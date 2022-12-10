Rs 12 crore spent on players in 3 yrs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

The Sports Ministry allocated more than Rs 12 crore to athletes in the last three years under its National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) scheme.

In a reply to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s unstarred question, the Sports Ministry’s disclosed that 140 athletes received Rs 12.13 crore in the last three fiscal years.

Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and 400m runner Mohammad Anas were the biggest beneficiaries, receiving Rs 14.5 lakh each.

Discus thrower Seema Punia received Rs 14 lakh. Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and badminton stars PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were granted over Rs 12 lakh each.

Of the total beneficiaries, 121 were only granted a sum of Rs 50,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Gujarat gets Rs 285 crore

Gujarat was allocated Rs 285 crore in the last three years as part of the Sports Ministry’s financial assistance under its Khelo India scheme. In total, the ministry spent Rs 809.51 crore in the last three years. Punjab and Haryana received Rs 45.33 crore and Rs 28.94 crore, respectively, while Chandigarh was allocated Rs 1.43 crore.