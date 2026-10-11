Sentinels of Shimla’s skyline: Historic brick-and-stone masonry chimneys rise above roofs, guarding memories of what winters meant in the hill town

The smoky scent of coal, the crackle of fire and a family gathered around the hearth — that is how the older generation remembers Shimla’s winter. Electricity was still a luxury, but the city’s many fireplaces kept residents warm, their chimneys rising above the roofs.

“We lived in Albert Hall. I have vivid memories of coal-fuelled fireplaces. In the evening, we would light a fire in the common room and it would bring the entire family together for chatter and laughs,” reminisces Smriti Rana, a local resident.

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For generations, the tall masonry stacks have defined Shimla’s private and public landscape. Not too far from Rana’s residence stands the Himachal Pradesh High Court, a towering example of Shimla’s Tudor-style architectural heritage. Its characteristic sloped roofs helped shed snow, while tall, ornamental chimneys once vented the fireplaces during the harsh winters.

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The advent of electric heating gradually put the fireplaces and chimneys out of use. Once a functional necessity, they are now reminders of an older way of living. The craftsmanship, which blended neo-Gothic, Victorian and Scottish baronial styles, however, still carries architectural significance.

“The chimneys form an important part of the city’s skyline. Many date to the Victorian period. And yet the external facade could look very different depending on the designer. Today, the variety adds a unique eclectic touch to the town’s architectural fabric,” says historian Raaja Bhasin.

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Bhasin draws attention to the heat-resistant bricks and angled flues. “The construction was scientific and sophisticated. Just above the fireplace opening, the flue angles sharply inward to create a ‘throat’ before widening into a smoke chamber. This constriction would accelerate smoke upward,” he adds. “At Wildflower Lodge, the chimneys stood tall even as the rest of the building was gutted due to the nature of the bricks used,” he says, recalling the fire at the lodge.

Even today, the fireplaces and chimneys are a trigger for memory.

Dr Ritu Kalra, a local resident, remembers an interesting discovery. “My mother was cleaning the house that we had just moved into when she felt a brick-like texture under the soot. After a few days of cleaning, we uncovered a fireplace with immaculate European tiles.”

Gathering fuel was an essential errand leading up to the winter back in the day. Coal companies were a booming business in the hill town. Located on both ends of the Victory Tunnel and in Bemloi, the suppliers of hard coke would often work overtime during October and November.

Come summer, chimney sweepers would swing into action. Justice Deepak Gupta (retd), another resident, says, “We had four fireplaces. As the winter snow melted, we would call the kesru (chimney sweepers). The young chap would first push a rope down the chimney vent, then come down, wrap a brick in a gunny bag and pull it across the flue.” Rana concurs; only, her family called the chimney sweepers hatho: “Without their hard work, braving the winter would be unimaginable.”

The memories of these chimneys extended beyond the locals, as visitors from the time would tell you. Mohinder Singh, a retired forest officer, recalls his experience in Shimla’s Taland, “We were here for our training and it was a rough winter. The fireplace is where my batchmates and I would come to relax after a hard day’s work.”

With modernisation, the old way of life also faded. The fireplace pokers, ash shovels and log grate were tucked away into attics, mantelpieces taken down, coal firms shut and chimney sweepers found new work. What remains is the brick-and-stone skeleton poking out of slate and tin roofs, some of it now caught up in debates over restoration and heritage.

The HP High Court has emphasised the need to preserve the city’s original hill-architecture character and avoid making structural changes to heritage buildings in multiple cases, the most recent being the one concerning the reuse of the iconic Town Hall.

That principle is reflected in the Master Plan 2041, which mandates that the visible elements of buildings in heritage zones — including the exterior of chimney stacks — must conform to the historical character.

The community, for its part, continues to do what it can to preserve Shimla’s chimneys, and with it, its old-world charm. Vinita Sood, the principal of ECI Chalet Day School on the Mall Road, says, “Our school building is a living piece of history and we have kept it as we inherited it. Keeping the chimneys intact also teaches the children that heritage isn’t just found in museum cases — it’s built into the very walls that shelter us every day.”

Shimla-based photographer Anamika Jhamta’s recent post on chimney architecture found traction on social media, introducing it to an entirely new generation. “A typical Himachali home has one chimney, but old buildings in Shimla have whole clusters. It intrigued me. The more I looked into it, the more I kept learning about the city and how people lived. I wanted to share that,” she said.

Once the sentinels of winter survival, the chimneys today stand as monuments to community, craftsmanship and memory.