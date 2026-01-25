Thread that binds: Sut te Saah, an exhibition in Delhi, is an ode to Phulkaris and Baghs

MY relationship with Phulkari began long before I understood it as heritage or craft. It existed in the background of domestic life — folded carefully into cupboards, stored in trunks that moved from house to house, brought out occasionally, handled with an instinctive respect that required no explanation.

As my mother’s life unfolded across cities — Baroda, Udhampur, Chandigarh, Tezpur — these textiles travelled with her, sometimes carefully preserved, sometimes adapted. One Phulkari was cut and repurposed into a wall hanging, combined with a block-printed bedsheet by my maternal grandmother, an act that reflected continuity rather than loss. These were not “precious objects” in the museum sense, but neither were they casual. They occupied a space somewhere between utility and reverence.

‘Sut te Saah’ — thread and breath — names something deeply intimate and yet collectively understood. It speaks of labour and life, of what is made slowly by hand and carried quietly through generations. The exhibition, in New Delhi, emerges from that space: where memory is embedded in material and where textiles become vessels of inheritance rather than objects of nostalgia.

For me, ‘Sut te Saah’ is first and foremost an ode to my mother, Shyama Bhasin-Kakar, and through her, to a western Punjab inheritance shaped by an undivided India and irrevocably altered by Partition. It is also an acknowledgement of how Phulkaris and Baghs have accompanied my life — not as artefacts to be displayed, but as presences that have marked moments of transition, ceremony and continuity.

These textiles were made by the women of the Khurrana-Sabharwal-Bhasin clan, my great grandmother and her mother with their sisters and sisters-in-law — travelling from places such as Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin, carried by my Nani Ma, Raj Rani Bhasin, through displacement, refugee camps, and eventual resettlement in Ambala, before passing to my mother at her marriage.

During my own wedding, I chose to walk beneath a Vari da Bagh made by my great grandmother (traditionally gifted by the groom’s family) — a dense, celebratory textile associated with marriage and fertility. It was not a performative decision, nor a symbolic flourish. It felt inevitable. To walk beneath a Bagh was to place myself within a continuum of women, families, and gestures that predated me by generations. The weight of the textile, its saturated field of embroidery, and its enveloping presence made visible what words could not: that inheritance is carried not only through bloodlines, but through acts of care and remembrance.

Phulkaris and Baghs (a denser style of embroidery in which the base cloth is almost entirely concealed) are often described in terms of surface — vivid colours, repetitive stitch, dazzling density. Yet what continues to move me is their structural intelligence. These are not decorative afterthoughts. They are systems of thought worked patiently into cloth, each stitch part of a larger logic. The women who made them were not filling time; they were composing.

The works in ‘Sut te Saah’ are largely pre-Partition, originating in a Punjab that was culturally cohesive even as it was regionally diverse. These textiles were made for dowries, ceremonies, and domestic rituals — not for markets or exhibitions. Partition transformed their fate. Some crossed borders folded into trunks; others were left behind, absorbed into new national narratives or lost altogether. What survives today does so because someone chose to preserve rather than discard, to carry rather than abandon.

Shreya Sharma, the curator of the exhibition, conceptualised the show as a tracing of a human arc through Phulkari, articulated across three sections — ‘Sankraman’, ‘Vishwas ate Katha’ and ‘Rihaish’. ‘Sankraman’ engages moments of transition, foregrounding making as a process shaped by movement, labour and change. This section brings together textiles associated with passage and ceremony, including Vari da Bagh, Chope (same border design on both sides and gifted to the bride by her grandmother) and Ghunghat Bagh (heavily embroidered around the centre on the edge, to be worn over the head and pulled over the face to form a ghunghat or veil), where Phulkari marks thresholds of marriage, womanhood and social transformation.

‘Vishwas ate Katha’ turns toward belief, protection and storytelling, presenting Phulkaris such as Darshan Dwar and Sainchi (depicting human and animal forms), in which sacred viewing, narrative embroidery and symbolic worlds are worked into cloth. ‘Rihaish’ reflects on dwelling and continuity, examining how Phulkaris and Baghs inhabit domestic spaces and travel across generations, featuring Belan Bagh, Mirchi Bagh, Kaudi Bagh and Thirma, among others. Together, these sections position Phulkari as a living, relational practice — grounded in human experience and shaped over time.

The exhibition is intentional in presenting Phulkari as a living tradition rather than a static inheritance, spotlighting these textiles as forms shaped by use, memory, and transmission. Oral histories are embedded through personal narratives and boliyan, allowing voices, gestures, and lived experiences to surface alongside the cloth. In doing so, ‘Sut te Saah’ positions Phulkari not only as material culture, but as a practice sustained through storytelling, remembrance, and everyday acts of care.

The exhibition brings together Phulkaris and Baghs not as ethnographic specimens, but as living forms — objects that once moved on bodies, that occupied space, that absorbed breath. Baghs displayed on mannequins reveal something rarely seen: how the ghunghat falls, how abstraction behaves in motion, how density shifts with gravity. These textiles were never meant to be flat.

In shaping the exhibition, I was also conscious of placing my own custodial approach in dialogue with others. Conversations with collectors revealed that while motivations may differ, what unites us is a deep respect for both the fragility and force of these works.

Collector Rahul Kohli traces his engagement with Phulkari to early childhood. One of his earliest memories is of a Phulkari draped over a diwan in his family’s Baroda home — an object not meant for guests, yet one that left a lasting impression. Years later, a chance encounter with a Kabuli carpet seller, and his mother’s spontaneous decision to buy a Phulkari for Rs 20, marked the beginning of what would become a lifelong engagement. That piece remains with him.

For Kohli, there was no conscious transition from admiration to stewardship. He speaks of collecting simply because he loved these textiles — their artistry, craftsmanship, and “unending pattern-ation”. Supported by his wife Vinita even during financially precarious years, his collection grew organically. Among its most treasured pieces are the Phulkari bought with his mother and a fragment of a Bagh embroidered by his wife’s grandmother.

Kohli keeps his Phulkaris and Baghs protected from insects and dampness, allowing very limited access. He resists framing them primarily as intimate domestic histories, insisting instead on recognising them as “very fragile and delicate works of art” that demand rigorous care. When asked what conversations he hopes such exhibitions might spark around women’s labour or memory, he is clear-eyed: interpretation, he believes, belongs to academics. His responsibility is preservation.

A different, though complementary, philosophy emerges in the custodial practice of Rahul Sharma and Shreya Gupta Sharma, collectors based in New York. Their introduction to Phulkari came through an exhibition in Philadelphia, where they encountered these textiles as family-made objects created for personal use rather than commerce. As their collection expanded — often through custodial transfers from other collectors — they became intentional about representing the regional and stylistic breadth of Phulkari at a moment when these practices are no longer actively sustained.

For the Sharmas, significance is not determined by density alone. One of the most meaningful textiles in their collection is a relatively simple antique Phulkari draped by Rahul’s mother over Shreya during their roka ceremony. Less elaborate than a Sainchi or a dense Bagh, its value lies in the emotional and ritual context in which it was used — a reminder that meaning often resides in lived moments rather than visual excess.

Their approach to preservation consciously balances care with access. While most pieces are carefully stored due to fragility, select works are brought out during festivals and family gatherings, allowing their original function and meaning to remain active. They hope exhibitions like ‘Sut te Saah’ prompt conversations around women’s authorship and agency, challenging the idea that Phulkaris were made casually or in spare time.

Instead, they argue for recognising these textiles as expressions of narrative choice, technical mastery, and abstract design intelligence — qualities by which other art forms are routinely evaluated. In doing so, they raise a fundamental question: where and why do we continue to draw the line between art and craft?

‘Sut te Saah’ does not attempt to resolve these debates. Nor does it seek to romanticise women’s labour or reconstruct a lost Punjab. What it offers instead is presence: the chance to encounter these textiles as they are — dense, demanding, and enduring.

Thread and breath. What survives is not everything — but what does survive carries within it the force of many lives, patiently stitched together.

— The writer is an art historian and founder of the Latitude 28 art gallery in New Delhi

(The exhibition will remain on view at Latitude 28, Defence Colony, New Delhi, until January 26, and will continue at the gallery’s Lado Sarai space from January 29 to February 25)