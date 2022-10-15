10-man Chennaiyin FC hold Bengaluru FC to 1-1 draw

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match. Roy Krishna scored to give Bengaluru FC the lead but Prasanth Karuthadathkuni equalised at the stroke of halftime. Agencies

Bengaluru

Few stars at National Open Athletics Championships

Sprinter Amlan Borgohain and 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will be among the few stars in action as most of the top athletes decided to skip the season-ending National Open Championships starting at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here tomorrow.

Bengaluru

PKL: U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers notch wins

U Mumba defeated Tamil Thalaivas 39-32 to register their second straight victory in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 here today. In another match, Jaipur Pink Panthers rode on a brilliant performance from raider Arjun Deshwal to earn their second win in the tournament, beating Haryana Steelers with a 44-31.

San diego

Swiatek advances with 3-set victory in San Diego

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek needed more than two hours to post a 6-4 4-6 6-1 victory over Zheng Qinwen of China in her opening match at the WTA 500 San Diego Open. Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff got past unseeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-4 4-6 6-3, showing off her fiery shotmaking in the decisive third set.

Rajkot

Shaw sizzles with 61-ball 134, Mumbai win big

Prithvi Shaw made a statement with a blistering 61-ball 134 and powered Mumbai to a 61-run victory over Assam at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here today. Mumbai scored 230/3. In reply, Assam were bowled out for 169 in 19.3 overs.