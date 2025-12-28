DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Spectrum / Year-end Special 2025: How India ate

Year-end Special 2025: How India ate

Supper clubs, chef-run residential meals, takeover of matcha and avocado, kunafa’s rise — it’s been a delectable mix

article_Author
Chef Sadaf Hussain
Updated At : 05:05 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Matcha became a mainstream beverage choice and lifestyle cue. Photos: Istock
Advertisement

2025 was the year food in India stopped being about taste. What people ate began to reflect where they worked, how they moved, what they could afford, and what they were willing to give up. It turned inward — towards memory, habit, access, and price. It showed up in the rise of ordinary meals, easy access, beyond the lights and trends shaped by the new generation.

Advertisement

This change is being driven by rising incomes, fast digital adoption, and a nationwide desire for ease of use. People today order a lot more, and more often.

Advertisement

From home-baking programmes to cafe specials, biscoff’s crunch reigned.
From home-baking programmes to cafe specials, biscoff’s crunch reigned.

In 2025 India, intimate ‘home kitchen’ dining moved from fringe to phenomenon, with supper clubs and chef-run residential meals becoming a measurable trend across cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and other towns. Diners queued up for limited-seat menus and prioritised experience over traditional restaurant variety, showing that food culture was shifting towards small gatherings and connections rather than commercial scale. This rise in homecentric dining reflected deeper changes in how people chose to eat together.

Advertisement

We can also not ignore how matcha and avocado practically took over every restaurant and coffee shop. Matcha went far beyond niche cafe menus.

At more than 93 million food delivery orders, biryani was once again the king of Indian gastronomy.
At more than 93 million food delivery orders, biryani was once again the king of Indian gastronomy.

Appearing across lattes, smoothies and desserts, it became a mainstream beverage choice and lifestyle cue. Avocado’s appeal spread beyond toast; it’s now being used in chutneys as well as gourmet tikkis in big and small cities, showing wider culinary integration.

Advertisement

How can we forget boba tea, which saw a dramatic rise in interest, with search volumes up about 11-fold over five years, reflecting young diners’ curiosity and adoption.

And my favourite indulgence, kunafa, and its fusion desserts dominated social media and cafe menus in 2025, with options like kunafa chocolates and pastries replacing some traditional sweets during the festive season.

The potato of the biscuit world, Lotus Biscoff’s caramel-spiced biscuit entered Indian dessert culture in 2025. Once largely an imported gourmet snack, biscoff’s crunch and taste made it a popular addition in cafe and bakery cheesecakes, milkshakes, tarts, and ice creams. Bottom-up popularity, from home-baking programmes to cafe specials, convinced the brand to expand. Lotus Bakeries teamed up with Mondelez India to commence local manufacturing and distribution in late 2025, identifying India as a crucial market and decreasing prices and supply restrictions.

Kunafa and its fusion desserts dominated social media and cafe menus. Its chocolates replaced traditional sweets this festive season.
Kunafa and its fusion desserts dominated social media and cafe menus. Its chocolates replaced traditional sweets this festive season.
With 6.3 million orders on a food delivery app, chicken burgers were the answer to cravings for snacks between 3 pm and 7 pm.
With 6.3 million orders on a food delivery app, chicken burgers were the answer to cravings for snacks between 3 pm and 7 pm.

We also witnessed an ingredient awareness shift away from marketing phrases and into actual consumer behaviour. Consumers expressed an interest in regional flavours, heritage foods, and traditional drinks, as well as global food, suggesting a deeper curiosity about what people consume and why. Consumers prioritised reliable ingredients, complete facts, local products, gut-friendly beverages, and rejected slick labelling.

This year also designated my beloved city, Lucknow, as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, recognising its centuries-old Awadhi culinary heritage and vibrant food culture on a global stage. It turned the city into a strategic cultural and economic asset. This honour places Lucknow among about 70 gastronomy cities worldwide, making it only the second Indian city after Hyderabad to earn the title under UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network.

The 10th issue of ‘How India Swiggy’d’ came out. Biryani was once again the king of Indian gastronomy. In 2025, people ordered 93 million biryanis, which is 194 orders every minute or 3.25 biryanis every second. With 57.7 million orders and the most repeat orders, chicken biryani topped the popularity charts. With 44.2 million orders, burgers were the second most popular food.

At 40.1 million orders, pizzas were third. Cravings for snacks between 3 pm and 7 pm were still the strongest. Chicken burgers were the most popular, with 6.3 million orders, and veg burgers were close behind at 4.2 million. There were also a lot of chicken rolls, veg pizzas, and chicken nuggets.

This year, the food book readers also modified their preferences from just showing how to cook to food literature. It was clear that the story and the location were as essential as the cuisine. Critics and editors picked books that had a mix of personal stories, cultural history, and useful information. Some examples are ‘An Invitation to Feast: A Deep Dive into India’s Culinary Treasures’ by Sona Bahadur; ‘Roti: 90 Simple Recipes for the Indian Bread and its Accompaniments’ by Anuradha Ravindranath; ‘Chutney’, curated and edited by Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal; and ‘Monsoon: Delicious Indian Recipes for Every Day and Season’ by Asma Khan. These books reiterated that food is linked to memory, identity, and place. Essays dominated food coverage, with critics pushing back against glossy to-do lists.

As we look forward to 2026, the Indian food business is about to move beyond mere consumption and towards a philosophy of living with purpose. There will probably be a ‘neuroflavour’ trend in the coming year. This is when ingredients like ashwagandha, tulsi, and mulethi move from the medicine cabinet to the middle of the plate, with the goal of changing mood and improving cognitive clarity. People who are tired of overly processed and AI-hyped trends will likely trade them in for the quiet luxury of ancestral knowledge, bringing back regional microhistories and ancient, climate-resilient grains and produce that is good for you, physically and emotionally.

Meanwhile, the industry will go through a ‘fine casual’ revolution, where high-end cuisine will meet casual eating. With AI, technology will go from being a novelty to an important part of the business that customises nutrition and gets rid of cooking waste.

Quick commerce is set to redefine convenience as a major player plans 10-minute food delivery nationwide, meeting the rising demand for instant meals. Consumer interest in wellness, protein, and gut-friendly options will deepen, reshaping menus and packaged foods.

Regional flavours and tribal ingredients are poised for wider interpretation on both the local and global stages.

Finally, we cannot overlook the ‘GLP-1 Effect’ that is starting to spread across the subcontinent. As drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro become more accessible, the Indian thali will literally shrink. This isn’t simply about eating less; it’s about a sensory change in which the craving for ultra-processed sweets and salt is replaced with a preference for protein-dense ‘clean’ diet.

For the industry, the transition means shifting away from volume-based growth and towards a future in which nutrient density and portion precision are the new criteria of culinary success. These shifts point to a food scene where speed, substance and culture all matter.

— The writer is a food historian and author

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts