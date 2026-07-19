New Indian watchmakers are making timepieces which represent modern India

As actor R Madhavan walked up to receive the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last month, his wrist watch stopped fans mid-scroll. It was not a Rolex. Not an Omega. Nor any other Swiss name that scores of Indians aspire to own. It was a Titan — specifically, the Nebula Jalsa Flying Tourbillon.

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One of only 10 pieces ever made, it is priced at Rs 40.5 lakh. Crafted in 18K rose gold, the dial carries a miniature of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal — hand-painted by Padma Shri awardee S Shakir Ali. Behind that watch stood four decades of Titan’s conviction that India could make a timepiece the world would reckon with.

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Giant that started it all

Titan was born in 1984 at Hosur, Tamil Nadu — a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. As depicted in the OTT series ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’, based on the book ‘Titan: Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand’ by Vinay Kamath, the brand would go on to change the face of Indian watchmaking. By 1987, it was India’s first large-scale quartz watch manufacturer. Today, someone across the world buys a Titan watch every three seconds.

But Titan was just the beginning. A new generation of homegrown watch brands is here — and the world is starting to notice.

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History on the wrist

No one has made a more striking entrance than Jaipur Watch Company (JWC). When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted wearing the brand’s Baagh watch, founder Gaurav Mehta found out about it through a friend. “It was his personal choice,” Mehta says. “It was not gifted or presented. This came as a huge surprise to us.”

A collector of watches since his childhood, Mehta launched JWC in 2013 — at a time when not a single microbrand existed in India. “Building a microbrand in a category like watches and trying to premiumise the product — no one had even attempted this. But I always believed that India can have its own watch market,” adds Mehta.

His vision was clear from the beginning: “JWC is about bringing the history of India on your wrist through miniaturised versions or pieces of history — coins, stamps, art, craft — encased into a world-class watch comparable with any international brand when it comes to quality, finishing and movement.” Today, that belief has a price tag — and a waitlist.

The hero of the collection is the Baagh (priced at Rs 60,000). It was launched in 2022 to mark 75 years of Independence, and is built around a 1947 coin — bearing a walking tiger that resembles the ‘Make in India’ logo. When Prime Minister Modi chose to wear the Baagh, Mehta says, “It was the best moment in my professional journey.”

The Baagh has found its way onto wrists far beyond India. Global music icon Ed Sheeran wore the Devanagari Baagh (Rs 60,000) on the sets of the Kapil Sharma show.

Coins are just one chapter of the JWC story. There is the Raja Ravi Varma series, limited only to 112 pieces worldwide, inspired from the legendary artist’s famous paintings — Radha in the moonlight, Shakuntala at the moment of her birth, Goddess Lakshmi in full grace. There is also the Shivaji collection, a tribute to the Maratha warrior-king. The Filigree wristwear line celebrates the ancient art of weaving fine threads of precious metal into delicate motifs.

Beyond heritage

In Bengaluru, a husband-and-wife duo left thriving careers in global tech consultation to build something the Indian watch world had never seen before. Nirupesh Joshi, or NJ, and his wife Mercy started the Bangalore Watch Company (BWC) in 2018 after years of living overseas — where they discovered what watchmaking could truly be. “Storytelling is what made these watches special,” says NJ. “There could be a European watch that went to space. There is a watch designed after a fighter aircraft. But unfortunately, in India, storytelling in watches was still very outdated.” That gap became their purpose.

But BWC was never going to be another heritage brand. “I strongly believe that the grammar of Indian watchmaking design does not always have to be about colonial or traditional Indian themes. It can be about modern India,” says NJ. And so BWC went to space — literally. Their Apogee series (Rs 1.42 lakh to Rs 2.78 lakh), celebrating India’s space programme, was the first Indian watch to be “space-qualified”.

Another series called Cover Drive draws from India’s love for cricket, translating the passion of billions of fans into a watch collection. With pieces named The Outfield, The Pitch, and The Pavilion, it is as much a tribute to the sport as it is a timepiece.

Their latest, the Peninsula Carbon series (Rs 2.83 lakh), is crafted from carbon recovered from the atmosphere. “We always start with a story — and then look for materials that might make the story better,” NJ says. Last year, BWC submitted two watches from its Peninsula Professional collection — the Peninsula Agumbe (Rs 1.6 lakh) and the Peninsula Mannar (Rs 2.43 lakh) — to the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève, the Oscars of the watchmaking world, making BWC the first Indian brand to make it there.

“We don’t need a watch to tell the time. Even our microwave can tell us that. We need a watch because of the emotional connections. It could be a watch bought with your first pay cheque, a watch that came down from a grandparent, a watch bought to mark a milestone,” he says. “Every legacy brand has been telling you the same story of a 100-year heritage. But as modern Indians, we want a brand that represents a modern identity — a modern India,” adds NJ.

For the love of it

Two engineers fascinated by mechanical timepieces, and collectors of over 220 watches between them, when Abhinand and co-founder Rakesh got a chance to work with HMT in April 2022, they designed the brand’s first-ever Tiffany blue dial — the HMT Stellar Varchas. It was a labour of love, with no monetary compensation. But somewhere along the way, they realised the community wanted more. So they built something of their own and their brand Majestic Craftsmen was born.

“We wanted to create something unique,” Abhinand says. Their first watch, the Eye of the Tiger (Rs 13,249), came from a deep love for Indian wildlife. Every watch sold contributed a portion of its proceeds to the Bhadra Tiger Reserve, in partnership with NGO Swan & Man. Their second watch, the Monarch (Rs 15,999), drew inspiration from Emperor Ashoka. “We looked towards history and created a timepiece based on King Ashoka,” says Abhinand.

“Unique watches coming out from India, that’s what we strive for. Something which has not been seen in the past.” On the question of being fully made in India, Abhinand is strikingly honest: “I have to correct something, we also use Japanese movements.” But everything else — the design, the case, the dial, the assembly — happens in India. “As a microbrand, claiming to be designed, manufactured and assembled in India is a proud feeling for us.”

Nana’s legacy

And then there is Delhi Watch Company (DWC) — a brand that traces its roots to two HMT watches a grandfather gifted to his grandson. “I still wear them quite often,” says founder Anish Dandwani. When one stopped working, the terrified teenager took it to Chandni Chowk’s watch market. “I was scared — oh, I’ve broken my Nana’s watch, what am I going to do?”

The repairman opened it up right in front of him — showing him the mechanical movement ticking away inside, and where the problem was. Watching it unfold, Dandwani was fascinated. Years later, when he founded DWC, the same repairman was roped in. He’s been assisting the brand since its inception and now works full-time. “It’s a full circle kind of moment,” Dandwani says.

Launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, bootstrapped with no outside funding, DWC was built entirely on passion. The philosophy behind DWC is simple. “Just trying to make cool, original designs at a reasonable price point,” Dandwani says. Their hero product, the Terra (Rs 4,499), has a subscriber waitlist of 1.2 lakh people. It caught the attention of James Stacey, chief editor of Hodinkee, the Vogue of the watch world. Stacey waited in a queue of 40,000 people to buy one and later spoke about it on his podcast.

What does the Indian buyer want right now? “Something original,” says Dandwani. “Whether you’re a new collector, a seasoned collector with a wide array of watches, or just someone looking for a good-looking watch — the one thing common to all of them is that the watch has to be original. It has to speak for itself.”

The ones who wear it

Harish, a banking professional and watch collector, discovered Majestic Craftsmen through online watch communities long before the brand even formally existed. He had followed Abhinand and Rakesh since their HMT Stellar Varchas project.

“It definitely feels more connected,” he says of wearing an Indian-made watch. “It gives you a certain confidence — that it’s made by your own people. Connectivity and inclusivity, that is the feeling it evokes.”

Rohan, a Delhi-based tech professional and lifelong mechanical watch enthusiast, says, “For me, it was always about history and provenance. Instead of looking at old flea markets where you’d be lucky to find a watch from the 1940s or 1950s — here was Delhi Watch Company making them at a reasonably accessible price. It’s something I wish I had always had.”

“They look great. They have a story attached to them,” says Rohan. “The first time I could wear something that confidently said it was conceptualised, designed, executed and shipped from India — it was fantastic. I was so proud to know that there are people here giving the same respect to tradition while maintaining an incredibly high standard.” His advice to anyone still considering a Swiss watch? “As a first watch, I would always recommend something from India. You can now have an Indian-only watch collection and it will hold up anywhere in the world.”

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