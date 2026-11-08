Richard Gere on collective global responsibility

A school for Tibetan refugee children is a rather peculiar place to find a Hollywood star. But, then again, Richard Gere (77) has hardly ever sat comfortably in the mould. On the final day of the recently concluded 15th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), Gere, a longtime friend of the festival and devoted student of the Dalai Lama, sat down for a conversation with Geshe Lhakdor La, director of the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives and former translator to His Holiness.

At the Tibetan Children’s Village in Upper Dharamsala, the ‘Pretty Woman’ actor had some rather uncomfortable home truths to say about the state of the world, beginning with Donald Trump. “How can we have a President of the United States who says these awful things?” Gere asked, directly calling out Trump. But his criticism did not end with blaming politicians. He admittedly held himself responsible, saying he had not worked hard enough to prevent Trump — while describing the US President’s “cruelty and incompetence” — from coming to power.

For the actor, governments are not distant, faceless institutions. “A government is not paper. It’s human beings. I am that government. I allow that government to do it. You are allowing your government to do what it does.” It was an unusually direct appeal to an audience at a film festival: stop treating the world’s troubles as somebody else’s responsibility.

Gere is one of those change-makers, whose public life has long extended beyond Hollywood into humanitarian work. Because of his association with the Dalai Lama, he has often reiterated the idea that humanity is more connected than it cares to acknowledge.

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Gere also spoke of photographs of the Earth taken during the first Apollo mission. “I get overwhelmed every time I see a photograph of the Earth from the moon,” he said. “How can we not get along with each other? We are on this boat moving around together.”

There is something rather extraordinary about having to remind humanity that it is, well, human. That children should not go hungry, that healthcare and shelter ought not to be privileges, and that the planet is not a collection of privately owned lifeboats. Yet, the Hollywood star found himself making precisely these arguments.

There is enough food, shelter and medicine for everyone, he argued. What is missing is the collective will to ensure that everyone has access to these. “We know we can’t have starving children on this planet. We know we can’t have abused children,” he said, urging people to stand up against injustice and make whatever sacrifices they could.

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He also spoke about the responsibility of artists. Gere believes that they speak to the heart of a culture. Their work need not always be political, but it must come from an honest place. Art, he argued, can reach people in ways that force or an argument cannot. He also urged filmmakers to take their responsibility seriously. “Please step up as a filmmaker and take that responsibility and make a great film that moves the hearts and minds of people.”

It was a fitting thought to leave behind at a festival devoted to independent cinema, held within a school that has given generations of Tibetan refugee children a place to learn and grow. For all his years spent inhabiting other people’s stories on screen, the actor seemed more interested in what we make of our own.

The Hollywood star may have been the day’s big draw, but his message was refreshingly stripped of celebrity grandstanding. Compassion, he suggested, cannot remain confined to spiritual teachings, cinema screens or festival conversations. It must find its way into the world outside. And that, as it turns out, is everyone’s business.