South Indian name & two room bills

I was posted at Jammu in 1985 when I visited Chandigarh on an official visit with my boss, who was a South Indian. We stayed at Piccadily Hotel in Sector 22. My boss was entitled to a deluxe room while I stayed in a standard room. We were to stay there for two days.

On the day we were to check out, as I reached the reception, I heard some loud voices. One of them was my boss. He was at the reception to settle his bill and an argument was taking place between him and the clerk.

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To make matters worse, the clerk could only understand Punjabi and Hindi, while my boss only spoke English and Tamil. The clerk was charging him for double occupancy and my boss was insisting he was staying alone, which he was. I asked the clerk why he was charging my boss for double occupancy.

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The clerk said because two persons were staying in his room — one was ‘Rajgopal’ and the other ‘Subramaniam’. My boss’ name was Rajgopal Subramaniam. Even now, whenever I am introduced to a South Indian gentleman, this incident brings a smile to my face.