13 NSFs flout guidelines on female staff for Asiad teams

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, August 16

In a startling revelation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has disclosed that 13 National Sports Federations (NSFs) have failed to name a female coach or support staff member to be part of their teams for the Asian Games.

This despite the fact that SAI had issued guidelines in June last year asking all NSFs to ensure that a female coach is part of their teams during domestic and international travel, and also to include more female staff, including support staff, in training camps.

Further, SAI also wanted all the federations to appoint one male and one female compliance officer for all training camps. They are supposed to communicate regularly with athletes and others to ensure that the guidelines are followed, and to enforce the Standard Operating Procedure on prevention of sexual harassment.

Interestingly, the wushu federation, which is headed by Bhupinder Singh — who also heads the ad-hoc body that is running the day-to-day affairs of wrestling following the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — is one of the bodies that have been asked to send a revised list of support staff with female representation.

The other federations instructed to do so are those for bridge, chess, golf, gymnastics, soft tennis, kurash, break dance, volleyball, sports climbing, roller skating, swimming and equestrian.

After SAI went through the names of the coaches and support staff with a fine comb, the Sports Ministry wrote to 13 federations to include a female coach/support staff member in their teams.

“It was observed by the competent authorities that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) issued guidelines regarding safety of Women in National Coaching Camps and International Exposures were not being followed by 13 NSF’s and that names of female coach/support staff was missing from the contingent list given by them,” SAI said in a statement. “Thus, they have been directed to send a revised contingent list which includes at least one female Coach/Support Staff member for the same discipline. They have also been instructed that the above is to be done within the number for team officials scoped by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and not over and above the same.”