Kitchen katha: Bringing back the warmth of homemade Diwali treats

Diwali was always very special in our house. What made it even more spectacular was that it was never just a ladies’ affair or something that the women of the family alone took care of. It was a celebration in which everyone participated. I remember my father involving us in decorating the house.

My mother, meanwhile, would begin her preparations almost 15 days before Diwali. Her kitchen would be full of activity, with her making all kinds of festive goodies. Shakar pare, namkeen pare, laddoos, karanjis, bhujia… there was so much being prepared. I particularly remember the way she made gondway laddoo. I always loved watching her make them. And her karanjis/gujiya were something else! The coconut and sooji filling, with kishmish and nuts tucked inside… I absolutely loved them.

She would also make these wonderful coconut-sooji laddoos. Even today, when I think of Diwali at home, these are some of the first memories that come rushing back.

What I remember most fondly is how she would give us one piece at a time, usually during tea. She would make drums full of these goodies, and those would be kept under lock and key! We knew exactly where these were, of course. During Diwali, though, we were allowed to feast on everything she had made. Those few days were our licence to enjoy all the delicacies we had been waiting for.

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But Diwali was not just about what was cooked in our own kitchen. It was also a beautiful community celebration. Every household would prepare its own specialities and send these across to the neighbours.

Our home would contribute all the Punjabi delicacies. I had neighbours from Kerala, and they would send us rose cookies and wonderful jaggery-based sweets and savouries. My Andhra neighbours would share murukku and other traditional delicacies from their homes. So, in a way, every Diwali, we got to experience a little bit of everyone’s culture through food.

I think that exchange was one of the most beautiful parts of celebrating Diwali. It was never just about giving someone a box of sweets. It was about sharing something that had been made with love in your own home, something that carried your family’s traditions and culinary heritage.

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You got to taste what another community feasted on, what their mothers and grandmothers prepared, and what was special to their part of the country. It was such a lovely way of bringing different cultures together without even making an effort.

I sometimes feel that this beautiful tradition is something our major cities are slowly losing. Today, so much of our festive exchange has become about buying mithai or farsan (salty snacks) from the market and distributing boxes. There is nothing wrong with that, but it cannot quite replace the warmth of receiving something that a neighbour has personally prepared in their kitchen.

I also have very fond memories of making little packets of lai, which is puffed wheat and rice mixed with makhana. There were the sweet makhanas, batashe, and, of course, those beautiful sugar candies we would buy from the market.

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These came in the shapes of elephants and other animals. We would keep these in the area where we decorated all our Diwali things. And every time I walked in and out of the house, I would quietly pick one up and eat it! These may sound like such small things, but they have stayed with me over the years.

Diwali was not just about diyas, crackers, sweets or decorations. It was about the entire vibe of the house and the neighbourhood.

I genuinely wish we could bring back some of those ways. Today, families have become nuclear, children have grown up and moved to different cities, and everyone has their own schedules and responsibilities. The larger family gatherings and neighbourhood connections are not quite what they used to be.

I don’t think Diwali has lost its brightness. But perhaps the way we experience it has changed. I miss that sense of community, the warmth of sharing homemade food, and the feeling that the entire neighbourhood was one big family.

Diwali wasn’t confined to one home; it belonged to everyone. That is what I miss the most.

Happy Diwali!

— The writer is a celebrity chef and entrepreneur

Recipes for the festival

Gondway Laddoo

Sooji (semolina/rava) 1 kg

Sugar (powdered) 1 kg

Wheat flour 1 kg

Gond (edible gum) 100 gm

Coconut powder/grated coconut 50 gm

Milk (for binding) 250 ml (approximately 1 glass)

Tutti-frutti 25 gm

Plain saunf (fennel) 50 gm

Magaj (melon seeds) 25 gm

Ghee and oil for roasting/frying

Method

In a heavy pan, heat ghee. Fry gond until it puffs up. Remove and crush coarsely. In the same pan, add more ghee, roast sooji on medium-low heat until golden and aromatic. Transfer to a large bowl. Lightly saute coconut powder, saunf and magaj. Add to roasted sooji with powdered sugar, crushed gond, tutti-frutti, and mix. Gradually add warm milk and melted ghee to bind the mixture.

In a separate bowl, combine wheat flour, salt and ghee. Rub ghee into flour until crumbly. The mixture should hold its shape when pressed. Gradually add water and knead into a slightly stiff, non-sticky dough. Rest for 10 minutes. Roll it into small, smooth balls, and roll each ball into a thin disc. Place 2–3 tsp of sooji-mix filling in the centre. Lightly apply water along the edges, fold into a half moon and seal. Avoid making the edges too thin.

Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed kadahi on medium-low heat. Fry laddoos in batches on low heat until light

golden and crisp. Cool and store in an airtight container.

Karela Nimki

For nimki

Ingredients

Black peppercorns 1 tsp

Refined flour/maida 2 cups

Ghee 2 tbsp

Carom seeds 1 tsp

Kasuri methi 1 tsp

Salt 2 tsp

Water As required

For green chutney

Fresh coriander 1 cup

Mint leaves ½ cup

Green chilli 3

Water As required

Lemon juice To taste

Chaat masala 1 tsp

Black salt ½ tsp

Salt To taste

For sweet chutney

Water 1½ cups

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Dry ginger powder 1 tsp

Fennel powder 1 tsp

Chaat masala 1 tsp

Dry mango powder 1½ tsp

Black salt ½ tsp

Carom seeds ¼ tsp

Salt To taste

Sugar ¾ cup

Method

Take black peppercorns and crush coarsely with the help of mortar and pestle.

Take a large mixing bowl, add maida, ghee, carom seeds, kasuri methi, salt and crushed black pepper.

Mix, add water, make a medium stiff dough.

Cover the dough with a cloth towel. Let it rest for 15 minutes.

For green chutney, add coriander, mint leaves, green chilli and water in a mixer and grind.

Add lemon juice, chaat masala, black salt, salt and mix well. You can add a little sugar or jaggery if it is too sour. Remove to a bowl.

For red chutney, place a pan on medium flame, boil water (approximately a cup).

Add all powders, chaat masala, black salt, carom seeds, salt, sugar to the pan. Boil well.

For nimki, divide the dough and make small balls. Roll the balls into small, thin pooris.

Make vertical slits with a sharp knife all over the pooris, but not till the edges.

Shape the pooris into a cylinder form.

Place a kadahi and heat oil on medium flame.

Fry nimkis in batches on medium to low heat until golden brown. Store when cool. Serve with chutneys.

Blue Lagoon Kaju Katli

Ingredients

Cashew nuts’ powder 2 cups

Water ¼ cup + 2 tbsp

Sugar 200 gm

Blue pea flower/tea powder 1 tbsp

Ghee 1 tbsp + ½ tsp

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Rose water 1 tsp

Silver varak for garnish (optional)

Method

In a mixture jar, add cashew nuts in small batches and grind into powder.

Once it is done, sieve it.

Take a kadahi, add water and sugar. Keep the flame on medium. Mix well and cook and make chashni (sugar syrup) of 1-string consistency.

Check if your sugar syrup is too thick. If it is thick, add 2 tbsp water, mix well and check again.

Add blue pea tea powder to the syrup and mix well.

Add cashew nut powder in it and cook till it is nicely combined.

To check if kaju katli mix is ready, take a little lump of the mixture and roll into a little ball. Once it starts getting thick, it means it’s all set to be shaped.

Now add ghee, cardamom powder and rose water to the kaju katli mix. Mix properly.

Remove the mix into a bowl and add ghee. Mix/knead it well and let it cool down completely.

On a flat surface, apply ghee and roll the kaju kalti mix to your desired thickness. It should not be too thick or thin. Apply silver varak (if using) on the katli.

Cut the rolled mix into diamond-shaped pieces with the help of a metal scale. Remove to a serving plate. Blue lagoon kaju katli is ready to eat.

Lavender Motichoor Laddoo

Ingredients

Gram flour (besan) 1 cup

Water As required

Salt A pinch

Sugar 100 gm

Beetroot puree + water 1 cup

Whole cardamoms 4

Pumpkin seeds 1 tbsp

Almonds 1 tsp

Saffron 1 tsp

Ghee 1 tsp

Oil For frying

Method

In a pan, heat oil for frying.

In a separate bowl, add gram flour and start adding water little by little and salt. Mix properly.

The batter should not be too thick. It should be a little thin, of dripping consistency.

Take a perforated spoon (zero number) for frying boondi. Pour the batter on the spoon and tap gently with a long-handle spatula or a large knife. Fry boondi till it is crispy.

Fry boondi in batches. Clean the spoon every time before pouring the batter.

In another pan, add beetroot puree, water, sugar, cardamom. Boil and make a syrup on low heat.

Add crushed saffron in the sugar syrup. Then add boondi.

Mix it till the boondi absorbs all the sugar syrup. It will take around 2 minutes.

In other pan, roast pumpkin seeds and almonds together.

Remove the boondi in a plate, add roasted almonds and pumpkin seeds and ghee to the boondi and mix properly.

Let the mixture cool down completely. Make motichoor laddoos. Garnish with slivered almonds before serving.