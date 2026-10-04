This chair has no country

Look carefully at a Chandigarh chair the next time you see one — and you may have to look in Chicago or Paris to do so. There, stenciled into the wood in clumsy government paint, is a number. It’s an acquisition number, indicating that it is/was an asset of the Government of Punjab, Chandigarh Capital Project.

Painted by a clerk-artist in a secretariat office, sometime in the 1950s or 1960s, the number was meant to track a piece of furniture that technically belonged to the people, to the newly empowered citizens of a newly independent, bold India. Today, that same number is preserved with perverse care through a restoration process by the European art dealers who bought the chair for pennies from a government that was throwing it away.

In their auction house catalogues, that number is cited as evidence of provenance, of their authenticity, their history. Provenance is the gold of auction houses, what establishes value.

They are not wrong. The chairs do have history. Just not the history that is on sale. Advertisement

The latest chapter in the ongoing, unedifying saga of the Chandigarh furniture has arrived. A sale in Chicago went ahead despite protests. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has now asked the auction house to withhold delivery of the chairs to their buyers. The Government of India is outraged. Editorials are being written. And, meanwhile, somewhere in Chandigarh, chairs are still being smuggled out, one by one, with the quiet cooperation of local people who know where they are stored, who have keys to the right buildings, and who have no particular sentimental attachment to what they are selling.

That last fact is the one nobody wants to discuss. Why?

Let us be honest about what happened in the early 2000s, when European art dealers first descended on Chandigarh and began buying chairs from state auctions.

Advertisement The Indian state auctions old furniture essentially just because it is old. The standard Western narrative frames this heist as a rescue — cultured Europeans saving neglected masterpieces from an India that did not know what it had. ‘The City That Sat on Its Treasures, but Didn’t See Them,’ noted The New York Times. This is colonial condescension dressed up as connoisseurship. The city did see what it had. It simply did not value it — for reasons that are as much political as pragmatic.

The Nehruvian modernist legacy had, by the late 1990s, become deeply unfashionable in India. Indian architects had long since turned away from Chandigarh’s internationalism, back toward “authenticity” and “tradition”. And the neo-nationalist political culture that was consolidating its grip on India actively despised everything Chandigarh stood for — the secular state, the aspiration to universal humanist modernity, the deliberate rejection of Hindu or Sikh or Muslim or any other communal identity as the organising principle of a new India. Throwing out the chairs, in this context, was not just an act of ignorance. It was also an act of ideology symbolic of the times.

The Western dealers did not rescue the chairs from Indians who could not see their beauty. They profited from a specific, politically-driven moment of Indian self-contempt, and then repackaged the chairs as European heritage — as objects of Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret, Swiss and French masters, whose genius had briefly graced an Indian city that could not hold it.

This is the first false position. And it deserves to be named for what it is.

The second false position is the Indian government’s response: ban the sales, lock up the remaining furniture, put it behind barbed wire. This is heritage conservation as fortressing. The chairs are now too valuable to use and too numerous to properly store. They sit in purgatory — too old to sit in, too important to throw away — in exactly the condition that makes them vulnerable to the next wave of smuggling.

This is what neither the Western dealers nor the Indian government wants to acknowledge: that the chairs have been effectively abandoned by the people who were supposed to be their heirs. Locking them up does not constitute caring for them. It constitutes imprisoning them.

And the same logic, it must be said, applies to the urban plan of the city itself. Real estate values within the Union Territory have skyrocketed precisely because the modernist zoning laws, dating from the 1950s, have made the city a haven to live in. All the other cities of North India — small, medium or large — are a disaster to live in, in spite of all the spending on infrastructure that they enjoy.

In Chandigarh, you can still live in any neighbourhood with dignity. It is the city’s modernist plan that has been foundational to its success. But, as a consequence, a plot in the northern sectors now sells for upwards of Rs 20 crore. The city’s design DNA has been converted, wholesale, into real estate premium.

The modernist grid, the green belts, the sector system, the low density, the trees — all the things that Nehru, Le Corbusier and the likes of Aditya Prakash and their colleagues designed as a framework for a new civic life — are now the amenities that justify the price tag.

Chandigarh has become a luxury brand built on the bones of a social vision.

Just outside the Union Territory boundary, the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana have been racing to cash in on this pent-up demand. Real estate hoardings around “greater Chandigarh” promise “world-class living” and “smart cities”. These developments bear no relationship whatsoever to the design ethos of the city they parasitise. They are cut-and-paste global capital visions: walled compounds, generic towers, international brand architects as marketing devices. The modernist DNA that drives the value has been entirely discarded in the production of the new.

The city is being used, and its thinking is being thrown away. None of the many schools of architecture in and around the city, to the best of my knowledge, teach Chandigarh’s design DNA in a serious way.

This is exactly what happened to the chairs, at a different scale. The chairs were sold for pennies when their Nehruvian design culture was out of fashion, and fetched fortunes when the Western market rediscovered their aesthetic. The city is being sold at a premium for its Nehruvian urban order, while that order’s animating ethos — its civic ambition, its commitment to a shared public life, its insistence that design serves people rather than capital — is treated as irrelevant to the transaction. In both cases, the object is monetised. The thinking is discarded.

What the smuggling exposes is, for me, something more disturbing than theft. The local people who are facilitating the removal of these chairs do not love them. They are not selling something they cherish to a buyer who will cherish it more. They are converting an object they regard as worthless into foreign currency, because foreigners have decided it has value. They have absorbed the Western price — free moolah — without absorbing their actual provenance, their true worth and meaning.

Here is what the chairs are actually about. They were not designed as art objects. They were designed in the evenings after work, after scotch and soda, by a team of architects — Indian, British, Swiss, French — who were designing a city in the mornings and its buildings in the afternoons. They could not afford to buy furniture, so they designed and built it themselves, cheaply, from local materials, for the bodies of the clerks and administrators and judges who would sit in them every day.

Even with a prehistory in inter-war Europe, at its core the design DNA of the Chandigarh furniture was based on local thinking — expediencies of material, construction and price — of the kind that informs the design of the furniture that is used even today by the informal sector of the city. It can be described as “jugaad”.

In fact, my students conducted a study in which we compared the design DNA of the formal furniture with the informal in search of continuities and evolutions.

The Chandigarh furniture — designed by Chandigarh architects in Chandigarh for Chandigarh — embodies a way of working: collaborative, improvisatory, economical, unromantic about itself, and entirely future-directed. They were the cheapest solution to an immediate problem in the service of an enormous ambition — the ambition of a newly independent India to think its way into a modern world on its own terms. That is the design DNA of the chairs. That is what is worth preserving. Not the teak. Not the cane. Not the acquisition number. The ethos. That is the heritage that has to be continued, not by imprisoning the city and urban fabric, but by continuing to invest in its design thinking.

It was the architects — both Indian and foreign — who sat in the Sector 19 building that is now called the Le Corbusier Centre but was then just the ‘Architects Office’. My father, Aditya Prakash, was one of those architects. He designed many of these chairs. As did Eulie Chowdhury, Bhanu Mathur and the other Indian architects, alongside Pierre Jeanneret.

Famously, my father drew full-scale figures of the human body on a blackboard and argued with Jeanneret about whether his chair was 2 inches wider in the right place. I am working with Deepak Srinath of Phantom Hands, Bengaluru, to develop new models of the furniture that my father designed. It’s an iterative, painstaking process that involves small changes and testing over time. That is what stewardship looks like.

What we have instead are two parties, both intent on fossilisation. One wants to sell the fossil to the highest bidder. The other wants to put it in a vault. Neither wants to do the only thing that would actually honour it: keep it alive.

The chair in the Chicago auction house has a number stenciled on it. It did not get there by accident, and it should not be there at all — neither in Chicago, nor behind barbed wire in a Chandigarh storeroom, nor fetishised in a catalogue as proof of its European genius.

It should be in a building in Chandigarh, being sat in, argued about, worn out, and eventually — with full civic dignity — replaced by something that carries its thinking forward. That is the only heritage worth protecting. And that cannot be smuggled out, because it was never a saleable object to begin with.

— The writer is ACSA Distinguished Professor of Architecture and Architectural History at the University of Washington, Seattle. He grew up in Chandigarh