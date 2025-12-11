Mapping a nation through a pilot’s lens

At MuseoCamera, the centre for the photographic arts in Gurugram, a captivating new exhibition has opened in collaboration with the Maharaja Club of Air India.

Titled “India from the Air,” the show features the aerial photography of Captain Navtej Singh (Retd), a former Indian Navy pilot whose photographs, taken from varying heights and light conditions, bring an extraordinary perspective on the country he has flown over for much of his life.

What makes this body of work remarkable is the way it transforms India into a living map. Seen from thousands of feet above, each photograph captures not only the physical contours of India — its coastlines, deserts, rivers, and cities — but also the rhythms of life that animate them. From the symmetry of agricultural fields to the organic sprawl of urban settlements, work reveals a dialogue between nature and human endeavour.

Captain Navtej Singh (Retd) brings a unique vantage vision to his art. His training in aerial photography reflects his compositions, where altitude becomes a metaphor for reflection and distance. The photographs balance technical precision with poetic abstraction. Inviting the viewer’s experience India a tapestry of terrains and stories seen from the Air. These are some of the most iconic images shot by him, reflecting his passion and technique.

It is not just an exhibition of photographs. It is an invitation to experience India differently.