"Kadey v nahi" says Diljit Dosanjh to joining politics

THE characteristically blunt, three-word dismissal on social media of a public appeal to join politics and run for office in Punjab — “Kadey v Nhi” (Never ever) — defines all that Diljit Dosanjh stands for: definitive and unapologetic without losing an ounce of authenticity.

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The enormous cultural influence that the singer-actor wields — rooted in his ‘Punjabiness’ — is undisputed. His “Punjabi aa gaye oye” exhortation is not any Make Punjab Great Again political slogan or assertion. It is perhaps just the opposite — a proud ownership of culture and identity, devoid of any thought or agenda to transform his universal appeal into political capital.

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The boy from Dosanjh Kalan village in Phillaur tehsil of Jalandhar does not just represent culture, he defends it. When he asks a handful of sloganeering Khalistani activists at his show in Canada to desist from using the platform for their activities, it’s not just showmanship. It’s a serious artiste’s straightforward refusal to tolerate any attempt to infuse politics into what’s primarily a celebration of music and entertainment rooted in Punjabiyat.

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Diljit Dosanjh has transcended “superstar” status to become a bona fide global icon as a singer, actor and even an activist at times. Currently touring North America with his aptly titled album, Aura, Dosanjh’s cultural footprint expands daily. What began in 2003 as a regional music career has exploded into a worldwide phenomenon spanning music, Bollywood, and historic live performances.

Dosanjh’s recent trajectory is a masterclass in ‘firsts’. At Coachella 2023, he became the first Punjabi artiste to grace the festival’s stage. His Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 was a record-breaking juggernaut that generated Rs 943 crore in India alone.

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He became the first Punjabi artiste to sell out Toronto’s Rogers Centre and Vancouver’s BC Place, the latter being the largest Punjabi performance ever staged outside India.

His influence isn’t just commercial; it’s academic. Early this year, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) launched a first-of-its-kind course modelled after his career, analysing the Punjabi music industry’s impact on the global diaspora.

According to Charlie Wall-Andrews, an assistant professor in the Creative Industries Department at the Toronto university, “The course explores Punjabi music as a whole, right from the early days of oral traditions, post-colonial legacies and folklore, and takes into account how Dosanjh has added to that rich history with his global genre-bending work.”

Dosanjh has also seamlessly integrated Punjabi heritage into the Western mainstream. At the Met Gala 2025, he turned heads in a Prabal Gurung ensemble inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, earning the title of “Best Dressed” from Vogue readers.

On the American late-night circuit, his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon went viral not just for the Bhangra lessons and his hit ‘Morni’, but for his historical depth. Dosanjh used the platform to note that his Vancouver show was held just 2 km from the site of the 1914 Komagata Maru incident, acknowledging a painful chapter of Sikh history on a global stage.

Despite the glitz of Hollywood and Bollywood, Dosanjh’s core remains rooted. He has made his roots the foundation of his public image, consistently voicing the issues facing Punjab — often at a significant personal and professional cost.

During the 2020-21 farmers’ protest, he was one of the few mainstream stars to stand with the protesters, famously visiting the sites and engaging in a high-profile public spar with actor (and now BJP’s Mandi MP) Kangana Ranaut over the movement’s characterisation.

From his Bollywood debut in ‘Udta Punjab’ (tackling the drug crisis) to the biopic of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, his filmography is a mirror to his homeland. He recently portrayed human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in Honey Trehan’s unreleased ‘Punjab ’95’, a film that is currently battling severe censorship demands.

Recently, at his Calgary show, Dosanjh made headlines for stopping his concert midway to call out and remove attendees waving the Khalistan flag in the audience. He used the opportunity to remind everyone how much he promotes Punjab everywhere he goes across India and the world. Then, at his Edmonton concert, Dosanjh highlighted how he is abused from “both sides”, with some in India terming him a Khalistani and separatists in the West accusing him of being an Indian agent.

Despite global acclaim, he faces trolls back home for working with a Pakistani actress, or even for spelling Punjab with an ‘a’ instead of a ‘u’. But clearly, Dosanjh isn’t letting hate from either side move him. “I think I am on the right path,” he said, while signalling the emotion with his hands.

Perhaps it is this unapologetic love for his motherland and identity, combined with steadfastness in his beliefs and ever-increasing global popularity, that resulted in some in Punjab appealing to him to join politics.

India is no stranger to the celebrity-turned-politician. Vinod Khanna, Sunny Deol and even Punjab’s current Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have all used their goodwill from the entertainment industry to make the jump to electoral politics. Just a few days back, Tamil Nadu chose actor C Joseph Vijay to be the Chief Minister, a tradition of sorts in the southern state.

Jago Punjab Manch, a platform of retired bureaucrats and defence personnel, recently took out a full-page newspaper advertisement appealing directly to Dosanjh to enter politics. For them, the appeal was not a flight of fancy, but a considered position rooted in decades of frustration.

With elections due in the state in a few months, SS Boparai of the Jago Punjab Manch says the organisation feels that “both the Union and state governments across party lines have consistently failed Punjab since Independence — on issues of river waters, drugs, border security, agricultural policy, and the welfare of its people”.

In Dosanjh, they see something rare: a figure with the popularity to garner attention, the credibility to command respect and an unapologetic love for the state that has never wavered.

“The man has the right instinct,” Boparai says. “There have been so many icons from Punjab — nobody has shown that kind of courage.”

He also puts forward a more pointed argument, that Dosanjh has a debt to repay: “Punjab made him. Its language, its music, its culture and its people are the foundation on which every sold-out stadium and international headline has been built.” Given that, Boparai says, Dosanjh owes it to the state to use his platform in its direct service.

“When your iconship has been made because of Punjab, because of the atmosphere here, how can you forget it when the state is being destroyed by its own politicians, while also having been destroyed by the Government of India, right from the beginning?” Boparai asks.

Dosanjh, meanwhile, was unambiguous in his refusal on X (earlier Twitter), reacting to a Punjabi Tribune report regarding the appeal made by the Jago Punjab Manch, saying, “Kadey v Nhi… Mera kam entertainment karna (Never ever. My job is to entertain). Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much.”

And, as it later emerged, that may be more than simply a matter of preference, with reports since indicating that the singer-actor holds American citizenship, which would in any case make him constitutionally ineligible to contest elections in India.

Boparai, for his part, says he is not easily disheartened.

While Dosanjh clearly remains uninterested in managing the state, Punjab and its culture remain central to his global public identity, as he proudly declares “Main hoon Panjab” (I am Panjab, with an ‘a’, if you must) on every global stage he graces.

That is ultimately what makes him such a compelling figure in contemporary Punjab, embodying a cultural confidence that many Punjabis — both within the state and across the diaspora — deeply connect with.

Dosanjh has helped shape how the world sees Punjab and that is perhaps the role he sees himself playing. And for now, it is that aura, rooted in Punjab and in global stardom, that continues to define Diljit Dosanjh.

— The writer is a freelance contributor