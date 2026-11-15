Solo in Afghanistan

Unlike my previous travels across the expansive horizons of Central Asia and Iran, journeying through Afghanistan feels less like passing through history and more like stepping directly into its living, breathing core. It is a journey defined by stark contrasts.

I traced the graveyards of fallen empires from Balkh to Kandahar, only to stumble upon the modern cradle of the Taliban across the very same stretch. The Bala Hissar of Balkh, itself in ruins, swallows the remnants of every power that ever dared to rule this soil. From Alexander the Great to the NATO alliance, this ancient Bactrian fortress has ground everything to dust.

To mark my arrival, a sandstorm surged from the desert, lashing my eyes and hair. My first lesson was to cover every inch of skin against a relentless dust that had me sneezing my way through the expedition. Traversing this terrain demands bureaucratic gauntlets: one permit wrung from a Taliban official in Kabul, followed by a mandatory counter-stamp in the rest of the provinces. To witness the skeletal remains of fallen empires, one must clear a labyrinth of checkpoints where armed Talibs scrutinise vehicles, passports, and permits just to shepherd a foreign traveller through.

Yet Afghanistan is equally the fertile birthplace of Sufi saints and immortal poets. Maulana Rumi first drew breath in Balkh, and his crumbling birthplace still stands, sheltered under the protection of the Turkish government. Rabia Balkhi, history’s pioneering female Persian poet, was born here in the 10th century and rests eternally within the Green Mosque — a shrine erected as a mausoleum for the Naqshbandi Sufi master Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa. Battered during the Soviet-Afghan war, the mosque suffered fresh scars from a bombing in 2022, and hummed with scaffolding and quiet restoration during my visit.

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My most gruelling travel, however, was a pilgrimage to the birthplace of the Chishti Sufi order, to which Baba Farid belonged. This required a bone-shattering, 48-hour traverse deep into the western Hindu Kush mountains. With roads long vanished, our vehicle forged its own path directly over the dry, rocky bed of the Hari river.

In the remote hamlet of Chishti Sharif, locals welcomed me with steaming tea before I paid my respects to the saints. Giyath-al-din of the Ghori dynasty — elder brother to Muhammad Ghori — originally raised these shrines to honour the mystics. Of the two original cupolas, one was pulverised by the British. At the shrine’s threshold stands an elderly gatekeeper, himself a living Sufi, who guided me among the tombs of founding figures like Mahdood Chishti. Here, enveloped in profound serenity, I momentarily forgot I was pacing a nation governed by men bearing rifles.

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Corridors of time

For years, as I traced the historic veins of the ancient Silk Road, exploring Afghanistan remained a deeply personal goal. This soil has worn countless names: Bactria, Indo-Greek, Khorasan, Kafiristan, Uzbeg, Khwarizm, Oxus, and Afghanistan — all at once.

After carefully monitoring the security situation, I designed this solo expedition as a milestone gift to myself, marking a full decade of single motherhood — itself a demanding, unending journey of resilience. It required exhaustive research, heartfelt conversations with my supportive partner, and the blessings of my teenage sons, who were simply thrilled for their mother’s three-week adventure.

Where regional regulations demanded it, I hired guides, occasionally joined by security details provided by the authorities to ensure safe passage. While taxis and buses easily bridge intercity routes, traversing the wild, rugged spine of the mountains calls for a sturdy vehicle and a seasoned driver. I trusted my local guides to secure reliable transport for every leg, including the 40-hour mountain crossing through Ghor. Ghor province is the ancestral soil of Muhammad Ghori, the conqueror who paved the way for the Delhi Sultanate to flourish in India. I spent a night in Firozkoh, his rugged mountain capital tucked deep in the highlands. To commemorate the Ghor brothers’ triumph over Prithviraj Chauhan, an architectural marvel was erected into the most inaccessible crags of the mountains. The Minaret of Jam — a soaring precursor to Delhi’s Qutub Minar — stands defiantly slender between two rushing rivers and a yawning gorge.

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The watchman who has guarded the minaret for nearly half a century was soon joined by two Talibs who zipped up from the riverbank on motorcycles. One casually offered me his AK-47; I readily accepted the heavy steel and snapped a few commemorative photos on the spot. Afghans harbour a deep, lingering wariness of Americans and distrust technologies tied to them. Consequently, capturing images of or with them requires explicit permission, accompanied by a strict covenant: absolute secrecy from social media.

It struck me that the rest of the world could learn some lessons in digital privacy here. Photographing the Talibs themselves, however, is strictly forbidden under any circumstance, and local women refuse the lens entirely, even behind the heavy mesh of a burqa.

The quiet paradoxes

Another overwhelming extreme reveals itself through history in Kabul, a city cherished by the Mughal emperor Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur as his final resting place. His open-air tomb rests in Bagh-e-Babur, in a hillside enclave he personally selected, his wish fulfilled a decade after his death. Five decades of modern warfare, however, desecrated both the tomb and the adjacent mosque built by Shah Jahan.

Thankfully, the Aga Khan Foundation has meticulously restored the site. Today, this tranquil garden — heavy with ripening pomegranates, peaches, and alubalu (a tart cherry Babur introduced to Kabul) — feels like an earthly paradise where one might gladly rest forever. Yet the iron grip of the Taliban administration has drained this sanctuary of its vitality. Vast expanses of the garden lie forlorn and hushed, the cool evening breeze sighing in a hollow vacuum devoid of the laughter of girls and women. Aside from a few quiet groundskeepers, no other soul stirred.

The buoyant elation I felt upon landing in Kabul — where a female immigration officer stamped my passport — evaporated quickly. Women are barred from public life; any woman caught outside exists merely as an exception to an unyielding rule. As a solo foreign female traveller, I, too, was an anomaly.

Conversely, it is impossible not to marvel at the architectural ghosts conjured by a woman centuries ago. Herat’s glorious shrines sprang largely from the vision of Begum Gawhar Shad, wife of the Timurid ruler Shah Rukh, who shifted the imperial capital from Samarkand to Herat and ignited the Timurid Renaissance. Under her direct patronage rose the immense Musalla Complex, a sprawling square housing mosques, madrasas, and soaring minarets.

Most of these monuments were dynamited by British forces fighting imperial rivals in the early 19th century. Yet drawing on my travels through Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Karakalpakstan and Turkistan, I could vividly reconstruct the ruined complex. The brilliant blue-glazed tiles clinging to the five surviving minarets bear silent witness to the artistry she championed. Later, at Gazar Gah — a shrine she commissioned for the Sufi saint Khwaja Abdullah Ansari — the painted pomegranates framing the entrance felt like a masterpiece only a woman’s hand could conceive.

Conflicting emotions

Herat’s refined artistry dissolved into the harsh dust of the southern deserts once I entered Kandahar via Helmand. The desert here is sown with landmines, slowly being uprooted by de-mining organisations. Displaced Kuchi nomads, battered by both landmines and severe climate change, haunt the horizon in makeshift tent settlements, while World Food Programme trucks deliver vital rations to the destitute south.

Denied entry to Lashkar Gah by border Talibs citing security risks, I was redirected to go straight to Kandahar. The Taliban official there asked me to visit the Jihad Museum. I am genuinely glad I went; the exhibits present a living testament of how an under-educated populace successfully fractured two global superpowers. A handwritten letter and a painted rose spoke volumes of hearts willing to sacrifice everything for freedom from occupation.

Back in his office, the commander poured cups of comforting dudh-patti tea, later extending an invitation to lunch with his family. Apart from the Shrine of the Cloak of Prophet Muhammad, I managed to view every major site from the inside. I specifically hunted down two ancient treasures: an edict inscription commissioned by Emperor Ashoka and another left by Babur. After pressing Taliban officials and calling the Ministry of Culture twice, I tracked down the former, which had been relocated to thwart artefact smuggling.

No sooner had I departed for Ghazni than I collided with yet another contradiction. I stood before the formidable Ghazni citadel, built by Mahmud of Ghazni — a conqueror who plundered India 17 times and devastated its sacred temples. Yet back in his home capital, he patronised luminaries like Ferdowsi and Al-Biruni. How can a ruthless plunderer also be an enlightened custodian of art and science? At the summit of the fort, a group of men and boys kindly offered me hot green tea, accompanied by jalebi. Recently deported from Pakistan, they spoke fluent Urdu. One young man said quietly, “We have everything in our country except for one thing, taleem (education).”

As my expedition drew to a close, a tide of conflicting emotions washed over me. I was thrilled to commune with a history so intimately intertwined with Punjab’s own past, yet deeply heavy-hearted witnessing the profound darkness of the present. At moments, the resilience of the Afghan people sparked a fierce hope within me; at others, it felt as though the light would never break across this suffering land. But I remembered Bamiyan, where two shattered Buddha statues rest in pieces beneath corrugated tin sheds.

Most of those fragments are meticulously tagged — a painstaking effort by UNESCO to salvage the remnants of history that the Taliban regime has vehemently bombed and erased. Bamiyan town itself stands as a stubborn monument to survival against brutal persecution. Its majority Hazara population keeps the spirit of its ancient Buddhist past quietly alive by enduring through the shattered pieces of their own lives.

Two wooden ploughs cut deep furrows through the potato harvest, pulled by steady bullocks to reveal the vibrant life still thriving beneath the soil. A few solitary birds wheel through the air and alight on a high stone ledge inside the colossal, empty niche where the shoulder of Salsal — the greater Buddha — once stood. As the final light of dusk floods the cliff face in a deep amber glow, those darkened alcoves almost seem to breathe the ancient statues back to life.

Though hollowed out by dynamite and ideology, those colossal stone walls hold more than the ghosts of destruction; they whisper an enduring promise. Long after empires crumble and zealots fade into the dust of the valleys they desecrated, the heartbeat of Afghanistan — like the quiet, unbroken resilience of Bamiyan — refuses to be extinguished.

— The writer is a cybersecurity professional and a slow traveller