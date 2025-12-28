K Kasturirangan

Advertisement

24 Oct 1940 – 25 Apr 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

The architect of India’s space dream, Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan played a pivotal role in shaping and defining the country’s space and scientific trajectory. Beginning his career as a cosmic ray physicist, he went on to lead the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as its chairman from 1994 to 2003. His tenure saw the operationalisation of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which emerged as India’s most reliable launcher, and the successful flight testing of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). He also oversaw the development of INSAT-2 as well as IRS-1A and 1B satellites. He was project director for Bhaskara-I and II, India’s first experimental earth observation satellites. Dr Kasturirangan was also the chief architect of the NEP 2020.

Rajagopala Chidambaram

Advertisement

12 Nov 1936 – 4 Jan 2025

Eminent physicist and one of India’s most distinguished scientists, Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram played a pivotal role in establishing the country as a nuclear power. During India’s first nuclear test in 1974, he is known to have personally brought the weapon-grade plutonium from Mumbai to Pokhran, Rajasthan. The former Principal Scientific Adviser and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, he also led the Department of Atomic Energy team during the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. An alumnus of Presidency College, Chennai, and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, his pioneering work in high-pressure physics, crystallography, and materials science laid the foundation for modern materials science research in India.

Manoj Kumar

24 Jul 1937 – 4 Apr 2025

The actor-filmmaker breathed nationalism and was aptly called ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his patriotic films like ‘Shaheed’, ‘Upkar’, ‘Purab Aur Pachhim’, and ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’. Born Harikishan Giri Goswami in Abbottabad (Pakistan), the ’60s were his golden period with hits like ‘Haryali Aur Rasta’, ‘Woh Kaun Thi’, ‘Gumnam’ and ‘Shaheed’, a film close to his heart. A recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke and National awards, the soft-spoken actor had the courage to say no to Indira Gandhi on directing a pro-Emergency documentary. His films had to suffer but he sued the government and won. His trademark gesture of covering his face may have been the subject of many memes, but the man behind will be remembered for giving Indian cinema a lexicon of patriotism.

Dharmendra

8 Dec 1935 – 24 Nov 2025

His rugged masculinity earned him the tag of ‘He-man’; his vulnerable appeal gave him the romantic poise, from an urbane professor to village avenger, his swagger elevated by perfect comic timing. Dharmendra was among Bollywood’s most versatile stars. In a career spanning 70 years and over 300 films, the archetype hero’s stardom was built and sustained by his mass appeal. A sensitive poet, the Padma Bhushan recipient played some of the most loved and unforgettable characters, from ‘Bandini’ to ‘Sholay’ to the recent ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. For the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner, the fans’ love mattered most. As the star from Punjab once said,“Main bas dilon mein rehna chahta hoon”, his grace and legacy will live on.

Valmik Thapar

1952 – 31 May 2025

Valmik Thapar believed tigers were not merely endangered animals, but indicators of a civilisation’s relationship with its forests. Though mentored early on by another doyen, Fateh Singh Rathore of Ranthambore, Thapar was largely self-taught. Author of more than 30 books and presenter of 16 documentaries, the tiger conservationist could identify individual tigers by ear notches and stripe patterns long before the camera traps came. He played a key role in bringing Ranthambore into the spotlight. Thapar reshaped how Indians spoke about wildlife. His Ranthambore Foundation worked to integrate conservation with community development around the national park. He served on multiple official committees, but was not afraid of publicly criticising the government for bureaucratic failures.

Piyush Pandey

5 Sept 1955 – 23 Oct 2025

With the death of adman Piyush Pandey, the advertising world lost one of its most iconic figures. Through simple, relatable storytelling, he created campaigns that connected deeply with Indian emotions. His taglines like ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ (Cadbury’s), ‘Fevicol Ka Mazboot Jod’ (Fevicol), ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ (Asian Paints), ‘Vicks Ki Goli Lo, Khich Khich Door Karo’ (Procter & Gamble), made brands a part of India’s collective memory and daily conversation. The ‘Do Boond Zindagi Ki’ campaign for the Pulse Polio initiative became a landmark public health movement. The lyrics of the national integration song ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’, he co-wrote, brought together diverse languages and regions under a unifying musical theme.

Fauja Singh

1 Apr 1911 – 14 Jul 2025

Fauja Singh started running at the age of 89 to beat loneliness and grief, and went on to become the world’s oldest marathon runner. He competed in marathons worldwide, including the London Marathon six times, his best (6hrs 2min) in 2003. A torchbearer for the London Olympics in 2012, he ran his last long-distance competitive race in Hong Kong in 2013. He also appeared in advertisement campaigns, featuring alongside David Beckham and Muhammad Ali. The ‘Turbaned Tornado’ died at 114 in a hit-and-run accident near Jalandhar. Fauja Singh was one of the most celebrated Sikhs in the UK, his adopted homeland. Back home in India, his story was known and admired across the country.

Chhannulal Mishra

3 Aug 1936 – 2 Oct 2025

Growing up, a young Chhannulal would listen to his mother reciting the ‘Ramayana’. His own renditions of ‘Ramcharitmanas’, peppered with thumri and khayal, were to become iconic. He was initiated into formal training by his father Badri Prasad Mishra at five years of age. Recognition came early in his career. An A-grade Akashvani singer, concerts of the Kirana gharana legend would be a hit, with the singer taking the pain to explain to his listeners what he was singing. In 2011, he made a foray into Bollywood with ‘Kaun Si Dor’ in ‘Aarakshan’. With the pandemic claiming his wife and daughter, grief took its toll. Himself impacted by the Covid-19 virus ever since, his own health went on a downward spiral.

Zubeen Garg

18 Nov 1972 – 19 Sept 2025

Thousands lined Guwahati’s streets to accompany singer Zubeen Garg on his final journey. The Assamese cultural icon had died while swimming in Singapore. While most of India knew him as the ‘Ya Ali’ singer, his fame and repertoire went far beyond this one song — he sang in 40 languages, including Sanskrit, in his three-decade career. Vocal and irreverent, he didn’t give two hoots to those in power and was active during the anti-CAA protests. During the pandemic, he offered his house to be turned into a Covid care centre. And why just the pandemic; over the years, stories surfaced about him helping people in distress. That was Zubeen Garg, a rockstar in every sense of the word.

Ram V Sutar

19 Feb 1925 – 18 Dec 2025

The sculptor of iconic statues, Ram V Sutar lived to be 100, and had an active career spanning more than seven decades. Born into a humble family at Gondur village in Dhule district of present-day Maharashtra, Sutar was a gold medallist from Mumbai’s JJ School of Art and Architecture. He created over 8,000 sculptures, many of which have come to define India’s public spaces and national iconography. Sutar was best known as the chief sculptor of the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat, a 597-foot monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the tallest statue in the world. Unveiled in 2018, the statue was designed and executed when Sutar was in his nineties. Among his other most recognisable works is the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex.

Satish Shah

25 Jun 1951 – 25 Oct 2025

Known for his warmth and wit, Satish Ravilal Shah trained at the Film and Television Institute before debuting in ‘Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan’. A versatile performer, his effortless humour made him a household name — as Commissioner D’Mello in the classic ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, he raised the bar. Shah also played memorable roles in blockbusters like ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, and ‘Om Shanti Om’. The skilled actor essayed 55 different characters in TV series ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’. His portrayal of the sarcastic Indravadan Sarabhai in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ earned him the ITA and Indian Telly awards for best comic actor. His last big screen appearance was in ‘Humshakals’.

Himmat Shah

22 Jul 1933 – 2 Mar 2025

He hailed from a family of modest means but the region of Lothal in Gujarat was so rich historically that it was bound to impact Himmat Shah for life. The Indus Valley Civilisation site and the use of terracotta there was to inform his practice as an artist. He studied at the MS University in Baroda and then received a scholarship from the French government to study etching in Paris. A member of the short-lived artists’ collective, 1890, he broke the mould of traditional sculptures and moved to abstraction in human form, becoming a trailblazer of sorts. Himmat Shah’s heads were to become identifiable with the artist. He stayed and worked at the Garhi arts village in Delhi for years, ultimately moving to Jaipur when fame brought with it money.

Asrani

1 Jan 1941 – 20 Oct 2025

Born into a Sindhi business family of Jaipur, the FTII-trained Govardhan Kumar Asrani debuted in supporting stints in Hindi films. Though synonymous with comedy roles, the versatile actor worked with legendary directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee (‘Guddi’, ‘Abhimaan’), Basu Chatterjee (‘Chhoti Si Baat’, ‘Khatta Mitha’) and Gulzar (‘Mere Apne’, ‘Parichay’), essaying sensitive roles. However, the character that he immortalised with his dialogue delivery was that of the eccentric jailer of ‘Sholay’. Acting in over 300 films, often as the hero’s witty sidekick, Asrani adapted through the times and genres. He turned director with ‘Chala Murari Hero Ban Ne’. His last films, ‘Haiwaan’ and ‘Bhoot Bangla’, will be released in 2026.

Ratan Thiyam

20 Jan 1948 – 23 July 2025

“Theatre must flow like breath,” Ratan Thiyam would say. “If it doesn’t breathe truth, it should not exist,” he warned. And that sums up the oeuvre of the Imphal-based theatre director who fused Manipur folk with modern traditions. Thiyam was born to classical dancers Thiyam Tarun Kumar and Bilasini Devi. His plays — ‘Chakra-vyuha’, ‘Uttar Priyadarshi’, ‘Urubhangam’, among them — were based on ancient texts/stories, employed regional elements like Manipuri martial arts such as Thang-ta and aesthetics like local Meitei rituals, but were very much for our times. Trained at the National School of Drama, then helmed by Ebrahim Alkazi, he founded his own group, Chorus Repertory Theatre, in 1976. His productions were grand and poetic, with silence, light and shadow being important characters. These reflected the pain of violence that Manipur has been embroiled in, critiqued systematic oppression and celebrated the pluralistic culture of his land.

Jaswinder Bhalla

4 May 1960 – 22 Aug 2025

Long before Jaswinder Bhalla came to be known as Advocate Dhillon, catapulted to fame by his dialogue — “Advocate Dhillon ne kaala coat aiven ni paaya” — from the ‘Carry on Jatta’ series of films, he was known for ‘Chhankata’. In the video series, he portrayed various characters from a fast-changing Punjabi society. This was the pre-cable TV era. The rise of the Punjabi film industry in the 2000s was to take his career, even though a short one, to newer heights. His comic timing endeared him amid the burgeoning market for Punjabi films worldwide, his witty dialogues making even character roles memorable. Besides ‘Carry on Jatta’, he appeared in ‘Mahaul Theek Hai’, ‘Jatt & Juliet’, ‘Mr & Mrs 420’ and ‘Sardaar Ji’.

VS Achuthanandan

20 Oct 1923 – 21 Jul 2025

One of the 32 founding central committee members of CPI (M), VS died at 101. He grew up in extreme poverty and veered towards trade unionism. A towering figure in left politics, he served as the CM of Kerala. The state’s welfare remained at the centre of his politics, whether in opposing Coca-Cola or the lottery mafia.

Latika Katt

20 Feb 1948 – 25 Jan 2025

The first woman to get a gold medal in sculpture from MS University, Baroda, Latika Katt was known for her larger-than-life sculptures. If her bronzes earned her fame, she didn’t hesitate from using cow dung when pressed for funds. Her bronze work won her the Beijing Art Biennale Award in 2010.

Pritish Nandy

15 Jan 1951 – 8 Jan 2025

Poet, columnist, media personality and a former Rajya Sabha member, Pritish Nandy was among India’s most provocative cultural voices. He rose to prominence as editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India. Shifting his focus to filmmaking, he produced critically acclaimed films like ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ & ‘Chameli’.

Swraj Paul

18 Feb 1931 – 21 Aug 2025

The Jalandhar-born business magnate and a former member of the House of Lords went to the UK in 1966 to seek treatment for his daughter, who was suffering from leukaemia. She died two years later but Paul remained in London and launched the Caparo group, one of Britain’s largest family-owned enterprises.

Shivraj Patil

12 Oct 1935 – 12 Dec 2025

The veteran Congress leader, who served as the Governor of Punjab from 2010-15, held several Union portfolios, including Defence and Commerce. Known for his sartorial choices, Shivraj Patil was the Union Home Minister when the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks took place and had to resign.

Sunny Thomas

26 Sept 1941 – 30 Apr 2025

A Dronacharya awardee and former coach of the Indian national shooting team, Sunny Thomas’ two-decade tenure from 1993 to 2012 saw India’s rise in shooting as Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang won Olympic medals.

Vece Paes

30 Apr 1945 – 14 Aug 2025

Part of the bronze-winning Indian hockey team in the 1972 Munich Olympics, Dr Vece Paes also excelled as a sports physician and sports administrator. His biggest contribution to Indian sports, however, remains shaping the career of his son, Leander Paes, one of the greatest doubles tennis players.

Shibu Soren

11 Jan 1944 – 4 Aug 2025

Santhal tribal leader Shibu Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and was the force behind Jharkhand’s creation. Three-time CM, Union coal minister, eight-time MP, he began as a social reformer crusading against polygamy, moneylenders’ exploitation and liquor addiction prevalent among tribals.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

9 Apr 1936 – 28 May 2025

A Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MP, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also served as a Union minister. The long-time SAD secretary general, who later floated his own party, returned the Padma Bhushan during the farmers’ protests. Known for his dedication to public service, he had a deep connect with Punjab and its people.

Satyapal Malik

24 Jul 1946 – 5 Aug 2025

Satyapal Malik entered politics inspired by Ram Manohar Lohia’s socialist ideology. A Jat leader with a five-decade career across parties, he served as MLA, MP, Union minister and Governor of five states. The BJP-affiliate later became an outspoken Modi critic on Pulwama lapses, farmers’ protests and corruption.

Vijay Rupani

2 Aug 1956 — 12 Jun 2025

Known for his humility and calm demeanour, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Ramniklal Rupani was among the victims of the Air India Flight 171 crash near Ahmedabad. The BJP leader and RSS swayamsevak, who also served as a Rajya Sabha MP, was the Punjab BJP in-charge at the time of his demise.

Meghnad Desai

10 Jul 1940 – 29 Jul 2025

Thinker, writer, economist, and former member of the UK’s House of Lords, he was a steadfast advocate of secularism and vocal champion of human rights. From Vadodara, he taught at the London School of Economics, remaining there until 2003, after which he was appointed Professor Emeritus.

Kamini Kaushal

24 Feb 1927 – 14 Nov 2025

Kamini Kaushal’s debut film ‘Neecha Nagar’ won at Cannes. Her talent ensured she got lead roles even after marriage, the first star to do so. In a career spanning over 70 years, she gave memorable performances in ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’ and ‘Shaheed’. Active till the end, she appeared in ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’.

Rajvir Jawanda

20 Jun 1990 - 8 October 2025

A soulful singer and a passionate biker, Rajvir Jawanda passed away due to injuries following an accident involving stray cattle. A cop initially, he decided to follow his passion and entered the music industry around a decade ago. He rose to fame with ‘Sardari’, ‘Zor’, ‘Kali Jawande Di’, ‘Rabb Karke’, ‘Mera Dil’ and ‘Kangani’ and had also forayed into Punjabi films. His last film, ‘Yamla’, is yet to release.