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Home / Sports / 13 athletes from SAI’s Central Regional Centre Bhopal representing India at Asian Games 

13 athletes from SAI’s Central Regional Centre Bhopal representing India at Asian Games 

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Thirteen athletes from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Central Regional Centre (CRC), Bhopal, are representing India at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, being held in Japan from September 19 to  October 4, 2026.

A press release said that the participation of thirteen athletes from SAI CRC Bhopal across four sporting disciplines is a significant achievement and reflects the centre’s continued contribution towards developing and nurturing high-performance athletes for national and international competitions.

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The athletes representing India at the continental sporting event are:

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Athletics:

* Pooja Olla – Middle Distance Runner, competing in Women’s 800m and 1500m

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* Manju Rani-marathon race walk

* Seema-5000m and 10000m

* Ankita-3000m steeplechase

Judo:

* Asmita Dey – Women’s 48 kg category

* Ms T. Inunganbi (70 Kg)

Kayaking & Canoeing:

* Harshvardhan Singh Shaktawat

* Neha Devi

* Soniya Devi

* Sunil Singh

Hockey:

* Mohith HS – Goalkeeper

* Sushila Chanu

* Niki Pardhan

Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal Abhishek Singh Chauhan has extended his best wishes to all thirteen athletes representing the country.

“It is a matter of great pride for SAI CRC Bhopal that our athletes are representing India at the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, across Athletics, Judo, Kayaking & Canoeing and Hockey. Their participation at such a prestigious continental event is a reflection of their hard work, dedication and perseverance. I am confident that they will give their best, compete with determination and make the nation proud.

SAI CRC Bhopal continues to provide a comprehensive sporting ecosystem with specialised training, sports science support and world-class facilities to help athletes prepare for national and international competitions, the release said

The thirteen athletes are carrying the hopes of their families, coaches, the SAI CRC Bhopal fraternity and the nation as they compete on the Asian stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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