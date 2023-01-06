Rs 1 crore for each player if India win World Cup: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming FIH men’s hockey World Cup, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that each player of the Indian team will get Rs 1 crore if the hosts win the World Cup. Patnaik also inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. “Each player will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore, if our country wins the World Cup,” Patnaik said.
