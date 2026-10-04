Making sense of death and living

I am not a philosopher, but I have never understood why some people see death as desirable, or spiritually better than life. Death is a simple biological fact. We might give it religious meaning, imagine an afterlife, or believe the soul is immortal, but none of these ideas change the reality of death.

Much of religious philosophy, poetry, and art comes from our anxiety about death. People have always struggled to accept that consciousness, memory, and relationships might end. So, we create comforting stories: death becomes freedom, the soul returns to its source, paradise awaits.

What interests me is what happens when these ideas move from personal comfort to becoming a whole philosophy of life.

Consider these well-known lines of Kabir: The death that the world fears, brings bliss to my mind; for it is through death alone that one attains perfect, supreme bliss.

Some might argue he means the death of the ego or the shedding of worldly attachments, but those readings add extra meaning to words that are already very clear. Taken literally, the statement is radical: the death most people fear is the path to the highest bliss.

This idea deeply unsettles me. If physical death truly leads to supreme bliss, why should we fear it? And if it is the highest state we can reach, why do we regard preserving life as our greatest goal?

This is where I disagree with Kabir. I do not see life as a temporary problem we must escape. I see life as the only existence we truly have. We are born, experience the world, build relationships, learn, create, love, suffer, laugh, and leave our mark. Uncertainty about what follows death does not diminish life’s value. On the contrary, it makes life more precious.

None of us chooses to be born. We simply find ourselves here. German philosopher Martin Heidegger called this phenomenon ‘thrownness’: we are thrown into existence. We did not choose to enter life, so why should we spend our time looking forward to leaving it?

Not just Kabir, much of medieval Indian devotional thought places ultimate fulfilment outside ordinary life. The world is transient; the body temporary; earthly attachments are obstacles. These ideas have inspired great poetry. But beautiful expression does not make something true, nor protects an idea from criticism.

What happens if we keep saying that this world is only temporary, that caring about it brings suffering, and that true happiness is somewhere else? Life starts to feel like a waiting room. The body becomes something to overcome, not care for. Human desires must be suppressed, not explored. This runs counter to the values that have shaped modern civilisation. Medicine preserves and improves human life. Art celebrates human perception. Education expands possibilities. Democracy is founded on the belief that ordinary lives matter. All these activities say: this life matters.

My friend Sabhi Fatehpuri used to joke that people give deep spiritual meanings to almost any text. He could even explain Amar Singh Chamkila’s earthy songs as the soul’s longing for union with the Absolute. His point: if every literal statement can be turned into a metaphor, then any text can be made to say whatever someone wants.

The medieval world was radically different from ours. People then had little understanding of genetics, or the mechanisms of ageing. It is hardly surprising that death acquired enormous religious significance, or that the idea of another world where suffering would end was deeply appealing. But we no longer live in that world.

I and my two brothers had a high risk of heart disease. My two younger brothers died of heart attacks — at just 30 and 37. Without progress in medical science, I might have died in 2003 too. Science has not resolved the mystery of what, if anything, lies beyond death. But we have learned an enormous amount about is what lies before it — and that, surely, deserves our attention and gratitude.

Science has changed how we live. Many of us live longer, more comfortable lives, yet we sometimes still think about life and death as if our ideas have not changed in hundreds of years. We should study medieval thinkers in their historical context — as windows into the fears and hopes of their era, not as guides for our own lives.

Bernard Malamud, the American novelist, expressed a very different attitude in a deceptively simple sentence: ‘Life is a tragedy full of joy’. Suffering does not cancel the value of life, nor does the certainty of death make life meaningless. I would rather celebrate things that disappear precisely because they do not last: a talk with a friend, the smell of rain, a child's laughter, a view, a song, a remembered face.

Death is certain. I do not see why we should turn something inevitable into an ideal. And so, I return to the question: Is death bliss? Kabir says yes. I do not. For me, the task is not to make death beautiful. The task is to make life worth living.

— The writer is a historian