ICC Women’s World Cup: 100 Wyatt shock hits South Africa

PTI

Christchurch, March 31

Danielle Wyatt made the most of the luck that came her way en route a memorable hundred as defending champions England showed their big-match temperament with a 137-run win over South Africa to enter the ICC Women’s World Cup final here today.

Wyatt, who was dropped five times, struck 129 off 125 balls, her maiden World Cup hundred, before Sophia Dunkley produced a fine 60 off 72 to take England to an imposing 293/8 after South Africa chose to bowl.

South Africa, who had reached the last-four stage as the second-best team from the league stage and also eliminated India, crumbled under the pressure of a knockout game.

They could never recover from the blow received in the second over of the chase when pacer Anya Shrubsole (2/27) had the tournament’s leading run-getter Laura Wolvaardt caught and bowled. Their innings ended at 156 in 38 overs.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone completed the job for England by cleaning up the lower-order, ending with six wickets for 36 runs in eight overs. She had also hit an unbeaten 24 to take England close to the 300-run mark.

With five wins on the trot after three losses that had them staring at an early exit, England have finally taken off and are on the cusp of a fifth title. They face familiar opponents Australia in the final, who are eyeing a record-extending seventh crown.

“That was a complete performance from us, something we were searching for a little bit,” said England skipper Heather Knight. —

