Mem da pind: How Norah Richards set up an artist village at Andretta

Lahore days, 1911-20

Norah and I went to… Ramayana theatre on Friday… What sensitive, gentle and delicate faces! Look at that boy in olive velvet frock-coat, white trousers and pink turban. How beautiful is the dark tint of his skin against the pale pink turban!... We have not seen such fine human porcelain in England...

— Philip Ernest Richards in a letter to his mother. Lahore, September 24, 1911

IT had barely been a month since Norah Richards had arrived in Lahore with her husband Philip Ernest Richards, when he described a Ramleela show in a letter to his mother, Celia Richards. In 1911, Philip, a Unitarian minister, had accepted a new appointment as Professor of English at Dyal Singh College, Lahore. Unbeknownst to the couple, this early brush with local theatre was only a precursor to what was going to be Norah’s life-long tryst with Punjabi theatre.

The arrival of the Richards in the thick of the monsoon season, punctuated by not so infrequent dust storms, was a rather riotous introduction to Punjab. On their part, however, they embraced the new life in Lahore with marked enthusiasm and curiosity. They took to college routine with ease and Philips described his college students as “the gentlest, the most highly civilised… spirits of pure love”.

Norah, likewise, got drawn to the college theatrical scene with a force she could not help. This was in some ways a journey not only of the couple’s personal life in a new city, but of the beginnings of the modern Punjabi theatre. Before her sojourn in India, Norah had had years of experience as a stage actress in England with the likes of Ben Greet and FR Benson, so was naturally curious about the theatre scene at college.

She complained that drama was an extensive part of the literature curriculum at the University of the Panjab, yet was not accorded the means or encouragement to become a performative medium. So, her work with the college students began in earnest.

A natural choice that would align with the goals of the university curriculum explains the turn towards Shakespeare. Within three months of her arrival in Lahore, in November 1911, she had put up a college production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’. In a souvenir released on the tercentenary of Shakespeare, she claimed, “Shakespeare indeed is less like an Englishman than he is like Goethe and Kalidas.”

At the same time, she subtly pointed out the irony that the Bard would never know how he would be used by the British Empire to consolidate “the unborn colonies to the mother country”.

Her remarks betray a sophisticated understanding of her charged political milieu. In 1912, she directed ‘Spreading the News’ by Lady Gregory, followed by ‘As You Like It’. After this, she continued with the tradition of two productions a year: in April and November. Just a glance at this body of work she produced in her first couple of years in Punjab reveals a conscious woman with a clear sense of purpose and an uncommon zeal.

College greenrooms

The Saraswati Society has blossomed for the first time in the garden which is called Punjab... The seed which we desire to produce and scatter is the seed of a particular kind of artistic effort, that of the composition of plays… which shall treat of contemporary Punjab life.

— Norah Richards in ‘The Saraswati Annual’

Lahore, despite being the nerve centre of cultural moorings of Punjab, offered little vitality in theatre at the turn of the century. The horizon of folk theatre had remained confined while urban theatre was more or less an insipid affair. The step towards socially relevant, modern drama had not yet been taken. It was in this theatrical space that Norah planted herself.

In 1915, she formally set up The Saraswati Stage Society and for the next five years she was to transfer that fervour to the students of Dyal Singh College and gradually onto the wider cultural spaces of Lahore. Balwant Gargi, her later protege, calls it an interesting sight to behold “Punjabi boys and girls dressed in tailcoats and crinolines”.

After an initial experimentation with Shakespeare and select Irish scripts, she organised a group of students and through months of sustained guidance and discipline encouraged them to write original scripts about Punjabi society and current social issues. To share with them her expertise, she wrote an authoritative treatise called ‘Playwriting’ — a student guide with an exhaustive description of the elements of playwriting.

This was a clear departure from the British education policy which had made Urdu and English the mediums of instruction and taken off Punjabi from the arena of state patronage. She had an early association with the Theosophical Movement and the Irish Renaissance. In Ireland, there was a surge of pride gendered by the Gaelic revival through the retelling of ancient legends.

Around these decades, poet WB Yeats and Lady Gregory were setting up and running the nationalist Abbey Theatre, which showcased writings of Yeats as well as Synge. These larger influences were surely simmering under her assiduousness in pushing for more original writings and an indigenous theatre movement in Punjab.

She instituted a competition in writing one-act Punjabi plays in 1913. Ishwar Chander Nanda participated with his maiden attempt in Punjabi, ‘Suhag’ (also known as ‘Dulhan’), which was adjudged the best and staged in 1913, thus becoming the first Punjabi one-act play. He subsequently published ‘Subhadra’ in 1922 on the theme of widow remarriage. This was followed by over 20 plays in three collections. The initial influence of Shakespeare visible in his plays subsequently gave way to a more ironic, minimalist strain of playwrights like Ibsen. Others followed the tradition, like Dr Harcharan Singh wrote ‘Jivan Lila’ in 1940, ‘Nava Chanan’ in 1941 and ‘Man Dian Man Vich’.

Balwant Gargi wrote ‘Mogha’ on the farmers’ protest, and ‘Ghugi’, ‘Kesaro’ and ‘Kanak di Balli’ on caste politics. With this proliferation of unique artistic effort, she had set into motion a new chapter of modern Punjabi drama.

Andretta, 1920-71

Khaddar, bamboo, mud — these are the paints on your palette.

— Jai Dyal, friend and associate

Norah was widowed in 1920 and returned to England for four years. In the interregnum, while in London, she agitated for days against a film ‘Through Romantic India’ by Lowell Thomas, which, she felt, belittled India. She was held guilty of libel and sentenced to one-month imprisonment in the Holloway jail. Upon her release, she chose to come back to India.

Not very long after, she moved to the picturesque surroundings of Banuri and then Andretta (Palampur) when the 15-acre estate she called ‘Woodlands’ was gifted to her by a departing Englishwoman.

Settling in Woodlands Estate in Himachal was the beginning of a new chapter of her life. Her focus on theatre subsequently became expansive enough to embrace community work on hygiene, horticulture, primary education, teachers’ training, pottery workshops, etc. Her vast body of pedagogical workshops, summer schools, retreats, lectures, conferences and drama courses held with remarkable regularity became instrumental in drawing personages like actors Balraj Sahni and Prithviraj Kapoor, painters Sobha Singh, BC Sanyal, Prof Jai Dyal, and Freda Bedi, and scientist Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar to extend her original dream of setting up a platform of community theatre into a much larger and vibrant idea of an artist village.

Advertisement

Over the years, she became an indefatigable presence in the village — which acquired the moniker ‘mem da pind’. When her dwelling in Andretta, Chameli Niwas, and the rustic open-air auditorium were under construction, she rode daily on her mare ‘Chambi’ for over a month to supervise the construction work. She was heartbroken over the Partition mayhem and offered her Woodlands Estate to refugees from Multan, Lahore and Bahawalpur.

She was to live in these sylvan surroundings for half a century. Punjabi University, Patiala, honoured her with a DLitt in 1970 and became a custodian of her Andretta house. She passed away in 1971 at the ripe age of 95 and not before ensuring that her life’s purpose had been fulfilled.

Norah Richards was inimitable: whether it was her delightful descriptions of young students in nightly rehearsals of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ under the moonlit Lahore sky in the college gardens, or her gently scolding amateur playwrights writing to produce bazaar-type laughs.

She was an old school disciplinarian, but with her own brand of romanticism. She records the fretting of kids not given plum drama roles and students turning up late for rehearsals while offering staid excuses. Her entries in ‘The Saraswati Annual’ about college theatre are hilarious and sound so contemporary.

She lovingly embraced the communities she built, owing to her deep love for the arts. She was an enabler, a gritty builder — at first crafting plays, then creating her Andretta abode and then a whole art village.

Norah set up a cradle for the very first attempts in modern Punjabi theatre and tended to it with the alacrity of a grandmother and deep care of a humanist. She grew old, embraced Indian ways and khaddar, and yet kept a vigil on her time with an impressive life of discipline.

Norah Richards, a woman for all seasons, her only real resource was unbridled enthusiasm.

— The writer is a Chandigarh-based novelist and academic

Advertisement

Born 150 years ago

Norah Richards was born on October 29, 1876, in Mullaghglass, Northern Ireland. This year marks her 150th birth anniversary. Her later years spent at Andretta in Himachal Pradesh subsumed other aspects of community life, and she emerges as a unique figure. A hermit, a farmer, an artist — she possessed a unique gift of nurturing loving communities that were at the heart of her institutions.

Dyal Singh College

Dyal Singh College, Lahore, was set up in 1910 in fulfilment of the will of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, philanthropist and the founder of The Tribune. The college was founded upon the twin influences of Brahmo Samaj and Unitarian Christianity, a mix of faiths that continued to define the philosophical space of the college. The college motto reads: ‘Gather ye the wisdom of East and West.’