the people who accompany her from the ashram have with her, where they are more or less preparing her to be the good wife and not ask awkward questions. And I think that this is a big contrast from the Mahabharata version.

And she arrives and there is this very polite conversation between the king and her and the king refuses to accept that she is bearing his child. So how can he accept it? It is not that she says, it is your child, you have to believe me. Instead she leaves, and her mother Menaka comes and whisks her away.

So, a motive has to be introduced by which the king should remember that this is his son. The ring which he has given to her becomes the point of remembrance. It comes out of the belly of the fish. The king’s memory comes back and eventually there is a happy ending. He is reunited with Shakuntala.

The attitude towards Shakuntala and the attitude towards women in general in the Kalidas version is different from the Mahabharata. Whether you like her portrayal or not is another matter. Whether it is something that one respects is a different matter.

It is good, beautiful literature. And so there is a tendency to say, forget about the social conditions. This literature is so magnificent that it stays. But it also has another life at another level when it itself acquires a history.

JM: The problem arises when you conflate myth with history.

RT: Yes. The play becomes an object of history and meets with its own history. It is translated into Urdu, performed in courts, and into various Indian and European languages.

Then the British come along and they ask for what is regarded as the finest literary text. Shakuntala is quoted and is translated into English. It is quite hilarious because in the course of translating, it acquired the reputation of having erotic passages.

The example that they give is that there is a description of the pregnant Shakuntala who is walking through a sandy patch and she is so heavy because of the pregnancy that her heels leave a little depression wherever her foot falls.

JM: So that is too erotic for the British.

RT: It is erotic for the British! Various European translations occur because everybody is excited to read it. This is a great piece of literature and the translations are sometimes of the Sanskrit original and sometimes of English. Tagore has an essay on it and mentions the two levels: the erotic, romantic story of Shakuntala and the king and the much more serious mutation of the passion into a deeply felt emotion that brings about a mature relationship between a man and a woman.

Thus, the status of the woman changes across the two versions. Even the best in literature can be given a historical context. Every text has a historical context and it was my purpose to show that.

SM: So your conclusion then was that different texts were produced at different points in time.

RT: My conclusion was to explain the difference. It need not be huge but there are nuances and those nuances cannot be explained only by reference to the text. You have to, in addition, bring in the context in which that text was written.

SM: And they tell us a very great deal about the ideas and attitudes of those times, the status of patriarchy.

RT: I mean, to me at least, it’s quite clear that there is a status of patriarchy in both texts, but which is stronger is arguable. Is it stronger in the Mahabharata as compared to Kalidas? I am not comparing the text; the Kalidas text is a superb piece of Sanskrit writing but the social context of the two is different.

JM: What about this relationship between myth and history and what is it about us that we are more comfortable with myth. And second, what is it about myth that is so tempting?

RT: Myth is very tempting as you are making it up all the time. It is your wishful thinking.

JM: So… milk from the Ganesh idol, there was a sort of mass delusion that we had.

RT: Absolutely, it was a mass delusion and it was proven to be so by many. Everybody imagines their past; it is a very strong instinct in human beings to imagine where they have come from, who they are, who their ancestors were. They may not talk about it, but they do imagine it whenever they can. Myth is essentially the product of that imagination. So, it can be very beautiful, it can be very appealing because it is partly wishful thinking. This is what you would like to see happening. And so you believe it happened in the past and it is not happening now and you want to go back to that past, a bit of that past at least should come into the present.

So, there is that link between the past and the present in myths which is not the actual story but the implications of the story, the implications of the myth which you wish to see in the present. Sone ki chidiya thi ab bhi honi chahiye, ab bhi kyun nahi hai? The next question can also be asked. But the first question is ki sone ki chidiya thi ya nahi? That is a question that the historian asks and the historian then goes on to say ki sone ki chidiya… Iss zamane mein thi, iss zamane mein nahi thi.

The big difference is that myths seldom die down, myths will always be there because one is always thinking wishfully, one is always imagining that the past was better than the present, especially if the present is a little disastrous.

Myths will always be there and it is the business of the historian to separate the two and say that is myth, the actuality is different, this is the actuality. And the problem that many of us have, for example, with Hindutva history is that it is constantly courting myth and we are constantly saying sorry that is myth, that is not history, and that leads to a clash.

JM: For example?

RT: For example, the date of the Ramayana. Now, mythologically, it dates to the Treta Yuga and the Treta Yuga, in terms of numbers, is a time when human society was hardly around. There is a debate about whether prehistoric man existed in the Treta Yuga or not. The question the historian puts to the mythographer is how can you have the kind of events described in the Ramayana and assume its social context to have existed if human society is still in the earliest stage of human evolution as some ethnographers would argue? That is a fundamental difference.

JM: And the story, of course, the epic is of the whole, you have a whole society, you have a kingdom.

RT: Is it possible in that early age? Because already there is a little debate among historians about interpolations into the Ramayana and into the Mahabharata. We know, for example, that the Gita does not belong to the original level of the Mahabharata, it was put in later when other interpolations were also made. The same goes for the Ramayana, when later additions were woven into the text.

This is characteristic of all epic literature. It is the same story with Homer, ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘The Iliad’… There are interpolations.

JM: So the one Ramayana, or the Valmiki Ramayana today, apart from the other Ramayanas that we have in our country, but even that one Ramayana is a collection of many Ramayanas over the centuries.

RT: It is one central text to which stories and passages have been added and we have to examine what was added on and when and why. Certain anachronisms in the text give a hint of this.

JM: So what is the Hindutva view of history saying or doing and how; what is the Marxist view, for example, saying or doing? And you have been accused of being…

RT: …a Marxist historian. Alright, this is a question that has a long answer. I have been accused, and various others have been accused, of being Marxist historians propagating a Marxist interpretation of history. I talked about the historical method and I talked about the coming in of historical generalisation based on logic and rationality. The next step after that is the explanation. When I consider what happened, how it happened and why it happened, these three questions come next. You explain exactly what you think that history was. The explanation is very important.

Now it is in that explanation that there were many theories. Originally, the explanations in Europe and India and China were all very simple and straightforward. This happened, that happened, early, later, now, finished. The problem about explanation is that it comes into its own in the 19th century when many thinkers, philosophers begin to argue that society is structured in a particular way and that structure has an influence on the people who are living there, working there, dying there, and all the rest of it.

In other words, you can’t separate the individual from the structure of society. The individual is a part of society. So, in all these cases, what is being described are partial aspects of society which have been put together. In the 19th century, there was a tremendous desire on the part of scholars to explain what the past was. Even Max Mueller working on the Vedic texts of long ago was trying to explain what was being said in the Vedic hymns, and other texts of that kind. Karl Marx, and later Max Weber and such like were trying to explain past society by providing patterns of how a society functioned.

Marx was a towering figure in the sense that he entered politics and economics at the same time as he studied history. What is Marx’s thesis? Marx argues, like all the colonial scholars all over the world in the 19th century argued, that the whole of Asia was dominated by oriental despotism. Oriental because it’s Asia, despotism because the system was despotic. At the head of each society, there was a despot, very wealthy because he had ownership of the land and all the wealth went up to him or was taken by force, and he was the recipient.

The land was worked and the wealth produced went to the despot. Marx’s theory for Asia drew on oriental despotism and he called it the Asiatic mode of production.

Marx had different theories for Europe, based on features such as the economy, the organisation of labour, and who consumed the wealth. The pattern started with primitive communism. This was followed by slavery where society focused on the division between those who owned the sources of wealth and owned those who worked these. After this came another division, that of feudalism, where the lords owned the land and the serfs worked it. Then there was the division of industrialisation where some people owned the industry and there were workers who worked for them. So there was always this process and, except in Asia, where the Asiatic mode of production prevailed.

Indian Marxists tended to discard the Asiatic mode of production because there simply wasn’t that kind of historical evidence and reasoning to support it. They looked at the division that Marx had made for European history and saw if it applied to Indian history. Primitive communism was out because it did not apply. The slave mode of production, which was dominant in Greco-Roman society, was not so dominant in Indian society, although slaves were employed in the household and in production.

Then there was a huge debate in the late ’70s and ’80s which was started by one of my colleagues in JNU, on feudalism. Was there feudalism in India as compared to feudalism in Europe? Now, what you have to keep in mind is that history is not static. It changes. Each generation looks at different aspects of the past or looks at the past a little differently from earlier generations.

Initially, it was said by some that there was a slave mode of production and a feudal mode of production in India. Then it was argued that there was a division in society but not necessarily following the pattern of modes of production. The basic structure of those on the top and those below working for them existed. But the actual form it took was probably different. So feudalism is still being debated. Slavery, more or less, there were slaves, we know that. And the word Dasa in Sanskrit, which originally many of us questioned as to whether it really does mean slave in the sense that it existed in ancient Greco-Roman society. Is it the same as a slave mode of production? So part of the difference hinges on whether the mode of production is accepted or not.

You may take up some of the theories that Marx put forward, such as the socio-economic pattern determining the kind of authority that was invested in the ruler or the state, as some have done, but reject the mode of production. Is this Marxism in the strict sense of the word? That would depend on how dominant the theory is in the pattern of interpretation. All social and economic history cannot be labelled as Marxist as is being done by those who accuse us of being Marxists.

There’s much more work done on the modern period, colonialism and modern India by Marxist historians. It’s less in quantity for the pre-modern period.

SM: So, in the ’60s, there are some of you who are historians, who are making experiments, but they’re also kind of stakeholders in history. They’re very keen on what kind of history is to be written, promoted, researched and so on. You’ve acquired stakes and then JNU happens.

RT: I would say there were three issues that we started with. One was the historical method. We insisted on that being present in all the courses that we taught.

SM: But was it the case that people thought only science had a method and history was just an act?

RT: Yes, yes. I gave a lecture in the Institute of Science in Bangalore. I was invited to spend the semester there and I gave a series of lectures. Then the students came to me and said, ‘Can we have separate little lectures, just the students and you?’ And I said, yes. And so I talked about the historical method and up went a hand, saying, we know all about the scientific method, but nobody talks about anything like a historical method. What do you mean? So I had to explain what I meant. And I said, it’s partly borrowed from the sciences, but not wholly because it is the humanities that matter.

The basic concern is that there must be a method by which you do your analysis. You can’t just sit there and say, this happened and that happened but this didn’t happen. You have to be able to prove what happened. So that was one thing we stressed.

Secondly, remember that after World War II and certainly from the ’50s and ’60s, interdisciplinary research was very frequently looked into, admitted, and was a legitimate input into analysis. The really good history departments all over the world didn’t just do a narrative history. They analysed what they were doing. We tried to introduce that into our courses. We had a semester system. We decided that each course would be taught in one semester, which is four months. A total of four courses were allotted to each semester. And in addition to the lectures, we insisted on tutorials based on reading. And you probably suffered this because you were a student at JNU.

SM: It had improved by our times. There were just two assignments per course. I believe it used to be four.

RT: Yeah, it was two assignments per course and there were four courses. So you did eight assignments in the term. The tutorials had to be reduced because they were not just three-page essays. They were based on substantial reading in the library which was reflected in the arguments of the tutorial. The grade you got on the assignment went towards the final grade at the end of semester, combining the exam and tutorial grades. You did an exam and you got a grade and the two grades were matched, were combined in your final grade.

So, the interdisciplinary part was very important as was the reading. There was no cutting down on work. If you set a tutorial, you don’t just tell the students, go off and write an essay. You give them readings, specific chapters, pages, articles. They have to read these and write their essay arguing from their readings. Then there’s a discussion on the tutorial with all the students who took the course and the faculty that taught it. So, there’s a continual engagement, conversation between teacher and student on specific issues.

You never had a moment when you could say, ‘I’ll do nothing today’, because you knew there was something coming up.

JM: Today, the idea of JNU is being debated, right? A lot of people say that JNU is being destroyed by the current government and a lot of people say that JNU is just fine or it’s being rescued or restored.

RT: I wouldn’t put the relationship so closely, but I think what happens or what happened to JNU is a test case of what has happened to many institutions. We drew more publicity because the attack was fiercer on us, but many institutions, like TISS in Bombay and Jadavpur in Calcutta and so on, have been through similar attacks and changes. You cannot say that JNU has been restored because the kind of appointments that they make, which is discussed in the newspapers every day…

JM: I’m saying this is the version of the government, which is that JNU is being rescued.

RT: That’s right, but they have to have a version. I mean, anybody who destroys something says we’re doing it for the good of that thing.

So, one doesn’t take that seriously in the sense that those of us that have been involved with JNU have complained about these things. It’s not that there isn’t a complaint, but it’s dismissed because education generally has not been taken as seriously as it should have. It might have not been taken seriously enough in the past, but there was something at least to show for it, in the sense that people did have commitments and ideas about the benefits of a good education.

Today, where is that? Where are those people? Where are the great Indian scientists who go off and get Nobel Prizes when they work outside India? They don’t get prizes whilst they are working here.

JM: But it’s not as if JNU or Jadavpur or TISS represent the status of higher education in India.

RT: No, I’m not saying they’re the three. I just gave you examples of where there has been destruction.

JM: I mean, the state of higher education has been pretty pathetic in India.

RT: I agree entirely. It’s been pathetic and that was part of the reason why we were encouraged to start totally new and different programmes. What the first Vice Chancellor said to us the very first time we sat together and talked about the kind of university we wanted, was that he did not want any copying of any courses from other universities. He wanted that students should be trained to think for themselves and to question. We spent days and hours thinking through those courses and defining them.

JM: So students, thousands of students at Jantar Mantar were protesting against the system of higher education in India. NEET was really like a manifestation of that despair.

RT: Absolutely, it’s despair and higher education needs to be improved enormously, as it has further declined in the last decade or more.

SM: Yes, but to bring you back, out of the three major things that you people did, one was instituting something called the historical method. Then there was this idea of interdisciplinarity. And what was the third?

RT: The third was the student recruitment. We were told that this was not going to be a university meant only for the metros. You have to take students from elsewhere and we made a concession and we took students from a range of backgrounds. I was deeply moved and impressed by the changes that would take place among students.

A student comes in feeling absolutely lost, walks into your room and says, I don’t know what to do because I’ve come from a Hindi medium school and we never had this kind of teaching before. And you sit and talk to him and other faculty talk to him and so on. And you go on saying, well, just try it, try this, try that, read this, read that, talk to so and so and so. And by the end of one semester, they are walking around with their JNU-type jholas on their shoulders, behaving exactly as the rest because they had been accepted. That was the nice thing that there was so much student participation.

The tutorial system was very impressive, and especially in the history centre. I don’t know about the other centres. I’m sure it was good there too.

JM: In Punjab, since the days of terrorism, student union elections were banned and have not been restored.

RT: Whose fault is that? It’s not the fault of the educationists.

JM: Well, the students are not protesting enough clearly.

RT: Well, the students may not protest, the educationists should also protest. I mean, when we talk about the rewriting of history, it’s not the students who are talking, it’s we who are talking. It’s we who are saying history cannot be written in the old way. It has to answer these new questions. Until you have a faculty that thinks that way and students too, you’re not going to get any change.

JM: So, do you feel that there is enough faculty who is saying that?

RT: There is enough faculty. The faculty has to be encouraged to think differently, encouraged to think about changes. I mean, we were encouraged. We were told by the Vice Chancellor, I don’t want a single course which is a copy of another course in another university. Now, what more can you do?

SM: This is G Parthasarathy.

JM: Yes, the first Vice Chancellor, Senior GP.

SM: Ma’am, you started out as a student of ancient history and one would have thought that there should be no run-ins with the establishment.

RT: Absolutely. I thought it was a nice, remote area to work in comfortably. Well, it first started with the textbooks. Class six, because I talked about beef eating and I talked about the Shudras having a rough time in society.

JM: But that’s a prior BJP government. That’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

RT: That’s AB Vajpayee, but it is a BJP government. In 1977, too, they were attacked. Yes, Morarji Desai wanted them banned. For no reason. He just wanted them banned.

JM: For no reason.

RT: I mean the reasons were simply that they were anti-national. It’s the reason they give for anything that is against what’s being done.

JM: You’ve been called anti-national a few times.

RT: Oh, I’ve been called anti-national all the time. Anti-national, anti-Indian and an academic terrorist. I love the academic terrorist. This was Murli Manohar Joshi and I thought it was delightful. Imagine being called an academic terrorist.

I don’t know who was behind encouraging Morarji to ask for the books to be banned. I was told that the then Education Minister called a meeting of 12 historians for their opinions. Eleven of them said that these books were acceptable and shouldn’t be changed. The 12th said that some slight changes could be made. Before they could put the changes into action, the government fell. So, the books were saved.

Gradually, however the criticism changed to personal abuse as well. It didn’t unsettle me too much, I think, because in a sense, the controversy over the textbooks prepared me for something worse to come, and it came, predictably. And it didn’t unsettle me because I was really a keen supporter of the new history, in the new kind of history, and I thought, well, if I’m going to have a mission and contribute to the changing of history, it’s going to be in this direction, it won’t be anything else.

So, I was okay. The thing that really kept me from being unsettled is that the criticism was so without any thought about history or any reading. None of the people who abused me, or even to this day who abuse me — they are largely the trolls, and they don’t read. They read neither our books nor any other books on history, they know nothing about history.

They just abuse the historians. This abuse is now also taking on a certain gender dimension. I was talking to someone the other day who remarked that the historians of early or pre-modern India that they particularly target are outside scholars — Wendy Doniger, and Audrey Truschke.

In India, they attacked Shereen Ratnagar because she took a position on the Babri Masjid excavation and they attack me. We’re all women. What does that tell you? Why is it that when my male colleagues write what I write, they’re not abused or attacked viciously. It’s the women. Essentially, it’s political action.

JM: So, the lesson from ancient India is, who are we? And in the 21st century, who is an Indian?

RT: Well, being an Indian is something which is really a modern matter. I’m not sure that people in ancient India went around saying we’re Indians. When does the word Indian start being used? Earlier they might have used words like Hindustani or Al-Hind ke rehne wale hain, or Bharat or Jambudvipa. When does the word Indian start being used? These are basic questions that historians ask automatically.

Name change over historical time also involves the exact territorial definition of where it applies. One has to be clear as to which part of India was so defined. Often one cannot generalise about the entire sub-continent.

SM: So ma’am, what happened at the Library of Congress? You went to the US and there was this whole signature campaign against your membership.

RT: It’s a visiting Fellowship. You are attached to the Library of Congress, for the year. This is great because it’s an excellent library and they’re very efficient. Within three weeks or so of my getting there, there was a note on email saying, there is a letter, a long letter against you, written to the librarian. Have you seen it? And I hadn’t seen it, so I looked it up. It was a long sort of 12-page letter written by a group of Indians, NRIs, saying that the library had no business to appoint somebody who knows no history, has no standing in the academic world, doesn’t know any languages and is altogether incapable of holding a position like this. Instead of which they should have appointed others better qualified — and they mentioned the names of a few people who were supporting the Hindutva case in America.

I think they mentioned GC Pande, who was the only historian; the others were all these other Americans. And I just looked at the letter and I thought, what does one do? They added in the letter that they would take every action to see that my appointment was rescinded and I be sent back to India. And I sat in the room thinking, what do I do? I don’t know a soul in Washington. I really didn’t know anybody in Washington. My friends were all in New York and upstate and I said, I don’t know anybody in the Indian embassy. What happens?

Soon after, there was a knock on the door and the librarian walked in, Dr Billington, and he laughed and he said, ‘Have you seen this thing?’ I said, ‘I’ve just seen it.’ So he said, ‘Well, don’t you worry. I mean, there’s no question… we don’t pay any attention to these things. You are going to stay your whole term. I will write a letter formally to these people and inform them.’ And the library wrote a very formal letter, saying, ‘We’re very sorry, we cannot go by your recommendations and this position holds.’

Then the NRIs started a signature campaign, largely of the NRIs in America. And it was so haphazard that somebody sent me an email and said, look up the 2,000 signatures, but look up number 1,829 in the list of signatures. And I looked it up, it was my name, Romila Thapar attacking Romila Thapar. I mean, what do you do with people like that? Anyway, a friend of mine in Bombay, a young lawyer, was very incensed by this and he started a signature campaign in India in support of my appointment. And he got even more signatures than these NRIs got in America. So this went on and the outcome was really unfortunate because I had to spend a lot of time going to various universities in America, explaining why our kind of history was being attacked.

JM: So there is our kind and your kind, there are different versions.

RT: There are different versions. I mean versions not of history, I don’t regard the Hindutva version as history, I regard it as Hindutva thinking. Because it’s not based on the historical method that I’ve been talking about. It’s quite simple. If it was based on the historical method, one would contest it historically, but it’s not.

I mean, people who write to me and say, you’re wrong on this, that and the other, and I look it up and check it out. I either write back and say, thank you for correcting me, or I say, you’re wrong, look at the original. I do take that trouble. But one doesn’t do it with people who haven’t read and don’t know what they are talking about. It’s a level.

So anyway, so there was this campaign and I trotted around the universities, explaining what was going on in the teaching of history, and why there was a communal interpretation. It finally died down.

SM: Ma’am, there is an episode that you’ve narrated in your memoirs, which is that in 1947, we had got Independence and you were asked to come and make a speech and you were completely unprepared for it. You raised two questions almost unconsciously or unreflexively. The questions were: who are we as Indians and where do we go forward? Where does it take us?

RT: Yes, these were questions that many were thinking about. It was my last year in school and I was 15 years old and hadn’t really seriously thought very much. I used to go to Gandhiji’s prayer meetings and that kind of thing, but nationalism was in the air, everybody was talking about it, but nobody sat us schoolchildren down and explained this is what it means. So we had various ideas.

One was that we had defined Indians as those who are opposed to British colonialism. So, obviously this definition had to change and this is where there is a struggle. Groups like the Hindutva are anxious that we should all be calling ourselves Hindus and that should be majority nationalism. Whereas there are others who say we may or may not be believers in Hinduism, therefore we would call ourselves Indians as a more secular category than Hindu, which is a purely religious category. One doesn’t, or at least I don’t define myself by a religious category. I define myself by a citizen category and a secular category, which is Indian. So that question seemed to me to be important. It is not so much about where we originated, but how were we going to define ourselves?

And the second question was: what kind of society are we going to build in the new nation-state? And this is where I think that we’ve come a cropper because we started off very nicely to build a good secular citizenship, a free and equal citizens society, but that hasn’t happened.

JM: But how are we going to define ourselves is for you far more important than where you come from?

RT: Yes, of course it’s much more important, which is why I have no use for all these debates about migration in America. It’s a community of migrants.

JM: And in India?

RT: And in India there are many communities of migrants which have become Indian and we have taken on that Indianism.

I mean we must be prepared to say that what we call Indian culture today is not the culture of a single community or a single religion. It is a mixed culture. It’s an interface of cultures. Some of us historians would say that all civilisations, for example, are the result of the interface of cultures. There isn’t just one unique culture that makes a unique civilisation, which leads to the kind of belief that existed in Europe, that the Greco-Roman civilisation is the most important civilisation in the world. It isn’t. All civilisations are important because they’re all products of intercultural relations.

JM: So what does this do to a society like ours?

RT: It enriches a society enormously. If we were to accept the cultural inputs that come in from migrations, that have come in historically, instead of fighting them and saying these are not Hindu, therefore they’re not Indian. If we were to collect these inputs and say that we have a mixed cosmopolitan culture, we would have a much better understanding of ourselves.

JM: What does it say for us that we do not want these?

RT: It says that we are being very difficult about wanting to cut ourselves off from other people and other cultures.

JM: We want to cut ourselves off.

RT: We seem to. Those that want to define Indian culture as Hindu culture would be cutting themselves off from the other cultural inputs, which are not only religious, but which are also social inputs.

JM: So, Islam is not just a religion, but…

RT: …it’s a way of life, it has social and cultural dimensions as have all the religions be they Hindu, Buddhist or Sikh. There was a time when I was a child in school, when there were a lot of elements of Islamic culture that floated around and one took them as natural. Or there are concepts that belong to a particular time and are acceptable. Now those cultures and concepts are disapproved of. I mean even a simple word like Azadi. I remember travelling in a train from Lahore to Ferozepur with my mother when I was four or five years old and we stopped at a wayside station and there was a group of people handcuffed being taken by the police.

This was 1935 or 1936 and they were all shouting, ‘Azadi leke rehenge hum, Azadi, Azadi.’ And I turned around to my mother and I said, ‘Yeh kya keh rahe hain?’

JM: In Punjabi?

RT: In Punjabi. And she turned around to me and she said, ‘Keh rahe hain ke Azadi chahidi hai.’ I asked, ‘Azadi ki cheez hundi hai?’ Then we had a little discussion about Azadi ki cheez hundi hai. And now if you shout about Azadi, I am told that you will most likely be arrested, because it’s taken as anti-national. So, the point is that one must realise that these changes have a historical base and the history is very important.

It is important to know that there was a time when one could talk about Azadi and Inquilab Zindabad with pride. Whereas today, people keep quiet and try not to use that word. Why?

JM: And the whole debate around Vande Mataram versus Jana Gana Mana, how do you look at that?

RT: These are poems which have a certain all-India interest among certain groups. Vande Mataram would be important to a certain kind of Hindu. But there are also Hindus who will ask what it is about. They either haven’t heard of it or else it does not overwhelm them. That’s the other interesting thing about this country that we have this huge range of people. It’s a very rich population. It’s not just a limited population that believes in what is already well-known and that is all.

JM: Is one of the reasons for this sort of conflict if you like between Hindus and Muslims because we haven’t come to terms with Partition?

RT: No, we haven’t come to terms with Partition because we haven’t said let Partition be. We are moving on to other things. We are mutating from a colony to a nation-state. This means that we are becoming a different culture and a different society. We haven’t been allowed to do that. The heavy hand of Partition still sits on us.

JM: But it’s trauma that you don’t forget easily, right?

RT: You don’t, but it’s what, three generations now? Maybe more, and traumas are things that you don’t forget because you’re cultivating the trauma. Trauma is the thing that you come to terms with. You argue with. You come to terms with it and say I will not allow this trauma to colour my life. How do you get out of a trauma? You don’t give in to it.

JM: But it’s difficult to move on very often.

RT: It is difficult if you give in to the trauma. But if you fight it, then it becomes an interesting fight and may lead to a release.

JM: And as a Punjabi, how do you do that? I feel very strongly that Punjabi culture is a rare example of an interface of many cultures. Migrants coming in, ideas coming in, people moving around freely trading here, trading there. Invasions, blood.

RT: Invasion everywhere. Which country doesn’t have invasion? My point is let’s not make an issue of invasion alone. What happens with invasion? People come in, people get killed. Yes, it’s not nice. But there’s a culture that comes in as well and sometimes that culture integrates with the existing culture. It’s that that we should be looking at. Was there integration of cultures? What is this culture that we are talking about?

JM: So, the fertilisation that takes place.

RT: The fertilisation is very important and that is really where historians can play a role and where citizens can think a little differently by reading intelligent history and understanding and asking questions.