Refreshing notes: Many of today’s prodigies are reinventing and breathing new life into classical music

The refrain is as old as the concert hall itself: “Standards are falling.” Attend any Indian classical music gathering, and you are bound to overhear listeners over 60 lamenting that today’s generation of musicians lacks the depth, weight, and gravitas of the bygone legends.

It is easy to forget that we are comparing performances by 40-something musicians to unforgettable concerts by the masters in their absolute prime. But is it fair to pit those who are still making their mark against the greats?

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Veteran music patron Anita Singh, who organised trailblazing festivals in Delhi from the mid-1970s onwards, offers a glimpse into why those bygone eras cast such a long shadow: “Not just the quality of their music, the earlier generation of musicians were simple folk, totally immersed in their art, fully self-contained. This did add to their art.”

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Yet while acclaimed musicians are typically in their 40s and 50s, history is rich with remarkable exceptions. Begum Parveen Sultana was celebrated as a phenomenal vocalist in her twenties and remains the youngest artiste to receive the Padma Shri (at just 26). Ustad Amjad Ali Khan was another artiste whose popularity in his twenties remains unsurpassed, receiving his Padma Shri at 30.

Legends like Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur, Pandit Channulal Mishra, and Pandit Venkatesh Kumar may have achieved mainstream recognition only in their 60s, but today’s prodigies are proving a fundamental truth: brilliance has no age limit.

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The traditional guru-shishya parampara — where disciples lived and breathed music under their guru’s roof — has largely faded. The old benchmark of studying music for eight hours a day over six unbroken years is rare today. Still a breathtaking wave of musicians under 30 is emerging.

They haven’t just mastered their medium; they have internalised its soul, maintaining razor-sharp focus despite the educational requirements, and distractions like the digital onslaught, and screen fatigue.

As sarodist Swarnendu Mandal (26) shares, “My mother cut the television connection so that I had no distractions at all, and I had no cell phone.”

Rare talent and lineages

Based in Bengaluru and trained in the Gwalior and Kirana gharanas, Anirudh Aithal (28) is a rare breed: a classical vocalist without a musical dynasty. Having recently lost his guru, he admits to feeling rudderless despite 15 years of rigorous training, all the while balancing a computer career. “I accept concerts only over the weekend,” he says, though daily sadhana remains non-negotiable.

Anirudh’s flawless performances are further enriched by his deep scholarship, effortlessly weaving in the provenance of a composition, the origins of a raga, or an anecdote about a bygone maestro who rendered the same piece of music.

In Kolkata, Amaan Hussain (21) is the seventh descendant in a line of sarangi players originally from Bhopal. His father, Ustad Sarwar Hussain, started his formal training in sarangi from the age of nine, preceded by foundational lessons in singing and laya (rhythm).

Twelve years of relentless training has resulted in an astoundingly dexterous musician who is equally adept as an accompanist and as a soloist. Impressively, even now, he practises his instrument in three sittings daily: morning, evening, and late night.

Mumbai-based tabla maestro Ishaan Ghosh (26) benefits from a rich lineage. His father, Pt Nayan Ghosh, is one of India’s finest musicians and an expert on the history of the tabla. Ishaan started playing the tabla when he was just two. “I had to be literally pulled away from the tabla before I started school, and even later, I would practice for at least two hours daily, with the whole weekend being devoted to tabla,” he shares.

Remarkably, Ishaan listens to music almost as much as he plays it; it’s a constant learning experience. Ever humble, he notes, “After a solo performance, I almost always listen to a tabla solo of a great master.” Beyond his solo work, Ishaan is also part of a band of Indian classically trained musicians called Araj. He also plays the sitar, “not only because I love the instrument, but because I feel it sensitises me more as an accompanist; I can anticipate the music”.

Sarod player Swarnendu Mandal, an ITC SRA (Sangeet Research Academy) scholar and disciple of Ustad Abir Hossain and the late Pandit Buddhadev Dasgupta, appreciates the institutional backing he receives, but notes its limits. “Only 10 per cent of the concerts I play are through ITC. I know I have to work hard myself to be heard. Social media presence is a must, I feel, and next week, I am going touring the US. I will be playing in 14 cities, and I have arranged the concerts myself; there is no single organiser I am dealing with,” he says.

Flautist Shadaj Godkhindi (25) gave his first public performance at age three. A Bengaluru-based third-generation musician comfortable as both an accompanist as well as a solo performer, he believes that all genres of music hold value. “There is no bad music, it’s just different music,” he says.

Other exceptional young talents include sitarist Mehtab Ali Niazi and vocalist Shadaj Iyer (23), who is particularly worthy of mention as he is training in the Agra gharana style, exponents of which are rare.

Shadaj studies under Vidushi Shubhra Guha at the ITC SRA, Kolkata. His primary training came from Ustad Shaukat Hussain Khan of Ahmedabad, who belongs to the lineage of the greatest Agra gharana exponent, ‘Aftab-e-Mausiqui’ Ustad Faiyaz Khan (1886-1950). Shadaj shares, “I feel it’s important to sing in my own voice, even though our gharana is known for its distinct voice production.”

Formidable under-40

Benefiting from an additional decade of concert exposure, the next generation of musicians, below 40, are rapidly making their mark. Though they consistently drive ticket sales and prove their popularity, they struggle to command premium fees. The obstacle? An older generation of promoters who still dismiss them as “youngsters”.

Standout vocalists include Pune-based Bhagyesh Marathe (35) of the Gwalior/Agra gharana, Siddhartha Belmannu (30) from Bengaluru of the Gwalior/Kirana gharana, and Gandhar Deshpande (30) of the Gwalior gharana from Mumbai.

Then there is Gwalior/Jaipur-Attrauli gharana’s Deepika Bhide Bhagwat (34) of Kolkata, Gwalior gharana’s Shatavisha Mukherjee (33), and Patiala gharana’s Shreya Chatterjee (30) from Kolkata.

These musicians are busier than ever with back-to-back concerts; it is in fact difficult to secure their booking dates during the peak season (October to March). Lawyer and entrepreneur Pia Singh says, “I prefer listening to musicians of my generation; I can relate to them more. After all, they do say that art is an extension of the person.”

Deepika Bhide Bhagwat trains under Jaipur-Attrauli star Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande. A mother of two, Deepika remains fiercely dedicated to her art. “I have been very lucky to have had gurus who always encouraged me to retain whatever I had learnt already. My husband, Yati, is a tabla player, so he is totally supportive of my music. Bringing up two boys and continuing singing is not easy. My voice has also changed after motherhood, and the scale I sing in has changed,” she says.

The future of Indian classical instrumental music looks equally bright.

On the sitar, the standout performers include Deepsankar Bhattacharya (40) of the Jafferkhani tradition; Ayan Mukherji (36), Kalyanjit Das (32), and Kalyan Mazumdar (30) of the Senia Maihar/Vishnupur gharana; Snehesh Nag (30) of the Senia Shahjahanpur gharana; Delhi-based Dhruv Bedi (36) of the Imdadkhani gharana, and Delhi/Kirana gharana’s Adnan Khan (34).

Perhaps, for these musicians, there are not that many concert avenues as senior sitarists Shahid Parvez, Shujaat Khan, Niladri Kumar and Purbayan Chatterji are very active.

Mastering the instruments

Sarod has always been considered a more difficult instrument to master. The musicians dominating the stage include Pratik Shrivastava (39), Debanjan Bhattacharya (40), Abhishek Borkar (33), Indrayudh Majumdar (35), and Sarang Kulkarni (36) — all from the Senia Maihar gharana.

London-based Soumik Datta and London/Kolkata-based Debasmita Bhattacharya belong to the Senia Shahjahanpur gharana. Interestingly, both are disciples of the great guru, Padma Bhushan recipient Pt Buddhadev Dasgupta.

Flautist Parmanand Roy (34) and the ‘Flute Sisters’, Debopriya and Suchismita, who belong to the Maihar gharana, command attention, as do violinist sisters Ragini (37) and Nandini Shankar (34) of the Gwalior gharana.

Young santoor exponent Satyendra Solanki (35) from Bhopal is painstakingly making his mark in the world of music. Getting fewer opportunities in Bhopal, he is now based out of Mumbai, where, creditably, he also has a regular job. “Youngsters are listening to classical music more now, and they like hearing younger musicians too, in addition to the masters, so I feel things are looking up for my generation of musicians,” he says.

The digital stage

For today’s artistes, survival requires mastering a new instrument: social media. Post too much light, popular content, and you risk losing your credibility as a serious classical artiste. Post high-brow ragas, and you risk remaining invisible to the wider world. Yet when navigated smartly, the digital realm opens unexpected doors.

Violinist Yadnesh Raikar (26) leveraged the 2020 lockdowns to build a formidable online presence. “Social media attention has helped my career,” he shares. “I have been active on social media since Covid-19, when there was nothing else to do. My father/guru kept me away from my phone before that.”

Through digital collaborations and strategic promotions, he grew a following that translated into packed physical concert halls and corporate gigs in cities like Indore and Dehradun. Similarly, Swarnendu Mandal utilises self-management to book major international tours.

The old guard may yearn for the quiet, isolated purity of the past, but Indian classical music is entering its most vibrant renaissance. Access to archival recordings is frictionless, online learning breaks down geographical barriers, and the concert stage is steadily opening up to fresh talent regardless of pedigree.

The future of raga and rhythm is in fiercely capable hands. The next time you hear someone claim classical music’s golden age has passed, tell them to listen to the twenty-somethings currently reshaping the stage.

— The writer is a music critic