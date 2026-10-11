DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Spectrum / South Indian name & two room bills

South Indian name & two room bills

article_Author
Nagesh Mittal
Updated At : 03:02 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

I was posted at Jammu in 1985 when I visited Chandigarh on an official visit with my boss, who was a South Indian. We stayed at Piccadily Hotel in Sector 22. My boss was entitled to a deluxe room while I stayed in a standard room. We were to stay there for two days.

On the day we were to check out, as I reached the reception, I heard some loud voices. One of them was my boss. He was at the reception to settle his bill and an argument was taking place between him and the clerk.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, the clerk could only understand Punjabi and Hindi, while my boss only spoke English and Tamil. The clerk was charging him for double occupancy and my boss was insisting he was staying alone, which he was. I asked the clerk why he was charging my boss for double occupancy.

Advertisement

The clerk said because two persons were staying in his room — one was ‘Rajgopal’ and the other ‘Subramaniam’. My boss’ name was Rajgopal Subramaniam. Even now, whenever I am introduced to a South Indian gentleman, this incident brings a smile to my face.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts