Jakhoo memories, hair & forever

Summers in Shimla were always special, especially when my cousins came over during vacations. We would often visit tourist spots like Kufri, the Ridge and the Jakhoo temple. Most of these visits remain memorable but one stands out and still brings a smile every time.

Once the kids insisted that Nani Ma join the children’s brigade for a trek to the Jakhoo temple. Known for its steep climb and notorious monkeys, the journey was tiring for most of us, especially my grandmother, who took a much-needed break on the way.

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As we sat down, exhausted and giggling, I noticed a monkey sneak up behind her. Mistaking it for one of us teasing her, she started scolding without realising that it was a monkey sitting on her head, gently inspecting her hair like they do with each other!

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We laughed till our stomachs hurt, and it became a memory we’ve cherished ever since — a perfect blend of mischief, love and Shimla’s magic.