 13 NSFs flout guidelines on female staff for Asiad teams : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • 13 NSFs flout guidelines on female staff for Asiad teams

13 NSFs flout guidelines on female staff for Asiad teams

Sports Ministry asks them to send revised lists with female representation

13 NSFs flout guidelines on female staff for Asiad teams


Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, August 16

In a startling revelation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has disclosed that 13 National Sports Federations (NSFs) have failed to name a female coach or support staff member to be part of their teams for the Asian Games.

This despite the fact that SAI had issued guidelines in June last year asking all NSFs to ensure that a female coach is part of their teams during domestic and international travel, and also to include more female staff, including support staff, in training camps.

Further, SAI also wanted all the federations to appoint one male and one female compliance officer for all training camps. They are supposed to communicate regularly with athletes and others to ensure that the guidelines are followed, and to enforce the Standard Operating Procedure on prevention of sexual harassment.

Interestingly, the wushu federation, which is headed by Bhupinder Singh — who also heads the ad-hoc body that is running the day-to-day affairs of wrestling following the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — is one of the bodies that have been asked to send a revised list of support staff with female representation.

The other federations instructed to do so are those for bridge, chess, golf, gymnastics, soft tennis, kurash, break dance, volleyball, sports climbing, roller skating, swimming and equestrian.

After SAI went through the names of the coaches and support staff with a fine comb, the Sports Ministry wrote to 13 federations to include a female coach/support staff member in their teams.

“It was observed by the competent authorities that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) issued guidelines regarding safety of Women in National Coaching Camps and International Exposures were not being followed by 13 NSF’s and that names of female coach/support staff was missing from the contingent list given by them,” SAI said in a statement. “Thus, they have been directed to send a revised contingent list which includes at least one female Coach/Support Staff member for the same discipline. They have also been instructed that the above is to be done within the number for team officials scoped by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and not over and above the same.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

2
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

3
Punjab

'Perhaps afraid of ceremonial cannons': Punjab Governor quips at CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from 'At Home' ceremony

4
Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

5
Trending

AP Dhillon wore shoes resembling three colours of Indian flag for new song promotion, later deletes controversial post

6
Nation

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

7
Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

9
Punjab

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

10
Trending

Mob thrash boy at Mumbai railway station while chanting religious slogans

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

In Gurdaspur, flood-hit villages rise from 45 to 114 in a day; officials fear worst as more heavy rain expected in Himachal

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...

Himachal Pradesh University professor’s body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14

Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14

The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing move to dissolve gram panchayats in state

High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats

The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...

Nuh violence: FIR registered against provocative speeches at Palwal 'mahapanchayat'

Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat

FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC


Cities

View All

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

More pain for Tarn Taran farmers due to water released from Bhakra dam

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Punjab Police produces Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Punjab Police produces Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

‘We are part of INDIA alliance’: AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Efforts to ensure coordination between NCCSA, Delhi depts

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

City soaks in I-Day fervour

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again

Rs 1.7 crore flood relief given to families on I-Day