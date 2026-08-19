The story of Princess Diana, as told by her brother

‘When asked, ‘What was it like, growing up with Diana?’, my first thought is always, But I don’t know what it was like not to grow up with her…’

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Thirty years after Princess Diana’s death, her brother Charles Spencer is publishing a tell-all memoir of his sister’s life. The book, ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister’, tells the story of Diana’s life from a brother’s perspective. It will be released on September 22.

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One of world’s most iconic and culturally significant figures, Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash while her driver was fleeing the paparazzi. She was 36. Her tragic and early death immortalised her among her fans, who called her a People’s Princess.

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In September that year, Charles Spencer stood in Westminster Abbey before a watching world and shared his grief at losing his beloved sister, Diana, in a eulogy that was judged to be one of the great speeches of the twentieth century. Now, nearly 30 years later, he tells the astonishing story of his life with Diana and the tragic week of her death. This would be the first time that Earl Spencer has spoken openly and at length about his sister.

Earl Spencer says, “With the 30th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death on the skyline, I’ve been inundated yet again with requests for interviews about my sister. This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time.

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“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral. As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way.

“I hope this book will be of interest to the many who still cherish the memory of Diana when she was alive, and I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel – after reading this – that they ‘get’ who she really was: a one-off, dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt, who gave life a hell of a go, and left the world a far better place, despite exiting the stage while still so young.”

The book is being published by Penguin Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House. Publisher Daniel Bunyard acquired World All Language rights from Caroline Michel at PFD. Penguin Press will publish in the US, and the book will be published globally around the world and translated into 12 languages. The book will be published simultaneously in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India and Ireland.

Bunyard says, “This is a book of historic importance, telling as it does the story of one of the twentieth century’s most iconic and culturally significant figures, but it is also utterly unique in being written by Earl Spencer, from a vantage point of such intimacy. It is extraordinarily moving, beautifully written and remarkably candid, in no small part due to Charles’s rare ability to access great emotional depth without sentimentality, honest observation without rancour, and warmth without gloss. For the first time, but also for all time, readers will find here a fitting tribute to the beloved woman who was Princess Diana.”