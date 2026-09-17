100-week Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan to commence with nationwide Rashtriya Sankalp Samaroh

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The 100-week Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan will commence with a nationwide Rashtriya Sankalp Samaroh from September 18, with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aiming to mobilise young people through awareness and community-led activities to promote a drug-free India.

The Department of Youth Affairs, through Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and the National Service Scheme (NSS), will organise the Youth Pledge and Signature Campaign across educational institutions and youth units as part of the initiative, which seeks to build a collective commitment towards a “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat”, according to an official release.

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The Rashtriya Sankalp Samaroh will be held by NSS at 300 identified educational institutions from September 18. The participating institutions span States and Union Territories and include colleges, universities and other educational establishments.

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The first Sunday of the 100-week campaign will be observed on September 20, with activities planned across 485 MY Bharat units, including district offices and youth hostels.

The opening programme will feature a collective youth pledge and signature campaign, along with street plays, slogan writing and youth-led discussions to encourage awareness and participation.

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The Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2, 2026, through a virtual address to spiritual organisations, industry associations, NGOs and university associations.

The campaign is structured around four pillars — Prevent, Protect, Recover and Lead. Since its launch, it has recorded participation from more than 30,200 locations, over 2.5 crore viewership and more than one crore pledges, according to the ministry.

The opening phase will be followed by a structured 12-week activity calendar from September to December, organised around three themes: ‘My Health, My Pride’, ‘Fit Youth, Addiction-Free Youth’ and ‘Life Skills Month’.

Planned activities include health check-up and BMI camps, meditation and wellness sessions, health walks and runs, Yuva Melas, yoga sessions, traditional sports, mini marathons, cyclothons and sports leagues. The programme will also feature decision-making workshops, discussions on peer pressure, problem-solving activities, role plays and street plays.

Under the NSS component, activities will be conducted on Fridays and Saturdays, with 200 locations planned for each of the following 11 weeks. This will take the projected NSS coverage to 2,500 events during the 12-week period.

MY Bharat will also undertake weekly activities across designated units, with an implementation plan providing for 3,235 unit-level activities during the period.

The campaign will bring together MY Bharat youth, NSS volunteers, educational institutions and partner organisations, including spiritual, industry, university and NGO groups. Its activities will be documented through photographs, videos, participation figures and key highlights to monitor implementation across States and districts.

The 100-week initiative aims to sustain youth-led engagement through regular programmes focused on health, fitness, life skills, awareness and community participation. (ANI)

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