13 friendlies, seven nations: AIFF announces massive international football schedule for India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 8 (ANI): Indian football is set for a busy international calendar this autumn, with the National Team Department organising a series of 13 international friendly matches across Bengaluru, Goa and Kolkata from September 25 to October 11, 2026, subject to Government clearance for the teams’ travel.

The matches will bring together India’s senior, women’s senior and youth teams against international opponents, offering players valuable exposure and competitive preparation across different age groups, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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The Blue Tigers will face the Panama senior Team in Bengaluru on September 25 before returning to Kolkata for two high-profile encounters against Brazil on October 3 and Uruguay on October 6. Kolkata will also host two fixtures involving the India Women’s Senior Team, who will take on Russia Women’s Senior Team on October 8 and October 11.

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Speaking to the AIFF PR team, Subrata Paul, Director of Football (National Teams), said, “This is truly a proud and historic milestone for the All India Football Federation. I believe very few, if any, nations have taken on the remarkable challenge of hosting 13 international matches within a single FIFA window. To have the opportunity to face three nations that have participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is nothing short of a dream come true and an incredible experience for football fans across the country. And if I could travel back in time, I would certainly not have missed the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary squad and these historic matches! A truly special moment for Indian football.”

In Bengaluru, the India U-15 Team will face Iran U-15 three times on September 28, 29 and 30. The team will then take on Uzbekistan U-15 in three more matches on October 8, 9 and 10. Speaking to the AIFF PR team, Mr M. Satyanarayan, the Deputy Secretary General of the All India Football Federation, highlighted the importance of making the most of every FIFA window and the quality of opposition lined up for India’s teams.

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“For the Under-15 team, this is the first time we are doing this, and with two strong teams, Uzbekistan and Iran, coming here, it will give them some very strong preparation. The same goes for the girls, with the Philippines being a very strong team. For the senior women, you cannot get a stronger team than Russia. And, of course, Brazil, Uruguay and Panama are all World Cuppers. We are looking forward to it and hope all this will benefit the Indian teams,” he said.

With teams across different age groups taking the field, the series is expected to provide Indian players with important opportunities to test themselves against international opposition and gain experience at various stages of their development. Football lovers nationwide can also take advantage of the calendar; there will be lots to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.

The packed schedule gives sports fans an exciting opportunity to watch Indian teams battle against international teams across all age levels, including Brazil, Uruguay, Russia, Panama, Iran, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines. The series is expected to bring a celebration of football to Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata, from the senior teams to the upcoming generation of young players.

Schedule of friendlies:

-September 25 | India Senior Team vs Panama Senior Team| Bengaluru

-September 26| India U-17 Women vs Philippines U-17 Women| Goa

-September 28| India U-15 vs Iran U-15| Bengaluru

September 29| India U-17 Women vs Philippines U-17 Women| Goa

September 29| India U-15 vs Iran U-15| Bengaluru

September 30| India U-15 vs Iran U-15| Bengaluru

October 3| India Senior Team vs Brazil Senior Team| Kolkata

October 6| India Senior Team vs Uruguay Senior Team| Kolkata

October 8| India Women’s Senior Team vs Russia Women’s Senior Team| Kolkata

October 8| India U-15 vs Uzbekistan U-15| Bengaluru

October 9| India U-15 vs Uzbekistan U-15| Bengaluru

October 10| India U-15 vs Uzbekistan U-15| Bengaluru

October 11| India Women’s Senior Team vs Russia Women’s Senior Team| Kolkata. (ANI)

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