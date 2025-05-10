14 Indian athletes to participate in World Athletics Relays 2025

New Delhi [India] May 10 (ANI): India will send a team of 14 athletes to participate in the World Athletics Relays 2025, which will take place in Guangzhou, China, on May 10 and 11, as per olympics.com website.

This year's event at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium will include six relay categories: men's 4x400m, men's 4x100m, women's 4x400m, and women's 4x100m, as well as mixed relays for both 4x400m and 4x100m.

This will be the seventh edition of the World Athletics Relays, and it will be the first time the event will be held in China.

For the first time, the mixed 4x100m relay will be featured at the World Relays. Additionally, India will only participate in the men's and mixed 4x400m races. Guangzhou 25 also serves as a qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships 2025, which is set to occur in Tokyo this September.

A total of 730 competitors from 43 different nations will take part in the World Relays. Each country can submit one team for each event, with a limit of eight athletes per team. The first 14 teams in each category, excluding the mixed 4x100m, will secure automatic spots for the Tokyo 25 World Championships, where 16 teams will compete in each relay.

The final two slots will be assigned according to the most impressive results achieved throughout the qualification phase, which occurred from February 25, 2024, to August 24, 2025. The Indian men's 4x400m team will be led by the top five competitors from the Federation Cup 2025 held in Kochi: TK Vishal, Jay Kumar, TS Manu, Dharamveer Choudhary, and Rince Joseph.

Indian squad at the World Relays 2025

Men's 4x400m: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharamveer Choudhary, Rince Joseph, Tushar Kanti, Jay Kumar, Mohit Kumar, TS Manu and TK Vishal.

Mixed 4x400m: Amoj Jacob, Dharamveer Choudhary, TK Vishal, Sneha Kolleri, Jisna Mathew, Rupal, Subha Venkatesan. (ANI)

