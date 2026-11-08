When Himachal celebrated its first Diwali

Given its vast, variegated and sharply undulating topography, the availability of large flat spaces in Himachal Pradesh has long been prized in the form of community areas. From Kullu to Sujanpur to Chamba, grounds known as ‘maidaans’ and ‘chaugaans’ have hosted a variety of fairs and festivals for centuries. And when the British arrived on the scene and adopted the future capital of Himachal as their primary homestead, they too looked for such a space to mingle in mirth and merriment.

So, while Shimla’s famous Ridge evolved into a formal area for everyday walking and the occasional performance of colonial regalia, it was the deep-seated, mountain-flanked meadow of Annandale that was adopted to host fetes, fairs and amusements of all kinds.

It was but natural, then, to take inspiration from this usage when Shimla became the headquarters of the Chief Commissioner’s Province of Himachal Pradesh in April 1948. The very same year, the town’s municipality and the province’s administration joined hands to celebrate their first Diwali towards the end of October at Annandale, with the explicit aim of furnishing a new collective hill identity.

The municipal archives pertaining to this forgotten episode intriguingly start with an exchange between a British Major General, JN Thomson, and the president of the municipality, RP Kapur (ICS). Married to the daughter of the famous Shimla chronicler EJ Buck, Thomson shared the information of Annandale’s history with Kapur. The latter, along with other members of the committee, began their preparations by acknowledging the significance that Annandale had for the British, but departed in their aims for the ‘Grand Hill Fair’ by observing that unlike the colonial festivals, this hill fair wasn’t meant to raise money for charity. Rather, the fair was to serve as a “jolly day” for the hill folk by bringing “them together”, wherein they would be “shown anything possible of practical value to their work”.

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The year’s most popular festival in its first edition, thus, turned into a diverse opportunity to think about the barely six-month-old province’s collective identity. Paying meticulous attention to hygiene and sanitation, the administration aimed to provide information about everything from legal and tax issues to food supplies and plans for the province’s development.

Stalls on agriculture, fruit farming, forestry and poultry would likewise enlighten on the respective subjects, but most interestingly, the fair doubled up as a recruiting spot for the Army and police forces. Not only that, it even intended to collect data from the visitors “on subjects on which the population sought information”. The need of new knowledge in the context of a nascent nation underlined much of the event’s trajectory.

The act of coming together was therefore treated with a visionary fervour, and all sorts of events were organised to attract as large a populace as possible. From merry-go-rounds to wood-cutting competition, archery and shooting shows to sword-fighting and skittles, animal and plant displays to industrial and agricultural exhibitions, ‘hill’ and ‘Tibetan’ dances to local musical and theatrical performances (called ‘kariala’) around bonfire — every conceivable activity was put out for the public.

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Camel, pony and elephant rides were also deliberated, and police bands and scout groups were invited for rallies. Children from local schools were specifically asked to send in their names for races, and their prizes included thermos bottles, woollen socks and warm shirts.

The preparation of the invitation card for the public started with a ‘Come One Come All’ sentence, followed by the phrase: ‘For Amusement and Instruction’. Exhibitions as a mode of education had been a fundamental part of imperial politics since the latter half of the 19th century, but here was a freshly formed though still embryonic citizenry that was adapting to this century-old practice on its own terms.

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Such was the urge to spread the event’s awareness that the Shimla municipality wrote both to the authorities at the nearby Mahasu district and the Station Director of All India Radio at Jalandhar and Delhi to help with the process. Meanwhile, the managers of Ritz, Rivoli and Regal cinemas were specifically instructed to insert a slide regarding the event during their film screenings, while the district publicity officer was asked to relay the information over microphone.

Going through the list of people that comprised the Organisation Committee, yet another historical facet opens up that sheds light on the ‘who’s who’ of the town. This included the several rajas of Simla Hill States like Bhajji, Dhami, Baghal, Junga and others, along with the famous Sood merchants and moneylenders who had migrated to the hill centre from Kangra many decades ago.

Shimla’s well-known entrepreneur and social figure Shahi Hakim Gian Chand was also there, entrusted with the organisation of a ‘dangal’. His name would become permanently attached with the Dasehra and Diwali celebrations at Annandale right until the early 1970s, when a clash between the Army and local police sadly led to a permanent ban on any such civilian celebration in the famous grounds.

Such was the importance of these celebrations that in 1956, as the archives further reveal, the Government of India wrote to the Shimla municipality to send any information about “trade fairs and exhibitions” it may be organising, since the knowledge was vital for people working in commerce departments and even foreign embassies.

The world has changed massively today, and so has its idea of celebrations. In fact, the very concept of entertainment has revolutionised, while new modes of information-circulation have totally transformed our awareness of such events.

In this light, the archival material renders a complex, delicate and unique picture of a time that was. A time when the simple act of bringing common people together and doing something for their collective enjoyment and upliftment proved a challenging, novel and necessary exercise, in the hope of a better future.

— The writer is a cultural historian and artist from Shimla