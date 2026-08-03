New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh on Monday welcomed the acquittal of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers' alleged sexual harassment case, while also claiming that the allegations were "baseless" and "100 per cent politically motivated".

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Speaking to ANI, the WFI president said the Indian wrestling community, including wrestlers and officials, welcomed the court's decision and alleged that the controversy had adversely affected the sport.

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"We all, on behalf of the Indian wrestling community--from wrestlers to officials--welcome this decision. These allegations were baseless. Our wrestling has suffered greatly because of these accusations. We could have won four more medals in the Olympics. They did this in an Olympic year. This is a slap in the face of our opponents. Everyone welcomes this, and everyone deserves congratulations," Sanjay Singh said.

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Asked whether he believed the case was politically motivated, the WFI president said, "It was 100 per cent politically motivated. 100 per cent."

"There was no specific day, no witness, no time, no date--just allegations were made," Sanjay added.

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This case was linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

The detailed judgement is to be uploaded by the court. On July 2, the Court reserved judgement in the sexual harrasment case against Ex WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were facing trial in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, appeared for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Senior advocate Rebecca John had appeared for the victims/complainants. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar concluded their arguements on June 30.

Women wrestlers participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by women wrestlers.

Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15 2023, after an investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 354A, and 506 (1) of the IPC. (ANI)

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