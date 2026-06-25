135th Durand Cup to kick off from July 25, final on August 23

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Continuing a legacy that spans 138 years, the Durand Cup will return for its landmark 135th edition from July 25 to August 23, 2026.

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Asia's oldest football tournament and the world's third-oldest surviving football competition will once again bring together 24 teams, including two foreign sides, across five host cities, reaffirming its enduring place at the heart of Indian football. NorthEast United FC are the defending champions, as per a press release.

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The IndianOil Durand Cup has witnessed significant growth in recent years, expanding its footprint across eastern and north-eastern India while strengthening its reputation as a platform that brings together the country's leading clubs, services teams and emerging football talent.

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The tournament will once again be hosted across five cities, Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong, with Ranchi making its debut as a host city in the competition's history. Matches will be played across six venues, with Kolkata hosting fixtures at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan, while Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong will serve as the other host venues.

Now entering its landmark 135th edition, the Durand Cup remains one of the world's oldest football tournaments and continues to occupy a special place in Indian football. For generations, it has served as a platform where emerging players have tested themselves against the country's finest teams and earned national recognition.

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The tournament's enduring legacy lies in its ability to provide opportunities for young footballers from every corner of the country. From Services teams and traditional clubs to emerging academies and state sides, the Durand Cup continues to serve as a pathway for aspiring players seeking to make their mark on Indian football.

A defining strength of the Durand Cup has always been its ability to bring together the full spectrum of Indian football. While the tournament continues to feature many of the country's leading clubs, its broader purpose extends beyond showcasing only the most established teams. The Durand Cup provides a valuable competitive platform for emerging clubs and talented young players to test themselves against quality opposition, gain exposure and accelerate their development. This blend of elite competition and opportunity has been central to the tournament's identity for well over a century and remains one of its most distinctive characteristics today.

Since its transition to eastern India in 2019, the Durand Cup has re-established itself as one of the country's premier football competitions, expanding from a 16-team tournament to a 24-team competition. Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, the tournament remains unique in bringing together Services teams and some of India's leading football clubs. In recent editions, the competition has also featured foreign participation, including Army teams from neighbouring nations.

With 24 teams, including two foreign sides, the tournament will once again bring together a diverse mix of leading Indian clubs, Services teams and international opposition in a highly competitive footballing environment. Details regarding the participating teams, groupings, fixtures and knockout schedule will be announced in due course.

The tournament will culminate on August 23, 2026, when the champions will lift the iconic Durand Cup and add their name to the rich legacy of a competition that has been at the heart of Indian football for well over a century. (ANI)

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