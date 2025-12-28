Year-end Special 2025: How India ate

2025 was the year food in India stopped being about taste. What people ate began to reflect where they worked, how they moved, what they could afford, and what they were willing to give up. It turned inward — towards memory, habit, access, and price. It showed up in the rise of ordinary meals, easy access, beyond the lights and trends shaped by the new generation.

This change is being driven by rising incomes, fast digital adoption, and a nationwide desire for ease of use. People today order a lot more, and more often.

In 2025 India, intimate ‘home kitchen’ dining moved from fringe to phenomenon, with supper clubs and chef-run residential meals becoming a measurable trend across cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and other towns. Diners queued up for limited-seat menus and prioritised experience over traditional restaurant variety, showing that food culture was shifting towards small gatherings and connections rather than commercial scale. This rise in homecentric dining reflected deeper changes in how people chose to eat together.

We can also not ignore how matcha and avocado practically took over every restaurant and coffee shop. Matcha went far beyond niche cafe menus.

Appearing across lattes, smoothies and desserts, it became a mainstream beverage choice and lifestyle cue. Avocado’s appeal spread beyond toast; it’s now being used in chutneys as well as gourmet tikkis in big and small cities, showing wider culinary integration.

How can we forget boba tea, which saw a dramatic rise in interest, with search volumes up about 11-fold over five years, reflecting young diners’ curiosity and adoption.

And my favourite indulgence, kunafa, and its fusion desserts dominated social media and cafe menus in 2025, with options like kunafa chocolates and pastries replacing some traditional sweets during the festive season.

The potato of the biscuit world, Lotus Biscoff’s caramel-spiced biscuit entered Indian dessert culture in 2025. Once largely an imported gourmet snack, biscoff’s crunch and taste made it a popular addition in cafe and bakery cheesecakes, milkshakes, tarts, and ice creams. Bottom-up popularity, from home-baking programmes to cafe specials, convinced the brand to expand. Lotus Bakeries teamed up with Mondelez India to commence local manufacturing and distribution in late 2025, identifying India as a crucial market and decreasing prices and supply restrictions.

We also witnessed an ingredient awareness shift away from marketing phrases and into actual consumer behaviour. Consumers expressed an interest in regional flavours, heritage foods, and traditional drinks, as well as global food, suggesting a deeper curiosity about what people consume and why. Consumers prioritised reliable ingredients, complete facts, local products, gut-friendly beverages, and rejected slick labelling.

This year also designated my beloved city, Lucknow, as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, recognising its centuries-old Awadhi culinary heritage and vibrant food culture on a global stage. It turned the city into a strategic cultural and economic asset. This honour places Lucknow among about 70 gastronomy cities worldwide, making it only the second Indian city after Hyderabad to earn the title under UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network.

The 10th issue of ‘How India Swiggy’d’ came out. Biryani was once again the king of Indian gastronomy. In 2025, people ordered 93 million biryanis, which is 194 orders every minute or 3.25 biryanis every second. With 57.7 million orders and the most repeat orders, chicken biryani topped the popularity charts. With 44.2 million orders, burgers were the second most popular food.

At 40.1 million orders, pizzas were third. Cravings for snacks between 3 pm and 7 pm were still the strongest. Chicken burgers were the most popular, with 6.3 million orders, and veg burgers were close behind at 4.2 million. There were also a lot of chicken rolls, veg pizzas, and chicken nuggets.

This year, the food book readers also modified their preferences from just showing how to cook to food literature. It was clear that the story and the location were as essential as the cuisine. Critics and editors picked books that had a mix of personal stories, cultural history, and useful information. Some examples are ‘An Invitation to Feast: A Deep Dive into India’s Culinary Treasures’ by Sona Bahadur; ‘Roti: 90 Simple Recipes for the Indian Bread and its Accompaniments’ by Anuradha Ravindranath; ‘Chutney’, curated and edited by Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal; and ‘Monsoon: Delicious Indian Recipes for Every Day and Season’ by Asma Khan. These books reiterated that food is linked to memory, identity, and place. Essays dominated food coverage, with critics pushing back against glossy to-do lists.

As we look forward to 2026, the Indian food business is about to move beyond mere consumption and towards a philosophy of living with purpose. There will probably be a ‘neuroflavour’ trend in the coming year. This is when ingredients like ashwagandha, tulsi, and mulethi move from the medicine cabinet to the middle of the plate, with the goal of changing mood and improving cognitive clarity. People who are tired of overly processed and AI-hyped trends will likely trade them in for the quiet luxury of ancestral knowledge, bringing back regional microhistories and ancient, climate-resilient grains and produce that is good for you, physically and emotionally.

Meanwhile, the industry will go through a ‘fine casual’ revolution, where high-end cuisine will meet casual eating. With AI, technology will go from being a novelty to an important part of the business that customises nutrition and gets rid of cooking waste.

Quick commerce is set to redefine convenience as a major player plans 10-minute food delivery nationwide, meeting the rising demand for instant meals. Consumer interest in wellness, protein, and gut-friendly options will deepen, reshaping menus and packaged foods.

Regional flavours and tribal ingredients are poised for wider interpretation on both the local and global stages.

Finally, we cannot overlook the ‘GLP-1 Effect’ that is starting to spread across the subcontinent. As drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro become more accessible, the Indian thali will literally shrink. This isn’t simply about eating less; it’s about a sensory change in which the craving for ultra-processed sweets and salt is replaced with a preference for protein-dense ‘clean’ diet.

For the industry, the transition means shifting away from volume-based growth and towards a future in which nutrient density and portion precision are the new criteria of culinary success. These shifts point to a food scene where speed, substance and culture all matter.

— The writer is a food historian and author