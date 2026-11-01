In the digital age when screens have overtaken our lives, board games are emerging as a stimulating alternative

A simple evening of dice, cards and conversation is emerging as a new way for people to socialise and relax. And a growing number are turning to old-school ways to do it, a reminder of childhood: board games.

From government employees and IT professionals to musicians, people from diverse backgrounds are gathering around tables to play familiar classics or strategy-based tabletop games, including Catan and Splendor, or creative bidding games like Modern Art and word games like Codenames.

Advertisement

Building a community

Advertisement

Having experienced how board games helped him navigate a professionally difficult phase in his life in Bengaluru, Akshit Shrivastava wanted others to experience the same. “I was living in Bengaluru and going through a difficult phase when a friend introduced me to these. The games helped me understand my analytical thinking,” he says.

With this motivation, he began building Chandigarh’s board game community in 2018. Working in Faridkot at the time, he would travel nearly five hours to host gaming sessions in the Tricity.

Advertisement

In Delhi, Ankit, a businessman, hosts board-game sessions on weekends at his home in Paschim Vihar. He has been playing the games since his college days. When his group drifted apart, he began hosting sessions to bring like-minded people together and introduce them to a hobby he had always enjoyed.

For him, board games offer a break from routine. “At work, you are doing the same things every day. These games make you think differently, whether mathematically or spatially,” he says. Immediate gratification, according to him, keeps people coming back. “And their demand is growing. This has encouraged local sellers to enter the space,” he adds. Earlier, these games were largely imported.

Their popularity seems even more in Gurugram, which has a dedicated board games cafe called Game on Board. The owners say the response was so good that they have opened another cafe in Delhi. “We are getting people of all age groups.”

Finding friends

Board games are also becoming a medium to overcome social isolation. For Kiki, a homoeopathic doctor from Ludhiana who moved to Mohali a few months ago, they offered a way to build new connections. “I was initially quite hesitant, but my friend convinced me to attend one session. I have been a regular since then. Many games require you to think on your feet. Winning these makes me feel more confident as well,” she said.

A break from the digital world

For Chandigarh-based couple Deepanshu and Diksha, the introduction to board games came through Instagram. They were exploring options to do something different beyond their usual routine of endless scrolling and binge watching OTT series. “We had a lovely experience. We got to meet new people and connect with like-minded individuals.”

Mental stimulation

Archisha, an IT professional, describes these games as “food for the brain”. For Sikander, a Chandigarh native working in Gurugram, board games have become a serious hobby. His introduction to them was in Gurugram. He is now a regular in both Chandigarh and Gurugram.

“I love staying fit, be it mentally or physically. These games keep me cognitively active,” he says.

For Chandigarh-based Simran, their appeal lies in the unpredictability. “I loved the rush an intense and challenging game can bring. Also, the sessions happen at different cafes across the Tricity, so I get to explore new places too,” he says.

Ultimately, the resurgence of tabletop gaming represents more than just a passing trend; it is a meaningful shift in how we choose to connect. In an age of artificial intelligence, Instagram reels and endless streaming, the appeal is not simply nostalgia and meeting new people. It is an opportunity to challenge your brain and learn something new.