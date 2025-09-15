DT
Home / Sports / 15-year-old Nashik girl swims Catalina Channel in 15 hours and 23 minutes

15-year-old Nashik girl swims Catalina Channel in 15 hours and 23 minutes

Divya eyes 'Oceans Seven' challenge next
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:06 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Representative pic. iStock
Divya Mahajan, a 15-year Nashik girl, has completed a swim across the Catalina Channel in the US over the weekend, her family said on Monday.

Mahajan covered the 34-km distance from Catalina Channel to mainland Los Angeles in 15 hours and 23 minutes, her uncle Mahendra Mahajan said.

Divya began from the island in the Pacific Ocean at 2300 hrs local time on Saturday, and braved cold warrants and challenging currents to come ashore, Mahajan said.

Mahajan, who holds a slew of records for endurance sports and mountaineering activities, said Divya began swimming while in Nashik.

She is now pursuing the sport while studying in the UK, he added.

As per the regulations set by the Catalina Channel Swimming Federation, a solo swimmer like Divya has to have a guide kayak or a boat to help with navigation and nutrition, Mahajan said.

After the successful swim in the US, Divya has will be undertaking a project to swim the 'Oceans Seven' challenge, her uncle said.

He said Divya will be taking up the challenge with a social cause and focusing on spreading awareness about girl's empowerment through education and sports.

